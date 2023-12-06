Rep Flood, Firestone to speak: Nebraska Farmers Union Convention Closing Luncheon

December 8-9, 2023

Divots Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701

Lincoln, Nebraska. “We are fortunate that Congressional schedules aligned this year and we will be able to hear from Representative Mike Flood of Norfolk at this year’s closing luncheon. We have had a long time positive working relationship with Rep. Flood through his years of service in the Nebraska Legislature. We will want to hear his take on passage of the Farm Bill and the budget,” said John Hansen, Nebraska Farmers Union President.

Hansen said, “In addition, we will hear from OpenSky Executive Director Rebecca Firestone who will share her organization’s views on the status of property tax reforms efforts, public education funding, and public funding for private education. OpenSky brings badly needed technical, policy, and financial analysis to many of the complicated and sometimes confusing public policy issues our farm organization works on.”

Hansen concluded, “These two speakers will give our members a lot to think about as they bring our 110th State Convention to a close and finish with policy consideration and adoptions. Our grassroots convention gives our members the opportunity to put their hands on the steering wheel and give us next year’s direction.” All members and the public are welcome to attend.

–Nebraska Farmers Union