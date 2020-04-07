Reisig Cattle, Bull & Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: April 4, 2020
Location: at the Ranch, Hardin, MT
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Averages:
44 Bulls – $4,403
13 Registered Heifers – $2,877
Lot 1 at $8,500, Reisig Resource 8305, Dob 8-8-2018, Reg 19448021 SAV Resource 1441, sold to Leaning Oak Ranch, Okemah, OK.
Lot 2 at $8,000, Reisig Resource 8316, Dob 10-15-2018, Reg 19448601 SAV Resource, sold to Country Cross Ranch, Glendive, MT.
Lot 29 at $8,000, Reisig EZ Money 914, Dob 1-28-2019, Reg 19577738 FF Ez Money D217, sold to Cross Country Ranch Glendive, MT.
Lot 3 at $7,500, Reisig Renown 8326 Dob 8-30-2018, Reg 19448009, SAV Renown 3439, sold to Grant and Kaitlin Smith, Keyser, WV.
Top selling Registered Heifer
Lot 54 Reisig Patsy 9015, Dob 2-22-2019, Reg 19577747 Reisig Emblazon 632, sold to Leaning Oak Ranch, Okemah, OK.
