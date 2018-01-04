Reinke Recognizes Knutson Irrigation Services with Diamond Pride Award

(DESHLER, Neb. – December 2017) – Reinke has recognized Knutson Irrigation Services, Inc. in Vale with a Diamond Reinke Pride award in recognition of the company's marketing year success. The Reinke dealership was honored during Reinke's recent annual convention held in Omaha, Neb.

"Congratulations to Knutson Irrigation Services on receiving this award," said Reinke Vice President of North American Irrigation Sales Mark Mesloh. "We appreciate the dedication that they show to their agricultural community and are happy to have them representing Reinke."

Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada gather each year to attend the company's sales convention. The convention awards ceremony recognizes select Reinke dealerships for their hard work and dedication to sales and marketing throughout the past year.

The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership's exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions and event participation, and market share.

ABOUT REINKE

Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc. is the world's largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954, and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit http://www.reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.

Recommended Stories For You

–Reinke