Reppe Ranch “Best In The Midwest” Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: April 30, 2025

Location: Bradley, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

68 Angus Bulls $5,507

36 SimAngus Bulls $6,090

5 Charolais Bulls $4,600

The Reppe Family held their 18th Annual Bull Sale on April 30th. The offering was made up of three different breeds and only the top bulls are selected from their 750 registered cows. The quality of bulls is equally consistent from front to back. Congratulations on all your hard work and for having a great sale.



Top Selling Angus Bulls:

LOT 18: $11,500; R5 DUKE L38, 2-6-24 son of Millers Duke 816 x R5 Penny J755, sold to Andrew Hoffman of Leola, SD.

LOT 39: $11,500; R5 FIRE POWER L380, 3-3-24 son of VAR Fire Power x R5 Barbaramere C5272, sold to a SD Buyer.

LOT 13: $10,500; R5 SHOWMAN L623, 3-28-24 son of Schiefelbein Showman 338 x R5 Nicole D603, sold to a SD Buyer.



Top Selling SimAngus Bulls:

LOT 113: $11,500; AR SURPASS L435, 3-18-24 son of BJ Surpass x AR Brooke J717, sold to Ryan Schaefer of Chester, SD.

LOT 85: $11,000; AR GENESIS L525, 3-23-24 son of LBRS Genesis G69 x R5 Total Date 0513, sold to Ryan Schaefer of Chester, SD.



Top Selling Charolais Bull:

LOT 122: $6,500; R5 BLUE PRINT L537, 3-23-24 son of DCR Blueprint J7 x R5 Ms Sun Dance F646, sold to Parker Kroll of Groton, SD.

Bochek Stock Farms bought several Reppe Bulls. 8af930ba3e93-20250430_141649-1

Adam & Elissa Reppe along with Col Seth Weishaar ran a great sale. fd7378a56117-20250430_140926-1