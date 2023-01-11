Rescheduled Post Drought Meeting for the Sandhills in Arthur February 1

Post Drought Meeting for the Sandhills will be held at the Arthur County Fairgrounds February 1st with a social beginning at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6:00 p.m. and the program starting at 6:30 p.m. The program is being sponsored by Zoetis, Nebraska Cattlemen, and Nebraska Extension. There is no cost to attend the program, but you must register by January 23rd to make sure we have enough food. You may register by calling (308) 532-2683 or emailing rsaner2@unl.edu and Travis Wenzel at (308) 280-0238.

The program topics and speakers are:

Tax Management During Drought by Randy Saner, Beef Systems Nebraska Extension Educator

Pasture and Range Management During and After Drought by Mitch Stephenson, UNL Range and Forage Specialist

Extension programs are open to all.

–UNL Extension