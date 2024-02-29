Republican Senators, Booker talk Proposition 12 with Vilsack

At a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing today, Republican senators and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., took opposite tones when they asked Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack about views he has expressed on California’s Proposition 12, which allows the sale of pork only when it comes from animals raised under certain conditions even if the hogs are raised in other states.

The pork industry and other agriculture groups asked the Supreme Court to declare that the law violates interstate commerce, but the court upheld the law, arguing that it did not discriminate against any farmers because they had a choice of whether to participate in the California pork market or not.

After Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said he believes that Prop 12 will help big agriculture at the expense of small producers, Vilsack repeated today his views that he does not believe the Supreme Court understood the nature of the pork industry and that the industry practices are likely to be driven by the desire to sell pork in populous California.

“Someone has to provide clarity” or all 50 states may develop different iterations of the California law that affects agricultural production in other states, he said.

Vilsack did not repeat statements he made to the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and to the House Agriculture Committee that he does not have faith that Congress has the will to act on the matter.

But he did repeat previous statements that he considers the situation similar to the U.S. government’s situation under the Articles of Confederation, which proved to be too weak a basis to run a national government.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who is running for governor, took a more measured approach, telling Vilsack that he does not want one state to become the regulator for the rest but that “we don’t want a good idea to be suppressed.”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

But Booker told Vilsack that he strongly disagrees with the secretary’s statements that Prop 12 will cause “chaos.”

“I don’t think there is any evidence of this,” Booker said. People are upset about the ways that chickens and pigs are treated, he said, alluding to the fact that California voters passed Prop 12 by initiative.

“This is an issue of democracy,” Booker said, adding that President Biden has made democracy a key issue in his administration and urging Vilsack to be cautious about criticizing the wishes of millions of voters.

Prop 12, Booker said, gives smaller farmers who raise pigs in a more humane way a market opportunity. Vilsack said he would rather help the smaller producers by figuring out how to provide them more streams of income.

Booker also noted that he and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the committee, had asked Vilsack about what has happened with the money from the Commodity Credit Corporation that USDA allocated for international food aid when it announced an allocation for trade promotion from the CCC.

Vilsack said he has to take direction from the U.S. Agency for International Development on the allocation of food aid because USAID administers food aid programs, but Booker said that since there is a great need around the world and the money comes from the CCC, Vilsack should push USAID to spend the allocation.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

Stabenow image-48

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., also asked Vilsack about the food aid, and about how USDA is spending the trade promotion money that she and Boozman urged him to provide through the CCC. Vilsack noted that USDA is focusing on the development of alternative markets to reduce the reliance on China.

Stabenow noted that a future Congress might try to revoke the trade promotion money from the CCC, and Vilsack replied that USDA would be willing to enter into long-term contracts so that a future Congress could not claw the money back.

At Stabenow’s prompting, Vilsack also promised to ask the board that runs the federal crop insurance program to consider allowing adjustments to expenses for the delivery of crop insurance policies.Also at Stabenow’s prompting, Vilsack said that the re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan that resulted in an increase in benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) had not caused a reduction in any payments to farmers.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.

Boozman image-49

Boozman asked Vilsack what the USDA general counsel’s office had told him about his proposal to use the CCC to provide new resources for Title I of the farm bill.

Vilsack replied that he had not said he could use the CCC for that purpose, but that he was willing to work with Congress on how that could be done, just as he had on using the CCC to provide more assistance for trade promotion and international food aid.Boozman asked if USDA had evaluated the increased cost of the Thrifty Food Plan’s re-evaluation on USDA nutrition programs besides SNAP, but Vilsack said he did not know of such a calculation.He added that he believes the re-evaluation was “justified” because he thought it was necessary to take a look at what Americans are buying for food today. He also said he believes SNAP costs are going down because fewer people are participating in the program.He also told Boozman that USDA is cooperating with the General Accountability Office on its criticisms of how USDA conducted the re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

Ernst image-50

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Vilsack that GAO had said USDA is only using 11% of its office space in Washington on a daily basis, and that an employee had written an anonymous letter saying that the USDA headquarters “resembles a ghost town.”

Ernst asked how many days federal supervisors and employees covered under collective bargaining agreements must come to the office, and Vilsack said three or four days per week. The GAO statement, he said, is out of date.

But when Ernst asked how people who work from home are supervised, Vilsack said the suggestion they are not working hard is “an affront to the USDA family,” and that he can show evidence that USDA services are being provided in a timely manner.

Vilsack said he expects the Biden administration to issue a waiver for E15 sales this summer on the same schedule as in previous years.

Told by Marshall that some producers are worried about negative effects from the rewrite of the Packers and Stockyards Act rules, Vilsack said those rules have not yet been finalized.

He also told Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that USDA will take into consideration court rulings on the Packers and Stockyards Act to avoid another round of litigation surrounding the new rules.

Asked by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., about the impact of nutrients from states such as Iowa and Illinois on the Gulf of Mexico, Vilsack said that the Inflation Reduction Act provides resources to address that problem in both conservation and research programs.”

We overapply some of these nutrients,” Vilsack said.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ark.

Tuberville image-51

After Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ark., said that the Biden administration policies including inaction on trade negotiations have led to an agricultural trade deficit, Vilsack said the administration has worked on easing market access below the trade agreement level.

He also told Tuberville, “Maybe you think you can pass Trade Promotion Authority,” but that it looks difficult to him. Other countries won’t negotiate trade agreements when they know there are “435 people including you” who would be able to amend the agreements.

TPA gives the executive branch the authority to negotiate trade agreements with the knowledge that Congress can vote up or down on the agreement but not amend it.

Tuberville also said he doesn’t want the farm protests in Europe to spread to the United States. Vilsack said the situation in Europe is different from the United States, but Tuberville responded that the protests are about regulation.

Told by Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., that farmers tell him they are worried about foreign ownership of farmland, Vilsack said only about 3% of U.S. farmland is owned by foreign interests.

Vilsack told Sen. Rafael Warnock, D-Ga., that he hopes to distribute aid to farmers who have suffered economic distress or discrimination by summer.

Warnock said he was saddened that his state is one of those that have refused to participate in the Summer EBT meals program for children from low-income families.

Vilsack said 21 million of the 30 million children eligible for Summer EBT will get it, and that Georgia is leaving $138 million on the table that could benefit 1.1 million children.

In his opening statement, Vilsack repeated his frequent point that the biggest problem in rural America is the unequal distribution of income between large and small farmers.

The Senate hearing with Vilsack lasted two hours and 45 minutes, compared with five hours last week at the House Agriculture Committee.

–The Hagstrom Report