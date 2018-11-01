Renew your Wyoming brand

Wyoming Livestock Board sent out brand renewal notices for 2019 on October 10, 2018. We have listed all who need to renew their Wyoming Livestock brands on our website at http://wlsb.state.wy.us

Please click on the brand recording title on the page, when the page opens you will see, in the right hand column of your screen an updated list of producers who need to renew their brands this year as well as a list of the brand renewal notices that have been returned to the Wyoming Livestock Board as undeliverable as addressed. If you are on the brands to be renewed list and have not received your renewal notice yet or if you know anyone on the undeliverable list, please notify us with a phone number or updated address at 307-777-7515 and we will make sure we update the address and get the proper notice out to the owners. Renewal ends January 1, 2019 with a grace period until March 1, 2019.

–Wyoming Livestock Board