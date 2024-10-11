Remembering Bill Pelton, NILE Merit Heifer Reunion

The 25th NILE Merit Heifer Reunion and Tribute to Bill Pelton is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18 at the NILE. In addition to celebrating 25 years of awarding heifers to youth, the reunion will serve as a memorial for Pelton, a key founder of the NILE Merit Heifer Program.

Pelton, who served area cattlemen with his innovative marketing business, was involved with the program for decades. His daughter Darci Sachdeva said, “He was so damn proud of all these kids have done. He was always talking about them, saying ‘Wow, look at where they’ve gone.'”

Because of Pelton’s pride in the success of all Merit Heifer recipients, he came up with the idea for a reunion of all past recipients and donors. Sadly, he did not see this particular idea come to fruition as he lost his battle with illness July 10. The reunion is held this year in his honor.

“Dad was forever giving back to youth and willing to help and share advice, no strings attached,” Sachdeva said.

NILE Merit Heifer Program

The Merit Heifer Program is a unique “scholarship” program, which awards recipients with their own registered heifer. Recipients, youth aged 12-16 and chosen upon merit, are responsible for the heifer’s care, record-keeping, and breeding. Youth work in conjunction with their donors for advice and present their replacement heifer at the NILE the following year, where they receive full ownership.

It was an idea “Bill and I thought of it driving down the road,” said Dwain Hould, NILE Board of Directors member. In 2000, it was refined with their fellow board members and set in motion. “[Bill] had a rapport with registered breeders and cattleman in general all over the state. That’s what made this a lot easier to do – because of Bill’s involvement,” Hould said. “It isn’t as hard as you’d think to get heifers. You explain the program to people and they’re pretty good about donating a heifer, even though it’s a big commitment for them. We’ve been very fortunate.”

The Merit Heifer program has grown exponentially since its inception. NILE Livestock Manager Shelby Shaw said, “It was morphed off of the calf scramble program, similar to what you’d see at Houston or stock shows down south, where people donated steer calves. These gentlemen saw the need to get youth back involved in production ag. Instead of the calf scramble, they morphed it to donated heifer calves.”

For the first five years, five heifer calves were donated each year. Shaw said, “In 2006, it went to 25 heifers. The demand was insane, with record levels of applications and donors willing to expand the program.” The number of alumni from the program is nearing 500.

For many youths, receiving a Merit Heifer is their start in the cattle business. Pelton’s daughter, Darci Sachdeva, said, “That really was [Dad’s] driving goal – to get people started.”

Pelton encouraged donors to not only donate a heifer, but to donate their best heifer.

It was a moment of contention for his friends, Klint and Lori Swanson of Shipwheel Cattle Company, when Pelton first asked them to donate a heifer. Klint told Pelton, “Bill, I don’t even sell heifers, much less give them away.”

Yet, Pelton persuaded Swanson to put forth a pen of his best heifers for their recipient, Garrett Bromenshenk, to choose from. “He had a way with words that convinced you. You didn’t even argue,” said Lori.

Swanson went on, “Bromenshenk naturally had an eye for cattle and picked probably the best or second-best heifer out of that pen. Clint hemmed and hawed, but kept his word to Bill. [That heifer] swept the state and definitely put us on the map.”

Their first recipient, Bromenshenk, was at first a nervous speaker, said Swanson. “He got so much attention from the judges one on one, he just excelled and bloomed. That heifer just got him talking and going. Now he’s been on a champion livestock judging team in college. That was the best part of it all – just giving the kid an extra hand. It’s certainly what that program was all about.”

Lori went on, “All the major breeders wanted to be a part of [the Merit Heifer Program], and all because of Bill.”

Pelton also helped develop the idea for the Progeny Pen Parade, where past recipients showcase their heifer and her progeny. Hould recalled, “The first year we did it, one kid brought seven generations. So, we started limiting it to three head.” Alumni show their merit heifer and her calves or a daughter and embryo calves. While showing the highlights of their cow herd in the ring, past recipients give a speech based upon what the program has done for them.

“It’s a lasting legacy,” said Shaw.

Some past recipients even donate a heifer back to the program from their registered herd, such as Haven Meged, who continues cattle production alongside his professional rodeo career.

Shaw said, “I was a member of the program years ago. That was my first interaction with Bill. I got to meet him and be mentored by him from the time I was done with my year in the program. He called me in college and asked me to be an ambassador for the program. I kept in pretty close contact with him in my college years. When I started here, he was my mentor. He had the way… we’ll continue doing it Bill’s way.”

