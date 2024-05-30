Remembering Mitch Faulkner: A Life of Dedication

Mitch Faulkner had been – and will continue to be – a constant presence for those of us that live and work within this conservation world. The world we exist in “where the good things grow” and even on the toughest days at work or on the ranch, we end the day doing what we love – striving for a better world, where working lands matter and the conservation of them is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.



Those of us who knew Mitch found him to be the utmost advocate for grasslands and conservation. I was texting with him the Thursday before he passed, and he told me how he found his old notes and class materials from his range classes. Mitch then promptly declared that “the history and basics of our profession sometimes aren’t well understood” and need to be taught to the younger generation of range specialists coming on board. That things like “learning where range condition comes from and the grazing optimization hypothesis…shouldn’t die in a dumpster.”…Mitch was the epitome of what it means to be an enthusiastic teacher and mentor and a die-hard “range nerd.” Unlike green grass in a drought year, we will never lack in our stories of Mitch.



My own remembrance of Mitch is that from day one of my start with SDSU, Mitch welcomed me into the fold of the greatest colleagues and partners a woman could ask for! Mitch was not only a friend and colleague, but mentor. He was a sounding board and lifted me up when I questioned my abilities. Mitch had a knack for reacting to news with some quick wit and a dry sense of humor. This was so true that when he called me on March 20 and told me “well, I have over a year of sick leave left, and good thing for the federal government, I won’t have to take it all”, that it took me 15 minutes to realize that he was telling me he was dying. Get to the point, Mitch!

When his obituary came out, I realized that March 20 was his birthday, which further underscores two things about this man: 1) he lived a life so selfless that he always put other people first, and 2) he missed a really great opportunity to joke about sneaking one more birthday in!

Sentiments from colleagues and friends range from thoughtful to off-the-cuff funny – just like Mitch himself:

“If I ever met a person who lived their faith for the world to see, it was Mitch…it was always there for anyone to see.” – Tanse Herrmann, NRCS

“Mitch (with his glasses pulled down to the end of this nose) explained the how, where, and why, of the plants and soil.” – Judge Jessop, SDGC

“Mitch was a friend to everyone that he met…he could talk to anyone. The rancher, the farmer, college student, high school student, and even the city slicker.” – Tate Lantz, NRCS

“Mitch’s passion and enthusiasm for the conservation and enhancement of natural resources was much like COVID; it infected nearly everyone he came in contact with.” – Matt Scott, USFS

Final thoughts: Mitch left an enduring imprint on all of us. We will often think of his legacy associated with conservation – but he left a legacy with his wife, Angie, and their three children Jack, Maggie, and Libby. How often do we ask each other about our families? Hobbies? Hopes, dreams, bucket lists?

I encourage you to reach out to your colleagues, other producers, and ask about their legacy outside of work – I would argue, it is the most important one we have. For example, in July 2023 my husband and I saw Mitch and his girls in downtown Spearfish – they had just gotten back from a “bucket list trip” to California where Mitch was able to see the bristle cone pine. He talked about this pine cone for 20 minutes – I had no idea that man was over-the-moon in love with the bristle cone pine, ha! (Look it up!)

Another call – I was so thankful when Mitch passed that I had some photos of him “in action.” Take the picture – you’ll be thrilled to have them some day.

Here’s to the time we all meet Mitch again and can gather in a big circle and talk about grass, soil, and the place we live and work in, “where the good things grow.” -South Dakota Grasslands Coalition