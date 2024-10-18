Results: Badlands Circuit Finals

Badlands Circuit Finals

Minot, N.D., Oct. 11-13

All-around cowboy: Thayne Elshere, $11,300, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback riding: First round: 1. Kyle Bloomquist, 81.5 points on Big Bucks Rodeo’s Dreams End, $2,379; 2. Ben Kramer, 81, $1,784; 3. Shane O’Connell, 78, $1,189; 4. Andy Gingerich, 77, $595. Second round: 1. Andy Gingerich, 87 points on Korkow Rodeos’ Tater Tot, $2,379; 2. Clay Jorgenson, 85, $1,784; 3. Kyle Bloomquist, 83.5, $1,189; 4. Shane O’Connell, 82.5, $595. Third round: 1. Clay Jorgenson, 86 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Candy Coated, $2,379; 2. Shane O’Connell, 77.5, $1,784; 3. (tie) Steven DeWolfe and Andy Gingerich, 76, $892 each. Average: 1. Clay Jorgenson, 247 points on three head, $3,568; 2. (tie) Kyle Bloomquist and Andy Gingerich, 240, $2,230 each; 4. Shane O’Connell, 238, $892.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Joe Nelson, 4.4 seconds, $2,379; 2. Cyler Dowling, 4.7, $1,784; 3. Jace Christiansen, 4.8, $1,189; 4. Wynn Schaack, 5.0, $595. Second round: 1. Tyler Hansen, 3.8 seconds, $2,379; 2. Riley Reiss, 4.0, $1,784; 3. Cameron Morman, 4.1, $1,189; 4. Sawyer Strand, 4.6, $595. Third round: 1. Cameron Morman, 4.2 seconds, $2,379; 2. Landon Sivertsen, 4.8, $1,784; 3. Justin Dahl, 4.9, $1,189; 4. Jace Christiansen, 5.0, $595. Average: 1. Wynn Schaack, 15.0 seconds on three head, $3,568; 2. Sawyer Strand, 15.3, $2,676; 3. Landon Sivertsen, 15.6, $1,784; 4. Jace Christiansen, 16.8, $892.

Team roping: First round: 1. Braden Pirrung/Dylan Hart, 5.2 seconds, $2,379 each; 2. Guy Howell/Jesse Chase, 6.1, $1,784; 3. (tie) Bodie Mattson/Trae Smith and Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 6.5, $892 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Turner Harris/Jade Nelson and Payton Pirrung/Logan Schliinz, 5.3 seconds, $2,081 each; 3. Clint Gorrell/Nevada Berquist, 5.6, $1,189; 4. Bodie Mattson/Trae Smith, 5.7, $595. Third round: 1. Cooper White/Tucker White, 4.2 seconds, $2,379 each; 2. (tie) Bodie Mattson/Trae Smith and Braden Pirrung/Dylan Hart, 5.5, $1,487 each; 4. Clint Gorrell/Nevada Berquist, 10.6, $595. Average: 1. Bodie Mattson/Trae Smith, 17.7 seconds on three head, $3,568 each; 2. Braden Pirrung/Dylan Hart, 21.3, $2,676; 3. Clint Gorrell/Nevada Berquist, 23.0, $1,784; 4. Turner Harris/Jade Nelson, 29.0, $892.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Thayne Elshere, 84.5 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Hard Drive, $2,379; 2. Shorty Garrett, 84, $1,784; 3. Brady Hill, 80, $1,189; 4. Easton West, 79, $595. Second round: 1. Shorty Garrett, 88 points on Sutton Rodeos’ Facebook, $2,379; 2. Lane Schuelke, 86, $1,784; 3. Brady Hill, 85.5, $1,189; 4. Easton West, 85, $595. Third round: 1. Thayne Elshere, 85 points on Korkow Rodeos’ Ringworm, $2,379; 2. Taygen Schuelke, 84, $1,784; 3. (tie) Kash Deal and Cole Elshere, 83.5, $892 each. Average: 1. Thayne Elshere, 250.5 points on three head, $3,568; 2. Shorty Garrett, 246, $2,676; 3. Cole Elshere, 244, $1,784; 4. Kash Deal, 243.5, $892.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Jerry Adamson, 8.5 seconds, $2,379; 2. Newt Bruley, 8.9, $1,784; 3. Jason Schaffer, 9.1, $1,189; 4. Austin Hurlburt, 9.6, $595. Second round: 1. Jerry Adamson, 8.5 seconds, $2,379; 2. (tie) Austin Hurlburt and Bodie Mattson, 9.1, $1,487 each; 4. Newt Bruley, 10.3, $595. Third round: 1. Jerry Adamson, 8.2 seconds, $2,379; 2. Myles Kenzy, 8.5, $1,784; 3. Lee Sivertsen, 8.6, $1,189; 4. Rex Treeby, 8.9, $595. Average: 1. Jerry Adamson, 25.2 seconds on three head, $3,568; 2. (tie) Newt Bruley and Myles Kenzy, 29.3, $2,230 each; 4. Austin Hurlburt, 30.7, $892.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Taylor Hanson, 14.11 seconds, $2,379; 2. Fonda Melby, 14.14, $1,784; 3. Lakken Bice, 14.17, $1,189; 4. Emilee Pauley, 14.24, $595. Second round: 1. (tie) Lisa Lockhart and Molly Otto, 14.17 seconds, $2,081 each; 3. Lakken Bice, 14.23, $1,189; 4. Alyssa Gabrielson, 14.28, $595. Third round: 1. Alyssa Gabrielson, 13.73 seconds, $2,379; 2. Kristen Zancanella, 13.90, $1,784; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 14.01, $1,189; 4. Raelin Jurgens, 14.05, $595. Average: 1. Alyssa Gabrielson, 42.57 seconds on three head, $3,568; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 42.62, $2,676; 3. Fonda Melby, 42.85, $1,784; 4. Jessica Routier, 43.02, $892.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Mason Moody, 82.5 points on Sutton Rodeos’ Rock N Roll Fant, $2,379; 2. Riggin Shippy, 79, $1,784; 3. Raile Joens, 78, $1,189; 4. Riley Shippy, 73.5, $595. Second round: 1. (tie) Thayne Elshere, on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Trinity, and Mason Moody, on Sutton Rodeos’ Time Travler, 87.5 points, $2,081 each; 3. Koby Jacobson, 85, $1,189; 4. Jestyn Woodward, 84.5, $595. Third round: 1. Jestyn Woodward, 85 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Cowboy Dreams, $2,379; 2. Koby Jacobson, 81, $1,784; 3. Mason Moody, 76, $1,189; 4. Raile Joens, 75, $595. Average: 1. Mason Moody, 246 points on three head, $3,568; 2. Jestyn Woodward, 169.5 on two head, $2,676; 3. Koby Jacobson, 166, $1,784; 4. Thayne Elshere, 155.5, $892.

Total payoff: $214,096. Stock contractors: Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo, Bailey Pro Rodeo, Korkow Rodeos, Sutton Rodeos and Big Bucks Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Val Lundquist. Officials: Wade Berry, Skip Emmett and Ron Howard. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcer: Garrison Allen. Specialty act: Austin Singley. Bullfighters: Ezra Coleman and Justin Ward. Clown/barrelman: Austin Singley. Flankmen: Andy Podio, Chancy Wilson, Shane Gunderson, James Thompson, Brent Sutton and Trevor Vaira. Chute boss: Cauy Gunderson. Pickup men: Ryan Hanna and Donnie Moore. Music director: Bradley Narducci. Photographer: Chuck Miner.

–PRCA