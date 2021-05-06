Reppe Ranch Best in the Midwest Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: May 5, 2021

Location: at the Bradley, South Dakota Community Center

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

85 Angus Bulls – $4,444

27 Simmentals – $4,307

12 Charolais – $4,646

124 total Bulls – $4,434

What a great day for the Reppe family. They offered a powerful set of bulls to a great crowd in the seats.

Lot 1 at $15,500 R5 CAPITALIST H48, Dob 2-4-2020, Reg 20016236, LD Capitalist 316 x R5 Henrietta Pride F742, sold to Prairie Pride Angus , Nome, North Dakota.

Lot 4 at $15,500 R5 CAPITALIST H440, Dob 3-4-2020, Reg 20016240, LD Capitalist 316 x R5 Tanya F143, sold to Rick Beard, Noval, Oklahoma.

Lot 5 at $10,500, R5 STUNNER H82, Dob 2-7-2020, Reg 20016246, Musgrave 316 Stunner x R5 Vixon F22, sold to Double Bar 7 Ranch Ridgeview, South Dakota.

Lot 15 at $9,500, R5 STUNNER H133, Dob 2-14-2020, Reg 20016250, Musgrave 316 Stunner x R5 Marcia F262, sold to Phil Taecler, South Shores, South Dakota.

Top Simmental

Lot 101 at $7,500, AR MO BETTER H416, Dob 3-2-2020, Reg 3845518, AR MO Better C5588 x R% Eldorene 1198, sold to Nicholas Wilkinson, Lake Preston, South Dakota

Top Charolais

Lot 130 at $7,250, R5 VENTURE H361, Dob 2-28-2020Reg M951210, LT Venture 3198 PLD x R5 MS Sun Dance F239, sold to Sam Seuntjens Land & Cattle Anthon, Iowa.