Resilience and Resurgence: Rejuvenating Landscapes after the Cooksley Complex Wildfire
Nebraska Growing Lands Coalition summer grazing tour called “Resilience and Resurgence: Rejuvenating Landscapes after the Cooksley Complex Wildfire” will be held on June 12, 2024 in Anselmo, Nebraska.
Tuesday, June 11, 7 p.m. a special screening of “Ocean of Grass” will be aired at Fox Theatre in Broken Bow.
Wednesday, June 12 Grazing Tour Schedule
>Registration opens: 7: 30 a.m. Enjoy coffee and rolls at Anselmo Fire Hall
>Panel of Speakers: Recognition of land owners affected, dignitaries, and emergency responders who helped fight the fire.
>McGinn Ranch: Fire impacts on McGinn Ranch and Recovery steps with Matt McGinn.
>>Grazing Adjustments made
>>Feed Resources utilized to bridge the gap: hay, alternate grazing resources and annual forages.
> Resilient Rangelands: the value of healthy rangeland soils with Riley Hackbart, NRCS.
>> Soil Scientist, soil stability and rainfall simulator demonstration.
>>Healthy plant communities.
> Rangeland Plants: the value of healthy rangeland soils with Lisa McMilland and Jeff Nichols, NRCS Range Conservationists.
> The Impact of Pre-fire Grazing Management on Recovery Rate from Natural Events
>> Wildfire, hail and drought with Matt McGinn, Jerry Volesky and Mitch Stephenson of UNL.
> LUNCH
>Cooksley Ranch: Fire impacts on the Cooksley Ranch and steps taken for recovery with George and Barb Cooksley.
>>Grazing adjustments made.
>>Programs available for grazing deferment.
>>Factors influencing participation or not.
>> Part of ranch vs. all of the ranch.
>> Feed resources utilized to bridge the gap with hay and alternate grazing resources.
>>Windbreak losses and alternatives to consider for replacement.
>>Infrastructure impacts -fencing, watering facilities, etc.
>Fire as a Natural Ecological Process: Jerry Volesky and Mitch Stephenson of UNL.
>>Burned Rangeland: How the time of year may influence resilience and recovery of a plant community.
>>Plant Physiology and Morphology: How plants grow and why their structure lends to being fire tolerant.
> Wildfire vs. Prescribed Fire: Unexpected Tragedy vs. Planned Management Tool with George and Barb Cooksley and Lisa McMillan.
>> Compare impacts to the operation.
>> Steps were taken to keep a prescribed fire under control.
>> Planning considerations for prescribed fires, control lines, prep work, weather prescription, and ignition sequence.
>Great Plains Grassland Initiative: Keeping Grasslands with Dirac Twidwell and Dillon Fogarty of UNL.
>Fire Impacts on Wildlife Species: Scott Wessel of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
> Depart to Anselmo Fire Hall
>> Supper and Closing Comments at 6 p.m.
