RESPECT THOSE THAT RESPECT

Once again I am reminded how fortunate I am to live in rural America where people seem to have a lot of respect for other folks’ ideals and oddities. A few years ago there was quite a too-doo on the news about an elderly gentleman who lived in an urban area in Virginia, which was one of those elite residential areas with all sorts of codes and restrictive covenants. Of all things, he had a flag pole smack dab in the middle of his front yard with a large American flag on it that he displayed 24/7. The “Neighborhood Association” had quite a quibble with the old fellow instructing him that it was OK to fly a flag on a house-mounted bracket, but his 21-foot flagpole was unsuitable. He had been denied a permit for the pole but erected it anyway and was facing Court action unless he agreed to take it down. This man, Mr. Van Barfoot, was not good at backing down and he was not about to remove his flag pole, although the “Neighborhood Association” felt it was unsightly and might affect property values within the neighborhood.

Because there was quite a public issue about this problem, and because it was in a highly populated area, it didn’t take long for the press to get ahold of the issue and soon the Associated Press was involved in an attempt to make a story. They indeed got a story which spread like wildfire. “In the time I have left”, Mr. Barfoot told the Associated Press, “I plan to continue to fly the American flag without interference.” If any of his neighbors and those in that prestigious “Neighborhood Association” would have learned more about Mr. Barfoot’s determination to not back down to their complaints and threats, it would have served them well, as it seems that the gentleman had quite the military record defending that flag he so loved to display. On May 23, 1944, near Cyrano, Italy, this same Van T. Barfoot, who had enlisted in the U.S. Army, set out alone to flank German machine gun positions from which gunfire was raining down on his fellow soldiers. His advance took him through a minefield but having done so, he proceeded to single-handedly take out three enemy machine gun positions, returning with 17 prisoners of war. He later took on and destroyed three German tanks sent to retake the machine gun positions.

Although these heroic efforts did not make much news, given the scope of the war, it did earn Mr. Barfoot, who retired as a Colonel after also serving in Korea and Vietnam, a well-deserved Congressional Medal of Honor. He was not akin to backing down, not in the face of adversities of war, but to those that demanded he remove his large flagpole and flag. Thanks to the Associated Press and the story being spread throughout the nation, Mr. Barfoot was allowed to continue flying his flag for the rest of his days in that neighborhood.