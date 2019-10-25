Results: Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs

New Town, N.D., Oct. 18-19

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Big Casino, and Spencer Wright, on J Bar J’s Straight Jacket, 87 points, $3,707 each; 3. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Jacobs Crawley, 83.5, $1,959 each; 5. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Taos Muncy, 81, $839 each; 7. (tie) Chuck Schmidt and Brody Cress, 80.5, $490 each. Second round: 1. Jake Finlay, 87.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Frontier Justice, $4,197; 2. Sterling Crawley, 86, $3,218; 3. (tie) Jade Blackwell and Wyatt Casper, 85, $1,959 each; 5. Shorty Garrett, 83, $979; 6. (tie) Brody Cress and Isaac Diaz, 82, $630 each; 8. Cort Scheer, 80, $420. Finals: 1. Cort Scheer, 90.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell, $4,040; 2. Wyatt Casper, 87, $3,060; 3. Jake Finlay, 85.5, $2,203; 4. Brody Cress, 85, $1,469; 5. Shorty Garrett, 84, $857; 6. Jade Blackwell, 83.5, $612. Average: 1. Jake Finlay, 252 points on three head, $6,296; 2. Wyatt Casper, 251.5, $4,827; 3. (tie) Cort Scheer and Shorty Garrett, 250.5, $2,938 each; 5. Zeke Thurston, 248.5, $1,469; 6. Brody Cress, 247.5, $1,049; 7. Jade Blackwell, 247, $839; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 241, $630.

Total payoff: $61,208. Stock contractors: Championship Pro Rodeo, Calgary Stampede, Cervi Championship Rodeo, Bailey Pro Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, Sutton Rodeos and J Bar J. Rodeo secretary: Marlene Dreesen. Officials: Terry Carlon, Bruce Keller and Mark McKinlay. Timer: Jan Marshall. Announcer: Randy Schmutz. Flankmen: Cullen Pickett, Steve Sutton and Shane Vaira. Pickup men: Gary Rempel, Ben Wrzesinski, Ryan Hanna, Brad Marshall and Tyler Kraft. Photographers: Jackie Jensen and Alaina Stangle. Music director: Bradley Narducci. –PRCA