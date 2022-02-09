Ressler Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 2, 2022

Location: Ressler Angus Ranch Cooperstown, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

35 Angus Bulls at $4,114

6 Registered Heifers $1,633

90 Commercial Heifers $1,332

The weather was a bit chilly, but the bulls and females looked great. There sure was a big crowd in the seats.

Lot 44 at $9,500, RESSLER REGIMENT 086, Dob 4-11-20, Reg 19949150, Ellingson Regiment 6327 x Ressler Jody 609 sold to Thorsgard Cattle Company, Northwoods, North Dakota.

Lot 39 at $6,750, RESSLER ROUGHRIDER 057, Dob 2-9-20, Reg 19902026 Ellingson Roughrider 4202 x Ressler Mona 512, sold to Thorsgard Cattle Company, Northwoods, North Dakota

Lot 12 at $6,250, RESSLER ROUGHRIDER 125, Dob 2-25-2021 Reg 20183616, Ellingson Roughrider 4202 x S Lady Ann 8384, sold to Andrew Brombley, Drake, North Dakota.

Lot 6 at $5,250, Ressler Rider Pride 129, Dob 3-3-2021, Reg 20193088, Ellingson Rider Pride 7282 x Ressler Royce 640, sold to Vincent Scheer, Rugby, North Dakota.

Lot 8 at $5,250, Ressler Rider Pride 120, Dob 2-24-2021, Reg 20193087, Ellingson Rider Pride 7282 x Ressler Queen 605, sold to Andrew Brombley, Drake, North Dakota.