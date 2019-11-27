Trevor Brazile captures seventh steer roping gold buckle

Results: Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping Nov. 22-23, 2019 Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas First round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.4 seconds, $9,155; 2. Trevor Brazile, 11.0, $7,577; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 11.4, $5,998; 4. Chet Herren, 11.5, $4,420; 5. Scott Snedecor, 12.7, $2,841; 6. (tie) Jess Tierney and Landon McClaugherty, 12.9, $789 each. Second round: 1. Rocky Patterson, 10.1 seconds, $9,155; 2. (tie) Jess Tierney and Garrett Hale, 10.8, $6,788 each; 4. Tony Reina, 12.3, $4,420; 5. (tie) Trevor Brazile and Landon McClaugherty, 13.1, $2,210 each; 7. J. Tom Fisher, 13.8, $1,537; 8. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Chet Herren, 14.3, $307 each. Third round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 11.8 seconds, $9,155; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 14.7, $7,577; 3. Trevor Brazile, 15.2, $5,998; 4. Tuf Cooper, 17.5, $4,420; 5. Tony Reina, 18.5, $2,841; 6. Rocky Patterson, 23.7, $1,579; 7. Garrett Hale, 30.8, $1,537; no other qualified runs. Fourth round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 9.4 seconds, $9,155; 2. Thomas Smith, 10.2, $7,577; 3. Chris Glover, 10.5, $5,998; 4. Landon McClaugherty, 11.5, $4,420; 5. Garrett Hale, 11.7, $2,841; 6. Cody Lee, 12.1, $1,579. Fifth round: 1. (tie) Rocky Patterson and Landon McClaugherty, 9.6 seconds, $8,366 each; 3. Chet Herren, 10.2, $5,998; 4. Scott Snedecor, 10.5, $4,420; 5. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.7, $2,841; 6. Trevor Brazile, 11.4, $1,579. Sixth round: 1. Garrett Hale, 10.4 seconds, $9,155; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 11.3, $7,577; 3. Scott Snedecor, 12.2, $5,998; 4. Vin Fisher Jr., 12.4, $4,420; 5. Cody Lee, 12.9, $2,841; 6. Tony Reina, 13.2, $1,579. Seventh round: 1. Jess Tierney, 8.8 seconds, $9,155; 2. Thomas Smith, 10.4, $7,577; 3. Garrett Hale, 10.6, $5,998; 4. Trevor Brazile, 11.2, $4,420; 5. Scott Snedecor, 12.0, $2,841; 6. Tony Reina, 12.1, $1,579. Eighth round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.2 seconds, $9,155; 2. Trevor Brazile, 11.5, $7,577; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 12.0, $5,998; 4. Tony Reina, 12.4, $4,420; 5. Chet Herren, 13.5, $2,841; 6. Cody Lee, 13.8, $1,579. Ninth round: 1. Chris Glover, 9.9 seconds, $9,155; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 10.0, $7,577; 3. Scott Snedecor, 10.4, $5,998; 4. Cole Patterson, 11.2, $4,420; 5. J. Tom Fisher, 11.5, $2,841; 6. (tie) Jess Tierney and Vin Fisher Jr., 12.6, $789 each. Tenth round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 8.7 seconds, $9,155; 2. Scott Snedecor, 8.9, $7,577; 3. Rocky Patterson, 9.5, $5,998; 4. Garrett Hale, 10.4, $4,420; 5. Vin Fisher Jr., 11.3, $2,841; 6. Chet Herren, 12.1, $1,579. Average: 1. Trevor Brazile, 131.0 seconds on ten head, $27,347; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 114.1 on nine head, $22,632; 3. Tony Reina, 124.3, $17,917; 4. Landon McClaugherty, 94.3 on eight head, $13,202; 5. Chet Herren, 107.9, $8,487; 6. Garrett Hale, 113.6, $4,715. F –PRCA

MULVANE, Kan. – More history was made by legendary cowboy Trevor Brazile on Saturday night.

Brazile, the most-decorated cowboy in PRCA history, added another chapter to his story-book career.

The Decatur, Texas, cowboy won his record 25th gold buckle by capturing the title at the 2019 Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping at the Kansas Star Arena.

Brazile finished with $128,552 in the PRCA | RAM World Standings to edge runner-up Vin Fisher Jr.’s $120,834.

“We were in a battle, and I wanted to do whatever it took to win here,” said Brazile, 43. “All the gold buckles are special. This one was really cool because I was able to stay home because the steer roping schedule fit the new lifestyle I have chosen.”

