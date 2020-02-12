Results from the Black Hills Stock Show cattle shows

Supreme Row, BHSS.



Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Limousin

Exhibited by Ludens Family Limousin Cattle

Supreme Champion Female, Champion Angus

Exhibited by Thomas Ranch

Angus Averages

Bulls: $4,154; High selling bull lot 24 $11,000 Consigned by Weber Bros Cattle Co, Lake Benton, MN

Heifers: $3,221; high selling heifer lot 15 $10,500 consigned by Raven Angus, Colome, SD

Bred Heifers: $3,290

Champion Angus Bull: lot 42 Chestnut Angus Farms, Pipestone, MN

Champion Angus Heifer : lot 5 Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD

Reserve Angus bull: lot 24 Weber Bros Cattle Co, Lake Benton, MN

Reserve Angus Heifer: lot 18 S&R Angus, Weston, WI

Charolais Averages

Bulls: $4,219; high selling bull lot 51x $13,500 Consigned by Grand Hills Cattle LLC, Eaton, CO

Heifers: $3,600; high selling heifer lot 12 & 10 $5,000 (lot 12 consigned by Bertsche Cattle Co, Onida, SD & lot 10 Holt Cattle Co, Mina, SD)

Champion Charolais bull: lot 51x Grand Hills Cattle LLC, Eaton, CO

Champion Charolais heifer: lot 12 Bertsche Cattle Co, Onida, SD

Reserve Charolais bull: lot 16 Bertsche Cattle Co, Onida, SD

Reserve Charolais heifer: lot 11 Paislee Carlson, Canton, SD

Hereford Averages

Bulls: $3,692; high selling bull lot 14x consigned by Krebs Cattle Co, Gordon, NE

Heifers: $2,416 high selling heifer lot 12 consigned by Blume Herefords, Pierre, SD

Champion Hereford bull: lot 14x Krebs Cattle Co, Gordon, NE

Champion Hereford heifer: lot 11 Holt Cattle Co & Maggie Holt, Mina, SD

Reserve Hereford bull: lot 13 Hanson’s Polled Herefords, Conda, SD

Reserve Hereford heifer: lot 2 White Ranch, Menomonie, WI

Red Angus Averages

Bulls: $3,265; high selling bull lot 12 $8,000 consigned by Sweeter Cattle Co, Highmore, SD

Heifers: $2,600; high selling heifer lot 1 $5,000 consigned by Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD

Champion Red Angus Bull lot 12 Sweeter Cattle Co, Highmore, SD

Champion Red Angus Heifer lot 1 Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD

Reserve Red Angus Bull lot 27 Hanson’s Red Angus, Hazel, SD

Reserve Red Angus Heifer lot 4X BJ Farms Red Angus, Henning, MN

Gelbvieh Averages

Bulls: $5,727; high selling bull lot 23x $15,500 consigned by Beastrom Ranch, Pierre, SD

Heifers $ 2,500; high selling heifer lot 7 $3,500 consigned by Johnsen Land & Cattle, Wessington, SD

Champion Gelbvieh Bull lot 23x Beastrom Ranch, Pierre, SD

Champion Gelbvieh Heifer lot 7 Johnsen Land & Cattle, Wessington, SD

Reserve bull lot 13 Bohrer Ranch, Stanton, ND

Reserve heifer lot 2 Goldux Gelbvieh, Wessington, SD

Shorthorn Averages

Bulls $2,375; high selling bull lot 11 $3,500 consigned by Warner Ranch Shorthorns, Riverton, WY

Heifers $3,216; high selling heifer lot 6 $3,900 consigned by Bill & Debra Mack, Harrison, NE

Champion Shorthorn bull lot 11 Warner Ranch Shorthorns, Riverton, WY

Champion Shorthorn heifer lot 6 Bill & Debra Mack, Harrison, NE

Reserve shorthorn bull lot 12 Warner Ranch Shorthorns, Riverton, WY

Reserve shorthorn heifer lot 1 Bill & Debra Mack, Harrison, NE

Limousin Averages:

Bulls: $4,228 high selling bull lot 35 $12,000 consigned by Luden’s Family Limousin Viborg, SD

Heifers: No heifers for Limousin

Champion Bull: lot 35 Luden’s Family Limousin

Reserve Bull: lot 17 Luden’s Family Limousin

Maine-Anjou Averages:

Bulls: $3,050 high selling bull lot 31 $7,500 consigned by Wells Cattle Co, Norfolk, NE

Heifers: $2,363 high selling heifer lot 11 $7,500 consigned by DeJong Ranch, Kennebec, SD

Champion Maine-Anjou Bull lot 31 consigned by Wells Cattle Co, Norfolk, NE

Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer lot 11 consigned DeJong Ranch, Kennebec, SD

Reserve Bull lot 18 Weber Show Cattle, Highmore, SD

Reserve Heifer lot 6 DeJong Ranch, Kennebec, SD

Simmental Averages:

Bulls: $4,132; high selling bull lot 67 $16,500 (highest selling of week) consigned by Hennessy Show Cattle, Des Lacs, ND

Heifers: $3,547; high selling heifer lot 14 $10,500 consigned by Reeson Cattle, Hoskins, NE

Champion Bull lot 67 Hennessy Show Cattle, Des Lacs, ND

Champion Heifer lot 14 Reeson Cattle, Hoskins, NE

Reserve Bull lot 27 Krick Cattle Co, Highmore, SD

Reserve Heifer lot 21 Eichacker Simmentals, Salem, SD

Chi-Influence Averages:

Bulls: $5,083; high selling bull lot 6 $6,000 Schaefer ChiAngus, Des Lacs, ND

Heifers: $4,366; high selling heifer lot 5 $5,250 Diamond H Cattle Co, Faulkton, SD

Champion Bull lot 7 Holt Cattle Co, Mina, SD

Champion Heifer lot 5 Diamond H Cattle Co, Faulkton, SD

Reserve Bull lot 6 Schaefer ChiAngus, Des Lacs, ND

Reserve Heifer Lot 4x Holt Cattle Co, Mina, SD

–BHSS