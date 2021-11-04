Resistol Rookie Saddle Bronc Rider of the Year: K’s Thomson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – K’s Thomson came into the 2021 season with his sights set on making his mark in ProRodeo. The Lundreck, Alberta cowboy did that and so much more being named the Resistol Rookie Saddle Bronc Rider of the Year and finishing 16th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $79,972.

Biggest moment of the 2021 season?

K’s: The Redding, (Calif.) Rodeo win was huge for me because I knew I’d start getting into bigger rodeos from that point on.

When did you realize you could win Rookie of the Year?

K’s: I thought I had a realistic shot to win it from the start. It was my main goal this year and it means a lot to get it done.

–PRCA