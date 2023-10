Results: Faith Stock Show Pen of 3

Faith Stock Show 2023 Pen of three results

Commercial Heifers Calves

Champion – Jerry Hammerquist

Reserve Champion – Fees Ranch

Commercial Steers Calves

Champion – Jerry Hammerquist

Reserve Champion – Fees Ranch

Commercial Bred Heifer

Champion – Cody Bernstein

Reserve Champion – Robert Ulrich

Seedstock Heifer Calves

Champion- Turtle Creek Angus

Reserve Champion – Deep Creek Angus

Seedstock Bull Calves

Champion- Deep Creek Angus

Reserve Champion – Turtle Creek Angus

Seedstock Bred Heifers

Champion- Senn Red Angus

Reserve Champion – Garrigan Land and Cattle

2023 Grand Champion Pen of Three

Jerry Hammerquist – with his steer calves

2023 Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three

Senn Red Angus – Bred Heifers

Judges were Beau Ravellette, Brent Thiel, Dr. Holly Johnson

Show was organized by Jerry and Heather Senn sennredangus@gmail.com

Jerry Hammerquist pen of 3 steers, overall Grand Champion. FaithPen3Overall-Grand-Champion-Jerry-Hammerquist-steers

Overall reserve, Senn Red Angus purebred bred heifers.

FaithPen3Overall-reserve-Champion-Senn-Red-Angus-bred-heifers

Senn Red Angus, Champion seedstock bred heifers FaithPen3Senn-Red-Angus-champion-seedstock-bred-heifers

Garrigan Land and Cattle, reserve champion seedstock bred heifers. FaithPen3Garrigan-Land-Cattle-reserve-seedstock-bred-heifers

Turtle Creek Angus, Champion seedstock heifer calves. FaithPen3Turtle-Creek-Angus-champion-seedstock-bred-heifers

Deep Creek Angus Ranch, TJ Gabriel, reserve seedstock heifer calves. FaithPen3Deep-Creek-Angus-reserve-seedstock-bred-heifers-

Deep Creek Angus, TJ Gabriel, champion seedstock bull calves. FaithPen3Deep-Creek-Angus-champion-seedstock-bull-calves

Turtle Creek Angus, Reserve seedstock bull calves. FaithPen3Turtle-Creek-Angus-reserve-seedstock-bull-calves-

Judges: Beau Ravellette – RPI Promotions

Dr. Holly Johnson – Hosmer, SD

Brent Thiel – Isabel, SD FaithPen3Judges

Jerry Hammerquist, Champion commercial heifer calves. FaithPen3Jerry-Hammerquist-champion-commercial-heifer-calves

Fees Ranch, Reserve Commercial heifer calves FaithPen3Fees-Ranch-Reserve-Commercial-heifer-calves

Jerry Hammerquist, Champion steers. FaithPen3Jerry-Hammerquist-champion-steers

Fees ranch, reserve commercial steers. FaithPen3Fees-Ranch-reserve-commercial-steers

Cody Bernstein, champion commercial bred heifers. FaithPen3Cody-Bernstein-champion-commercial-bred-heifers