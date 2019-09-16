Representative Jeff Fortenberry Receives Golden Triangle Award From Farmers Union

LINCOLN (September 16, 2019) – Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) presented Representative Jeff Fortenberry with the Golden Triangle Award, National Farmers Union’s (NFU) highest legislative honor. The award was presented recently as part of the annual NFU fall Fly-In that brought 380 Farmers Union members from across the country to Washington, DC to share their views and concerns with their elected officials. Fortenberry was one of 26 House and Senate members honored this year.

The Golden Triangle is an annual award presented to members of Congress who have demonstrated leadership and support policies that benefit America’s family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.

jpeg-imagThe Golden Triangle, first presented in 1988, symbolizes the core principles of the Farmers Union: education, cooperation, and legislation. This year’s Golden Triangle honorees were selected for their leadership and contribution to several issues important to family farmers and ranchers.

Representative Fortenberry’s award was presented by NeFU President John Hansen and NeFU Vice-President Vern Jantzen during their meeting with him Tuesday morning. “We appreciate Representative Fortenberry’s continued leadership on renewable energy, conservation, rural development, and a wide range family farm and ranch issues that support farm and ranch families and their rural communities,” said NeFU President John Hansen. “We appreciate Representative Fortenberry’s thoughtful approach to understanding the issues that impact family farm and ranch agriculture and our state, and his always open door.”

Thirteen Nebraskans participated in the NFU Fly-In meetings with members of Congress and their staffs. In addition to Hansen, Nebraska participants included NeFU Vice President Vern Jantzen of Plymouth, NeFU District three Director Mary Alice Corman and husband Richard of Edgar, NeFU District seven President Art Tanderup and wife Helen of Neligh, Leo Hoehn of Gering, Camdyn Kavan and Midwest Regional Agency Insurances Business Specialist Jennifer Larabee of Lincoln, Julie Hindmarsh of Fremont, Jeff Downing, Midwest Regional Agency Insurances General Manager of Elkhorn, and Midwest Regional Agency Insurances Agent Nicole Johnson and Laura Thomas of Omaha.

Nebraska Farmers Union is a general farm organization with 3,500 farm and ranch family members dedicated to protecting and enhancing the economic well-being and quality of life for family farmers and ranchers, and their rural communities. Since 1913, Nebraska Farmers Union has helped organize over 445 cooperatives.

–Nebraska Farmers Union