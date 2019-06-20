Results: Montana High School Rodeo Finals

The top four places advance to the National High School Rodeo Finals at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 14-20, 2019.

Barrel Racing

Place, Name, City, State, Time, Season Points, Points, Aa Points, Time 1, Points 1, Aa Points 1, Time 2, Points 2, Aa Points 2, Time Average, Points Average, Aa Points Avg, Total Points

1. Shai Mcdonald, Gardiner, 15.870, 70.00, 12.00, 12.00, 15.930, 16.00, 16.00, 15.840, 16.00, 16.00, 47.640, 20.00, 20.00, 134.00

2. Mckenna Schroeder, Missoula, 15.850, 69.00, 14.00, 14.00, 16.070, 4.00, 4.00, 15.960, 12.00, 12.00, 47.880, 16.00, 16.00, 115.00

3. Amanda Russell, Mcallister, 15.950, 70.00, 8.00, 8.00, 16.390, 0.00, 0.00, 15.820, 18.00, 18.00, 48.160, 14.00, 14.00, 110.00

4. Lacey Lawrence, Jordan, 15.420, 70.00, 20.00, 20.00, 15.870, 18.00, 18.00, 20.470, 0.00, 0.00, 51.760, 0.00, 0.00, 108.00

5. Maggie Lund, Ronan, 15.820, 69.00, 17.00, 17.00, 16.030, 10.00, 10.00, 16.360, 0.00, 0.00, 48.210, 12.00, 12.00, 108.00

6. Annie Alexander, Florence, 15.820, 53.00, 17.00, 17.00, 16.320, 0.00, 0.00, 15.540, 20.00, 20.00, 47.680, 18.00, 18.00, 108.00

7. Cheyanne Carl, Ballantine, 15.920, 70.00, 10.00, 10.00, 16.420, 0.00, 0.00, 15.990, 10.00, 10.00, 48.330, 8.00, 8.00, 98.00

8. Danica Hoppman, Laurel, 16.430, 66.00, 0.00, 0.00, 15.800, 20.00, 20.00, 16.290, 2.00, 2.00, 48.520, 6.00, 6.00, 94.00

9. Larissa Getten, Harlem, 15.990, 68.00, 2.00, 2.00, 16.290, 0.00, 0.00, 16.030, 8.00, 8.00, 48.310, 10.00, 10.00, 88.00

10. Olivia Grimsley, Power, 21.030, 65.00, 0.00, 0.00, 16.210, 0.00, 0.00, 15.950, 14.00, 14.00, 53.190, 0.00, 0.00, 79.00

Breakaway

1. Haven Wolstein, Helena, 4.230, 68.00, 4.00, 4.00, 3.400, 20.00, 20.00, 4.060, 12.00, 12.00, 11.690, 20.00, 20.00, 124.00

2. Mikayla Witter, Helena, 2.610, 68.00, 20.00, 20.00, 3.680, 16.00, 16.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 106.290, 16.00, 16.00, 120.00

3. Bella Fossum, Billings, 2.760, 69.50, 18.00, 18.00, 4.000, 11.00, 11.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 106.760, 14.00, 14.00, 112.50

4. Jordyn Everson, East Helena, 13.410, 64.50, 0.00, 0.00, 3.840, 14.00, 14.00, 18.590, 6.00, 6.00, 35.840, 18.00, 18.00, 102.50

5. Alaina Griffel, Columbus, 100.000, 66.00, 0.00, 0.00, 4.230, 0.00, 0.00, 3.500, 16.00, 16.00, 107.730, 10.00, 10.00, 92.00

6. Bailey Benson, Laurel, 100.000, 58.00, 0.00, 0.00, 4.790, 0.00, 0.00, 2.750, 18.00, 18.00, 107.540, 12.00, 12.00, 88.00

7. Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 100.000, 70.00, 0.00, 0.00, 3.470, 18.00, 18.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 203.470, 0.00, 0.00, 88.00

8. Meghan Mcginley, Bozeman, 14.320, 66.50, 0.00, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 2.610, 20.00, 20.00, 116.930, 0.00, 0.00, 86.50

9. Harley Meged, Miles City, 3.350, 70.00, 12.00, 12.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 203.350, 0.00, 0.00, 82.00

10. Paige Palin, Corvallis, 3.450, 52.00, 10.00, 10.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 15.350, 10.00, 10.00, 118.800, 0.00, 0.00, 72.00

Goat Tying

1. Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 8.410, 70.00, 16.00, 16.00, 8.480, 14.00, 14.00, 7.180, 20.00, 20.00, 24.070, 20.00, 20.00, 140.00

