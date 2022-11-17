Republicans narrowly win control of House

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.



The Post also noted that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wrote on Twitter, “Democrats’ One-Party rule is OVER.”McCarthy added that he and House Republicans were “ready to get to work for the American people, and fulfill our #CommitmentToAmerica with a GOP House Majority.”

President Biden acknowledged the Republicans’ victory.

“I congratulate Leader McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families,” Biden said.

But he added, “In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy.”

“As I said last week, the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare. The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — willing to work with me to deliver results for them.”

Fox News pointed out that House Republicans held leadership elections on Tuesday, with McCarthy fending off a challenge from more conservative elements of the House Republican Conference. The final vote tally was 188-31, though McCarthy will need 218 votes to become speaker in January, Fox noted.