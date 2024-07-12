Resources for Helping Cattle Deal with Heat Stress

While we can’t control the heat, there are some things we can control to help cattle through it.

Water – Make sure cattle have access to plenty of clean water, and that there is enough access space for all cattle, including calves, to get to water. Shade – If you have the option, move cattle to a pasture that offers shade, or use portable windbreak panels to provide some shade. Air movement – Give cattle the opportunity to get into the breeze, if there is one. Surface – Access to surfaces that are covered with vegetation will help cattle keep their temperatures lower. Additional stress – Consider rescheduling anything that will add stress to cattle, like gathering, weaning, preconditioning, etc, if that’s an option.

image-9

–UNL