2. Mary Gibson, Havre, 7.680, 68.00, 20.00, 20.00, 8.940, 8.00, 8.00, 7.710, 18.00, 18.00, 24.330, 18.00, 18.00, 132.00

3. Manchi Nace, Laurel, 8.740, 64.00, 12.00, 12.00, 8.280, 16.00, 16.00, 9.890, 8.00, 8.00, 26.910, 16.00, 16.00, 116.00

4. Haven Wolstein, Helena, 8.700, 66.00, 14.00, 14.00, 7.940, 18.00, 18.00, 11.280, 0.00, 0.00, 27.920, 14.00, 14.00, 112.00

5. Kassidy Broere, Dell, 10.960, 69.00, 0.00, 0.00, 8.510, 12.00, 12.00, 9.450, 12.00, 12.00, 28.920, 12.00, 12.00, 105.00

6. Meghan Mcginley, Bozeman, 13.500, 70.00, 0.00, 0.00, 7.880, 20.00, 20.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 121.380, 0.00, 0.00, 90.00

7. Georgia Orahood, Malta, 9.800, 67.00, 0.00, 0.00, 9.460, 0.00, 0.00, 9.740, 10.00, 10.00, 29.000, 10.00, 10.00, 87.00

8. Erin Mcginley, Bozeman, 9.230, 61.00, 9.00, 9.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 8.230, 16.00, 16.00, 117.460, 0.00, 0.00, 86.00

9. Braleigh Garrett, Butte, 100.000, 62.00, 0.00, 0.00, 9.140, 6.00, 6.00, 9.040, 14.00, 14.00, 118.180, 0.00, 0.00, 82.00

10. Mylee Welch, Silesia, 8.340, 57.00, 18.00, 18.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 10.510, 4.00, 4.00, 118.850, 0.00, 0.00, 79.00

Pole Bending

1. Bella Fossum, Billings, 21.750, 70.00, 14.00, 14.00, 21.390, 8.00, 8.00, 20.800, 16.00, 16.00, 63.940, 18.00, 18.00, 126.00

2. Olivia Grimsley, Power, 26.550, 69.00, 0.00, 0.00, 20.750, 18.00, 18.00, 20.990, 14.00, 14.00, 68.290, 10.00, 10.00, 111.00

3. Hannah Haverland, Columbus, 30.830, 67.00, 0.00, 0.00, 20.710, 20.00, 20.00, 20.450, 20.00, 20.00, 71.990, 4.00, 4.00, 111.00

4. Haven Wolstein, Helena, 21.880, 67.00, 12.00, 12.00, 21.150, 10.00, 10.00, 21.460, 6.00, 6.00, 64.490, 14.00, 14.00, 109.00

5. Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 25.850, 62.50, 0.00, 0.00, 20.830, 16.00, 16.00, 20.700, 18.00, 18.00, 67.380, 12.00, 12.00, 108.50

6. Meghan Mcginley, Bozeman, 21.190, 54.00, 20.00, 20.00, 21.050, 12.00, 12.00, 21.630, 2.00, 2.00, 63.870, 20.00, 20.00, 108.00

7. Braleigh Garrett, Butte, 21.250, 58.00, 18.00, 18.00, 20.940, 14.00, 14.00, 22.070, 0.00, 0.00, 64.260, 16.00, 16.00, 106.00

8. Bailey Benson, Laurel, 26.530, 63.00, 0.00, 0.00, 21.590, 6.00, 6.00, 21.170, 10.00, 10.00, 69.290, 8.00, 8.00, 87.00

9. Brittney Cox, Chinook, 22.230, 64.00, 4.00, 4.00, 26.450, 0.00, 0.00, 21.110, 12.00, 12.00, 69.790, 6.00, 6.00, 86.00

10. Harley Meged, Miles City, 26.530, 70.00, 0.00, 0.00, 25.690, 0.00, 0.00, 21.240, 8.00, 8.00, 73.460, 2.00, 2.00, 80.00

Steer Wrestling

1. Jacob Wang, Baker, 4.910, 70.00, 20.00, 20.00, 5.250, 18.00, 18.00, 5.670, 16.00, 16.00, 15.830, 20.00, 20.00, 144.00

2. Logan Beattie, Helena, 17.720, 69.00, 4.00, 4.00, 6.570, 12.00, 12.00, 5.160, 20.00, 20.00, 29.450, 18.00, 18.00, 123.00

3. Jhet Murphy, Helena, 6.770, 70.00, 14.00, 14.00, 6.330, 16.00, 16.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 113.100, 14.00, 14.00, 114.00

4. Gage Murray, Miles City, 6.400, 70.00, 16.00, 16.00, 7.120, 10.00, 10.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 113.520, 12.00, 12.00, 108.00

5. Kyler Afrank, Baker, 7.060, 58.00, 10.00, 10.00, 22.740, 6.00, 6.00, 6.040, 12.00, 12.00, 35.840, 16.00, 16.00, 102.00

6. Brennan Graham, Baker, 13.050, 67.00, 6.00, 6.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 5.560, 18.00, 18.00, 118.610, 8.00, 8.00, 99.00

