Results: Buffalo Stampede, Kadoka, SD

Kadoka, S.D., June 25-26

All-around cowboy: (tie) Jason Schaffer, tie-down roping and team roping, and Cole Robinson, tie-down roping and team roping, $1,382 each.

Bareback riding: 1. Orin Larsen, 84.5 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Pejuta Haka, $1,166; 2. Jamie Howlett, 84, $874; 3. (tie) Tanner Aus and Blake Smith, 83.5, $437 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jason Reiss, 4.1 seconds, $1,077; 2. (tie) Caden Camp and Reed Kraeger, 4.5, $798 each; 4. Jaret Whitman, 4.7, $520; 5. Cameron Morman, 5.0, $334; 6. Justice Johnson, 5.1, $186.

Team roping: 1. Jr. Dees/Cody Cowden, 5.6 seconds, $1,670 each; 2. Jason Schaffer/Cole Robinson, 5.7, $1,382; 3. Tucker Dale/Cash Hetzel, 5.9, $1,094; 4. (tie) Wyatt Bice/Mason Bice and Jeff Johnston/Ty Talsma, 6.4, $662 each; 6. (tie) Zane Thompson/Colton Reed and Turner Harris/Jade Nelson, 6.9, $144 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Dusty Hausauer, 85.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Harry Time, $1,303; 2. Tate Thybo, 83.5, $987; 3. Cole Elshere, 82.5, $711; 4. (tie) Isaac Diaz and Chet Smith, 82, $375 each; 6. (tie) Brady Hill and Triston Eklund, 81.5, $99 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Garrett Busby, 8.8 seconds, $995; 2. Westyn Hughes, 9.5, $823; 3. Josh Eirikson, 9.6, $652; 4. (tie) Justin Smith and Austin Hurlburt, 10.0, $395 each; 6. Haven Meged, 10.2, $172.

Barrel racing: 1. Callahan Tryan, 17.72 seconds, $1,424; 2. Kelly Wheelhouse, 17.86, $1,221; 3. Jessica Routier, 17.89, $1,017; 4. Kristen Zancanella, 17.90, $882; 5. Amanda Welsh, 17.93, $678; 6. (tie) Erin Williams and Ginalee Sinner, 17.94, $475 each; 8. (tie) D’Ann Gehlsen and Lakken Bice, 18.01, $237 each; 10. Heather Crowley, 18.03, $136.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 10.1 seconds, $1,521; 2. Clay Long, 10.4, $1,258; 3. Cole Patterson, 10.5, $996; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 10.6, $734; 5. Neal Wood, 10.7, $472; 6. Cody Lee, 10.9, $262. Second round: 1. Brodie Poppino, 8.4 seconds, $1,521; 2. Thomas Smith, 9.3, $1,258; 3. Cole Patterson, 9.6, $996; 4. Martin Poindexter, 9.7, $734; 5. (tie) Billy Good and Chet Herren, 9.8, $367 each. Third round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 8.5 seconds, $1,521; 2. (tie) Rocky Patterson and Troy Tillard, 8.8, $1,127 each; 4. (tie) Thomas Smith and Blake Deckard, 8.9, $603 each; 6. Garrett Hale, 9.0, $262. Average: 1. Cole Patterson, 30.5 seconds on three head, $2,281; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 30.6, $1,888; 3. Thomas Smith, 30.9, $1,494; 4. (tie) Clay Long and Landon McClaugherty, 31.6, $904 each; 6. Billy Good, 33.0, $393.

Bull riding: * 1. Jess Davison, 82 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Whiskey Hangover, $2,178; 2. Chance Wililam Schott, 77, $1,856; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $61,881. Stock contractor: Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo. Sub-contractors: Summit Pro Rodeo and Cervi Championship Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Carole Martinez. Officials: Darin Boots and Cliff Overstreet. Timers: Pat Parks and Leslie Toczek. Announcers: Dale Christensen and Jim Thompson. Specialty act: Rodney Gaston. Bullfighters: Dayton Spiel, Quirt Hunt and Cooper Waln. Clown/barrelman: Rodney Gaston. Flankmen: Chancy Wilson and Andy Podio. Chute boss: Chancy Wilson. Pickup men: Shayne Porch and T.K. Sampson. Photographer: Tanner Stanger. Music director: Lisa Christensen.

–PRCA