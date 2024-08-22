Reimbursement available for organic certification costs

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said that applications are now being accepted for reimbursement of organic certification costs through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2024.

“Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $750 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024,” Goehring said.

Certification assures consumers that products are produced by recognized organic methods. Certification enables organic producers and processors to label and sell their products with a federal organic seal. Such products typically command a higher price in the marketplace.

Applicants who are certified by Where the Food Comes From Organic or the Organic Crop Improvement Association Chapter 1 should apply for reimbursement through the certifier. These organizations certify most North Dakota organic producers. All other producers should contact the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) at 701-328-2191 or scbg@nd.gov .

Goehring said the United States Department of Agriculture awarded the NDDA with $97,500 for the certification reimbursement program for 2024.

More information, including program guidelines and application forms, are available on the NDDA website athttps://www.ndda.nd.gov/organiccertification . Applications must be postmarked no later than Oct. 31, 2024.

Potential applicants that do not wish to apply through the NDDA can request assistance from the Farm Service Agency.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture