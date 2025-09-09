Reinert Notches Win in Barrel Racing at Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo

RIVER FALLS, Wis. – The 2025 fall rodeo season got underway on Friday and Saturday for Black Hills State University as the women’s team started their regional title defense with a second place finish at the Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo with 250 points and the men’s team was seventh place with 120 points. While the Yellow Jacket cowgirls were unable to make it three consecutive years as the team champion in River Falls, Jayda Reinert was able to earn the individual title in barrel racing. Additionally, there were six top-5 finishes for the Green & Gold during the opening weekend action.

HOW IT HAPPENED – MEN’S RODEO

Markus Ailie recorded a top-5 finish in steer wrestling, first notching a time of 8.8 seconds on the long go before only being one of five to be able to clock a time in the short go with a 19.1 second mark. Overall, his time stood at 27.9 seconds for fifth place as he earned 40 points.

Luke Mavity started his season with a top-5 finish in tie down roping, an event he qualified for nationals in 2024, as he clocked an overall time of 25.7 seconds. He began the weekend with a time of 16.8 seconds in the long go and then proceeded to clock the fastest time of the short go at 8.9 seconds. He earned 80 points towards his season total during the opening weekend.

TEAM STANDINGS – MEN’S RODEO

Team Points 1. Mid-Plains Community College 900 2. Bismarck State College 795 3. Dickinson State University 510 4. Iowa Central Community College 490 5. University of Nebraska 230 6. Southeast Community College 210 7. Black Hills State University 120 8. North Dakota State University 95 9. Mitchell Technical College 60

HOW IT HAPPENED – WOMEN’S RODEO

Black Hills State saw three cowgirls qualify for the short go round in goat tying. Leading the way was Linley Schmitz, who recorded a fifth place finish, posting a time of 7.5 seconds on the long go and 7.6 seconds on the short go for a total time of 15.1 seconds and 80 points. Right behind her was returning national qualifier, Haley Husted, who notched the second-fastest time of the long go at 6.9 seconds, however a short go time of 8.6 seconds brought her overall time to 15.5 seconds for sixth place and 60 points. Raylee Fagerhaug, another returning national qualifier, clocked a time of 7.9 seconds on the long go, but was unable to post a time in the short go, to finish 11th overall.

The pair of Husted and Hattie Kauffman led the way for the Yellow Jackets in breakaway roping, as they earned sixth and ninth place finishes. While neither was able to collect a time in the short go round, Husted tallied a time 2.9 seconds and Kauffman, who was a national qualifier in the event at Iowa State last season, notched a time of 3.1 seconds. Husted earned 20 points in the event during the rodeo.

The lone event win of the weekend came in barrel racing for BHSU, as Jayda Reinert first clocked the fastest long go time at 16.02 seconds and the second fastest short go time at 16.09 seconds. Overall, she posted a time of 32.11 seconds on two go arounds and accumulated 170 points. Additionally, freshman Molly Gilbert recorded a top-5 finish with an overall time of 33.08 seconds for fourth place and 75 points. Gilbert was able to notch a time of 16.54 seconds in both the long go and short go. Rounding out the trio for Black Hills State in the event was Adeline Norstegaard, who first recorded a time of 16.56 seconds in the long go and then posted a time of 21.71 seconds in the short go for an overall time of 38.27 seconds for eighth place.

Competing in the all-around, Husted finished second place with a total of 80 points, with 60 coming from goat tying and 20 from breakaway roping.

TEAM STANDINGS – WOMEN’S RODEO

Team Points 1. South Dakota State University 300 2. Black Hills State University 250 3. Dickinson State University 225 4. Mid-Plains Community College 180 5. Mitchell Technical College 140 6. Bismack State College 80 7. Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture 40 8. Southeast Community College 20

UP NEXT

Black Hills State will continue their fall schedule next weekend, traveling to North Platte, Nebraska, for a double rodeo hosted by Mid-Plains Community College. Rodeo #1 takes place on Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12, while rodeo #2 will follow on Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, at the Wild West Arena.

–Black Hills State University