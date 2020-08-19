Results: Fallon County Fair & Rodeo

Baker, Mont., Aug. 15-16

All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $4,834, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Clayton Biglow, 87 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Continental Drift, $4,371; 2. Richmond Champion, 86.5, $3,351; 3. (tie) Tanner Aus and Nate McFadden, 84, $2,040 each; 5. Cole Reiner, 83, $1,020; 6. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Jesse Pope, 82.5, $656 each; 8. Spur Lacasse, 82, $437.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Riley Reiss, Cade Staton and Dylan Schroeder, 3.2 seconds, $3,895 each; 4. (tie) Walt Arnold and Tanner Milan, 3.3, $2,749 each; 6. Curtis Cassidy, 3.5, $2,062; 7. (tie) Will Lummus and Jacob Edler, 3.6, $1,375 each; 9. (tie) Cody Devers and Rowdy Parrott, 3.7, $458 each.

Team roping: 1. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.4 seconds, $5,403 each; 2. Eli Lord/Levi O’Keeffe, 4.5, $4,834; 3. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 4.6, $4,265; 4. (tie) Derick Fleming/Ike Folsom and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.7, $3,412 each; 6. (tie) Cory Clark/Wyatt Cox and Jon Peterson/Cash Hetzel, 4.8, $2,275 each; 8. (tie) Paul David Tierney/Matt Kasner, Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens and Matt Sherwood/Trey Yates, 4.9, $853 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Logan Hay, 88.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Rock Star, $4,174; 2. Ryder Wright, 88, $3,200; 3. Colt Gordon, 87, $2,365; 4. (tie) Chase Brooks and Wade Sundell, 86, $1,252 each; 6. (tie) Jake Finlay, Kolby Wanchuk and Layton Green, 84.5, $556 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.7 seconds, $6,162; 2. (tie) Colton Farquer, Marty Yates and Haven Meged, 7.8, $4,865 each; 5. (tie) Colt Papy and Lucas Potter, 7.9, $3,243 each; 7. Westyn Hughes, 8.1, $2,270; 8. Blake Ash, 8.2, $1,622; 9. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Kyle Lucas, 8.3, $649 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 16.08 seconds, $5,063; 2. Jessica Routier, 16.26, $4,050; 3. Tiany Schuster, 16.28, $3,291; 4. Lisa Lockhart, 16.38, $2,531; 5. Ashley Castleberry, 16.46, $2,025; 6. Ryann Pedone, 16.47, $1,519; 7. Stevi Hillman, 16.50, $1,266; 8. Lisa Anderson, 16.51, $1,139; 9. Stephanie Curtis, 16.53, $1,013; 10. Megan Swint, 16.56, $886; 11. (tie) Erin Williams and Terri Kaye Kirkland, 16.60, $696 each; 13. Lois Ferguson, 16.61, $506; 14. Ivy Hurst, 16.62, $380; 15. Cally Goyins, 16.66, $253.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 10.0 seconds, $1,781; 2. J.P. Wickett, 11.0, $1,474; 3. (tie) Billy Good and Vin Fisher Jr., 11.5, $1,013 each; 5. (tie) Jess Tierney and Trenton Johnson, 12.0, $430 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Reo Lohse and Tuf Cooper, 9.2 seconds, $1,627 each; 3. Landon McClaugherty, 10.3, $1,167; 4. Taylor Santos, 10.5, $860; 5. Scott Snedecor, 10.8, $553; 6. Chet Herren, 11.1, $307. Third round: 1. Chet Herren, 10.2 seconds, $1,781; 2. Billy Good, 10.3, $1,474; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.9, $1,167; 4. (tie) Jess Tierney and Jim Locke, 11.7, $706 each; 6. (tie) Bill Benson and Thomas Smith, 12.3, $154 each. Average: 1. Chet Herren, 34.9 seconds on three head, $2,671; 2. Rocky Patterson, 37.8, $2,211; 3. Shay Good, 39.3, $1,750; 4. Jim Locke, 39.7, $1,290; 5. Jess Tierney, 46.6, $829; 6. Connor McNeil, 52.5, $461.

Bull riding: 1. Caleb McMillan, 85 points on C5 Rodeo’s Director Assistant, $4,145; 2. Trey Kimzey, 84.5, $3,178; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 84, $2,349; 4. Tyler Bingham, 81, $1,520; 5. (tie) Chase Dougherty and Levi Gray, 80.5, $829 each; 7. Parker Breding, 76.5, $553; 8. (tie) Stetson Wright, Josh Frost and Sage Kimzey, 74, $138 each.

Total payoff: $211,162. Stock contractor: C5 Rodeo. Sub-contractors: New West Rodeo Productions and Brookman Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jessi Franzen. Officials: Bruce Keller, George Gibbs and Wade Berry. Timers: DeeDee Dickinson and Jessi Franzen. Announcers: Greg Simas, Jeff Marn and Jim Thompson. Bullfighters: Sylvan La Cross and Kaleb Barrett. Clown/barrelman: Matt Tarr. Flankmen: Roy Whitford and Dale Kling. Chute boss: Rorey Lemmel. Pickup men: David Lewis, Ryan Hanna and Andy Bolich. Photographers: Jackie Jensen and Clay Guardipee. Music director: Cassidy Marn.

–PRCA