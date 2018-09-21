Reports of livestock death, lagoon spills in North Carolina grow

The impact of Hurricane Florence on North Carolina's livestock industry appears to be worse than earlier reports, according to news stories in the last two days.

"Twice as many livestock have died in North Carolina due to Hurricane Florence as perished in Hurricane Matthew two years ago, and more manure lagoons have been damaged or flooded, state agencies said on Wednesday," the Food & Environment Reporting Network said.

Preliminary estimates by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture put livestock losses at 3.4 million poultry and 5,500 hogs, FERN added.

"Pig poop" is a "disgusting side effect of Florence," USA Today reported Thursday.

–The Hagstrom Report