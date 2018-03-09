Matt Reints to represent GENEX

SHAWANO, Wisconsin — GENEX announces Matt Reints as the new territory sales manager serving beef producers across central South Dakota.

"Matt brings a wealth of experience and will be a great asset to our GENEX Beef customers," explains Ron Hinrichsen, Director of U.S. Beef Sales and Marketing. "Matt has worked in the A.I. industry – previously serving producers in Nebraska – and is looking forward to meeting the needs of producers throughout South Dakota."

As a sales manager with one of the world's leading suppliers of cattle genetics, Reints will work with purebred and commercial beef producers to develop customized reproductive programs that meet their immediate and long-term genetic goals. He will also provide complete chute-side service including heat detection, synchronization program assistance, artificial insemination and sire recommendations as well as breed-leading genetics in conventional and GenChoice™ sexed semen.

For more information on GENEX chute-side service and beef genetics, visit http://www.crinet.com or contact Reints at 308.660.6081.

About GENEX

GENEX is the trusted provider of world-class animal genetics, progressive reproductive solutions, value-added products and innovative services. As a cooperative business, GENEX serves members and customers – dairy and beef cattle producers – across the world. GENEX is part of Cooperative Resources International. For more information, please visit http://www.crinet.com.

–GENEX