Just before the start of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Brazile announced that season was going to be the final one for him rodeoing full time so he could spend more time with his family – wife, Shada; son, Treston, 11; and daughters, Style, 9, and Swayzi, 4.

Brazile placed in six rounds at the NFSR and won the average with a time of 131.0 seconds on 10 head to collect his seventh steer roping gold buckle to go with the ones he won in 2006-07, 2011 and 2013-15.

When Brazile roped his steer in 14.1 seconds in Round 10, it gave him the average win because he was the only competitor to tie down 10, and that in turn clinched his world championship.

“I knew if I tied my steer down (in Round 10) I could win it,” said Brazile, who was the last roper out in Round 10. “It is a great scenario, but then again, it takes out trying to win something in the last round for money. It’s just one of those things where you just have to go do your job. I wasn’t scared of the barrier, that was probably the biggest difference in that scenario because I was going to be the only man to tie (10 down) even if I broke the barrier. I wanted to have an aggressive start.”

Fisher was gracious in defeat.

“Trevor Brazile is a hard man to beat,” Fisher said. “I thought I threw everything at him. He never stubbed his toe. Looking back over time, I’m going to realize that is the best roping I have ever done in my life.”

Brazile has won a PRCA-record 25 gold buckles – a PRCA-record 14 in all-around (2002-04, 2006-15, 2018), three in tie-down roping (2007, 2009-10) and one in team roping (2010) to go with the NFSR buckles.

Brazile’s seven steer roping gold buckles are second on the all-time list behind only ProRodeo Hall of Famer Guy Allen’s 18.

“Guy Allen is the legend,” Brazile said. “Nobody ever dominated a single event like he has. He’s in no danger of me catching him. I just marveled watching him, and that’s good enough for me. If anybody deserves a record it is him.”

Brazile earned $56,707 at the NFSR, including $27,347 for winning the average. Fisher was second in the average with a time of 114.1 seconds on nine head.

This was the fourth time Brazile has won the NFSR average. He also accomplished the feat in 2012 and 2014-15.

Brazile was riding J.R. Magdeburg III’s horse, Raider, 16.

“That’s a great horse,” Brazile said. “When you’re going to a 10-header he has what it takes. He’s just really, really solid and doesn’t take anything away from you.”

Nothing came easy for Brazile during his 22nd trip to the NFSR. He came into the event first, and Fisher was second.

It all came down to Round 10.

Brazile roped his steer for the win, and Fisher, who competed right before Brazile, clocked an 11.3-second run, which was fifth in the round and good for a $2,841 check.

“I know a lot of guys were wanting me to be eight seconds in the final round, but in my mind if I missed that last steer everything I did all weekend would have meant nothing,” Fisher said. “That run I made in Round 10 was the best run I made in my life because I gave myself a chance to win a gold buckle. I put the pressure on (Trevor), and it shows you why he has all those gold buckles because he doesn’t fold under pressure.”

Fisher earned more money than any cowboy at the 2019 NFSR, taking home $60,990.

After nine rounds, Brazile held a $5,844 lead over Fisher in the world standings. Fisher split sixth place in Round 9 with a 12.6-second run, while Brazile was out of the money with a 14.4-second run.

Brazile led the average after nine rounds with a 116.9-second time, followed by Tony Reina’s 124.3 seconds on nine head and Fisher’s 102.8 seconds on eight.

The average played the final factor in deciding the world champion because it paid six places – $27,347 for the winner, $22,632 for second, $17,917 for third, $13,202 for fourth, $8,487 for fifth and $4,715 for sixth. The round wins paid $9,155.

“I can’t speak for anybody else, but I didn’t want any surprises going into Round 10,” said Brazile when asked if he was calculating different outcomes. “I knew what I had to do. I just had to go execute and make a run.”

Things became more interesting when Reina received a no time in Round 10, so the world championship and average title were going to be decided between Brazile and Fisher.

Fisher was the second-to-last roper to go in Round 10. With Tuf Cooper leading the round at 8.7 seconds, Fisher clocked his 11.3-second run.

Brazile then rose to the occasion like he has done countless times throughout his illustrious career.

“Everybody can do it in their backyard, and I have a lot of horses that are good at the house, but if they can’t compete when it counts it is irrelevant,” Brazile said. “Every one of my heroes did it (thrived under pressure). This was a really special steer roping Finals. There were so many guys that I looked up to my whole career, and it was odd that they were all here. It was cool competing in front of them. I had guys I looked up to and that made me want to do things even better.”

–PRCA