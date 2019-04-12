Reisig Cattle Annual Bull and Female Sale
April 12, 2019
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Apr. 6, 2019
Location: at the ranch, north of Hardin, Montana
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages: 44 yearling and eighteen month old Angus Bulls avg. $ 4790
11 Reg. open Angus Heifers avg. $ 4205
It was a beautiful spring day as the large crowd began to gather at the Reisig Cattle Ranch north of Hardin, Montana. The facilities were beautiful, and worked well as these Angus cattle came through the ring. It was great hospitality.
These cattle are really stout-made, with extra thickness. High performance was evident in both the bulls and the females. Dave, Dustin, and Scott Reisig had an outstanding sale. Every bull and heifer found a new home. Folks really wanted to buy these bulls. The auction of the individual yearling heifers was met with extremely high demand.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 1: $ 13,000 to TLC Ranch, Hazelton, Dakota – FF EZ Money D217 x EXR Emblazon 8268
Lot 3: $ 6,750 to Buford Ranches, Oklahoma – WCF Payweight 6283 x SAV Resource 1441
Lot 29: $ 6,500 to Mike Lehrkamp, Caputa, South Dakota – FF EZ Money D217 x Deep Creek Willson 201
Lot 16: $ 6,000 to Country Cross Ranch, Glendive, Montana – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x EXR Emblazon 8268
Lot 36: $ 6,250 to Bart Storey, Ennis, Montana – Buford Osage A932 X BUF/KLR Blackhawk W969
Top Selling Open Angus Heifers:
Lot 54: $ 8,500 to ZWT Ranch, Speedwell, Tennesee – FF EZ Money D217 x Woodhill Broker
Lot 59: $ 8,250 to ZWT Ranch, Speedwell, Tennesee – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x N Bar Emulation EXT