Pelton was an integral part of founding the NILE Merit Heifer Program, the Progeny Pen Parade, and the Reunion, which will take place for the first time in his memory. Photo courtesy of NILE. image-16

Pelton’s passion for youth in agriculture was central to his volunteerism. Photo courtesy of NILE. image-19

Pelton was a passionate cattleman who founded his business, Pelton Livestock to take the burden of marketing from the shoulders of producers. image-18

Remembering Pelton

Pelton was motivated by an entrepreneurial spirit. His business, Pelton Livestock Marketing and Consulting, was the first of its kind. “He was the very first to launch the cattle ads digital market. Now everybody does it,” Sachdeva said. Pelton was one of the first to utilize email and YouTube for marketing, and used to joke that he runs a “digital ranch.”

Fascinated by technological possibilities, he was also one of the first to begin selling bulls via video auction. Swansons, of Shipwheel Cattle Company, were clients who trusted Pelton to use this innovative method, not yet seen in their area of Montana. It was successful from the first year.

“We put all our eggs in one basket that day, but he had a vision and helped us get to where we are today and we couldn’t be more thankful and proud to call him a friend and colleague. He was the start of Shipwheel,” said Swanson.

Video auctions are used broadly now to save on cattle stress. Sachdeva said, “He was all about good stockmanship, quality assurance, and treating animals right. He was always one step ahead in digital marketing.”

Sachdeva, who continues operating Pelton Livestock after her father’s passing, said that their goal is to take the burden of marketing off of the rancher’s shoulders. “We’re trying to do this chore for them and let them do what they do best – raise good seedstock.”

Pelton was proudly raised in Fishtail, Montana, spending much of his childhood on the CL Pelton Ranch. His father died when he was 20, and Pelton was very involved in the family’s ranch. However, education was important to him, and he received a degree at Montana State University in Animal Science and Ag Production. He and his wife, Colleen, were blessed with three daughters while Pelton was in school: twins Marci and Darci, and Gerele.

In his extensive career, Pelton saw all facets of business. He worked as a feedlot manager, regional salesman, financial advisor, and insurance agent before starting Pelton Livestock.

Pelton was gifted at organizing people, often seeing their aptitude in a career before they could. He recommended young people for jobs, encouraged youth in agricultural careers, and helped others find volunteer positions – all the while not hesitating to volunteer himself. He served on the local fairgrounds board, volunteered at Absarokee High School, and even the local lending library.

Swanson said, “Bill was a vital part of the Beef Quality Assurance board in Montana. He called me up and asked for a woman’s perspective on the board. I said, ‘I don’t have time, Bill.’ I had little kids at the time. He said, ‘Bring your babies along, we’ll be fine.'”

Hould credits Pelton for his current position on the NILE Board of Directors. Jake Feddes of Feddes Red Angus described Pelton as the “grandfather he never had.”

Kyle Shobe, a renowned livestock auctioneer and musician, credits Pelton for his breakthrough in the purebred industry. He said, “He helped me at least get my name in the hat. He wasn’t afraid to do that. Anybody this successful in whatever career they’re in, there’s a lot of people that help you along the way. Bill was really the foundation of that in my career – selling purebred sales.”

Swansons of Shipwheel Cattle Company said, “Without Bill’s vision, we would have never taken the leap that we did.”

Dozens more stories similar to these could fill the pages of this newspaper. When writing of a life of this magnitude, words seem to hardly suffice, but the reader can glimpse the impact of Pelton based upon the accounts of these few, grateful people.

Ultimately, Pelton thrived upon seeing the success of youth. He knew the future of the livestock industry rested in the hands of the young. Many recipients of the Merit Heifer Program were “first-generation ranchers” as Shobe pointed out. His ability to match donors to recipients for the highest chance of success was a gift.

Hould especially remembered, “His love of those kids. He just did everything he could to help them succeed. That’s why he was part of that program. He loved to see those kids blossom.”

Pelton loved cowboying and helping neighbors when he was not traveling to sales. During the last conversation he had with Swansons, he told them that he had shoes put on his horse and he was going to spend his summer horseback. “We had no idea it was that bad,” said Lori. “He protected us from knowing.” Despite Pelton’s passing in July, his work and passion lives on in those around him.

Donations can be made to the NILE Merit Heifer Program in Bill Pelton’s memory.

The Merit Heifer Show will take place Friday, Oct. 18 at the MetraPark Expo Center. The Progeny Pen Parade starts at 1 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m., the NILE Merit Heifer Calcutta. At 4:30, the reunion and Bill Pelton Tribute will begin. More information can be found at http://www.thenile.org .