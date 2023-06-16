Reminder – Cutoff Date for Dicamba Use in South Dakota, June 20



Pierre, SD – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is reminding pesticide applicators of the upcoming dicamba application cutoff date. In South Dakota, over-the-top dicamba applications cannot be made after June 20.



On February 16, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved labeling amendments to reduce risks from the use of dicamba in South Dakota. The amendment was proposed by dicamba product registrants, in consultation with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and agriculture industry stakeholders.



The revised labeling prevents the use of dicamba application on dicamba tolerant crops after June 20, earlier in the growing season, to lessen the potential for it to volatilize and drift off site. Dicamba is a herbicide sprayed over-the-top of genetically engineered soybeans resistant to Dicamba’s active ingredient to control certain types of broadleaf weeds.



Affected products include Bayer CropScience’s Xtendimax plus VaporGrip Technology, BASF’s Engenia Herbicide, and Syngenta Crop Protection’s Tavium plus VaporGrip Technology.



Pesticide dealers and applicators in South Dakota must be licensed and must follow product label instructions including application timing restrictions. For more information on DANR’s pesticide program visit:



https://danr.sd.gov/Agriculture/Inspection/Pesticide/default.aspx .

–South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources