Nebraska Growing Lands Coalition summer grazing tour called “Resilience and Resurgence: Rejuvenating Landscapes after the Cooksley Complex Wildfire” will be held on June 12, 2024 in Anselmo, Nebraska.

Tuesday, June 11, 7 p.m. a special screening of “Ocean of Grass” will be aired at Fox Theatre in Broken Bow.

Wednesday, June 12 Grazing Tour Schedule

>Registration opens: 7: 30 a.m. Enjoy coffee and rolls at Anselmo Fire Hall

>Panel of Speakers: Recognition of land owners affected, dignitaries, and emergency responders who helped fight the fire.

>McGinn Ranch: Fire impacts on McGinn Ranch and Recovery steps with Matt McGinn.

>>Grazing Adjustments made

>>Feed Resources utilized to bridge the gap: hay, alternate grazing resources and annual forages.

> Resilient Rangelands: the value of healthy rangeland soils with Riley Hackbart, NRCS.

>> Soil Scientist, soil stability and rainfall simulator demonstration.

>>Healthy plant communities.

> Rangeland Plants: the value of healthy rangeland soils with Lisa McMilland and Jeff Nichols, NRCS Range Conservationists.

> The Impact of Pre-fire Grazing Management on Recovery Rate from Natural Events

>> Wildfire, hail and drought with Matt McGinn, Jerry Volesky and Mitch Stephenson of UNL.

> LUNCH

>Cooksley Ranch: Fire impacts on the Cooksley Ranch and steps taken for recovery with George and Barb Cooksley.

>>Grazing adjustments made.

>>Programs available for grazing deferment.

>>Factors influencing participation or not.

>> Part of ranch vs. all of the ranch.

>> Feed resources utilized to bridge the gap with hay and alternate grazing resources.

>>Windbreak losses and alternatives to consider for replacement.

>>Infrastructure impacts -fencing, watering facilities, etc.

>Fire as a Natural Ecological Process: Jerry Volesky and Mitch Stephenson of UNL.

>>Burned Rangeland: How the time of year may influence resilience and recovery of a plant community.

>>Plant Physiology and Morphology: How plants grow and why their structure lends to being fire tolerant.

> Wildfire vs. Prescribed Fire: Unexpected Tragedy vs. Planned Management Tool with George and Barb Cooksley and Lisa McMillan.

>> Compare impacts to the operation.

>> Steps were taken to keep a prescribed fire under control.

>> Planning considerations for prescribed fires, control lines, prep work, weather prescription, and ignition sequence.

>Great Plains Grassland Initiative: Keeping Grasslands with Dirac Twidwell and Dillon Fogarty of UNL.

>Fire Impacts on Wildlife Species: Scott Wessel of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

> Depart to Anselmo Fire Hall

>> Supper and Closing Comments at 6 p.m.