7. Clay Johnson, Manhattan, 100.000, 70.00, 0.00, 0.00, 7.540, 8.00, 8.00, 14.140, 10.00, 10.00, 121.680, 6.00, 6.00, 94.00

8. Gavin Duncan, Belgrade, 7.310, 60.00, 8.00, 8.00, 6.560, 14.00, 14.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 113.870, 10.00, 10.00, 92.00

9. Garrett Yeager, Choteau, 5.670, 70.00, 18.00, 18.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 205.670, 2.00, 2.00, 90.00

10. Cole Detton, Great Falls, 100.000, 65.00, 0.00, 0.00, 4.500, 20.00, 20.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 204.500, 4.00, 4.00, 89.00

Team Roping

1. Gavin Duncan, Belgrade, 7.140, 67.00, 20.00, 20.00, 19.100, 12.00, 12.00, 11.730, 16.00, 16.00, 37.970, 20.00, 20.00, 135.00

2. Trace Fuller, Bozeman, 7.140, 67.00, 20.00, 20.00, 19.100, 12.00, 12.00, 11.730, 16.00, 16.00, 37.970, 20.00, 20.00, 135.00

3. Jhet Murphy, Helena, 100.000, 68.00, 0.00, 0.00, 14.000, 16.00, 16.00, 13.960, 8.00, 8.00, 127.960, 16.00, 16.00, 108.00

4. Luke Murphy, Helena, 100.000, 68.00, 0.00, 0.00, 14.000, 16.00, 16.00, 13.960, 8.00, 8.00, 127.960, 16.00, 16.00, 108.00

5. Taylor Harris, Florence, 14.090, 64.00, 14.00, 14.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 13.720, 11.00, 11.00, 127.810, 18.00, 18.00, 107.00

6. Bode Spring, Bozeman, 23.110, 69.00, 6.00, 6.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 7.850, 20.00, 20.00, 130.960, 12.00, 12.00, 107.00

7. Logan Beattie, Helena, 23.110, 68.00, 6.00, 6.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 7.850, 20.00, 20.00, 130.960, 12.00, 12.00, 106.00

8. Nathan Ruth, Big Timber, 14.090, 60.00, 14.00, 14.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 13.720, 11.00, 11.00, 127.810, 18.00, 18.00, 103.00

9. Cole Detton, Great Falls, 25.620, 70.00, 4.00, 4.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 12.950, 14.00, 14.00, 138.570, 10.00, 10.00, 98.00

10. Tristan Hoffman, Huntley, 21.020, 70.00, 8.00, 8.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 17.590, 6.00, 6.00, 138.610, 8.00, 8.00, 92.00

11. Corbin Fisher, Ashland, 21.020, 68.00, 8.00, 8.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 17.590, 6.00, 6.00, 138.610, 8.00, 8.00, 90.00

12. Chalee Harms, Miles City, 38.750, 65.00, 0.00, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 8.720, 18.00, 18.00, 147.470, 6.00, 6.00, 89.00

13. Roan Burrows, Miles City, 38.750, 65.00, 0.00, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 8.720, 18.00, 18.00, 147.470, 6.00, 6.00, 89.00

14. Gage Duncan, Belgrade, 25.620, 55.00, 4.00, 4.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 12.950, 14.00, 14.00, 138.570, 10.00, 10.00, 83.00

15. Bella Fossum, Billings, 14.780, 66.00, 12.00, 12.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 214.780, 0.00, 0.00, 78.00

16. Clay Johnson, Manhattan, 14.780, 66.00, 12.00, 12.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 214.780, 0.00, 0.00, 78.00

17. Grady Larson, Sidney, 100.000, 68.00, 0.00, 0.00, 29.430, 4.00, 4.00, 28.790, 4.00, 4.00, 158.220, 2.00, 2.00, 78.00

18. Hadley Dempewolf, Lindsay, 100.000, 68.00, 0.00, 0.00, 29.430, 4.00, 4.00, 28.790, 4.00, 4.00, 158.220, 2.00, 2.00, 78.00

19. Aden Zoanni, Glasgow, 12.730, 33.00, 16.00, 16.00, 17.570, 14.00, 14.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 130.300, 14.00, 14.00, 77.00

20. Trevor Klind, Glasgow, 12.730, 33.00, 16.00, 16.00, 17.570, 14.00, 14.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 130.300, 14.00, 14.00, 77.00

Tie Down

1. Corbin Fisher, Ashland, 11.240, 68.00, 16.00, 16.00, 15.140, 12.00, 12.00, 12.010, 18.00, 18.00, 38.390, 20.00, 20.00, 134.00

2. Levi Mcclure, Ronan, 10.310, 69.00, 18.00, 18.00, 10.480, 20.00, 20.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 120.790, 8.00, 8.00, 115.00

3. Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, 10.030, 53.50, 20.00, 20.00, 20.220, 0.00, 0.00, 11.140, 20.00, 20.00, 41.390, 18.00, 18.00, 111.50

4. Trey Dempewolf, Lindsay, 23.440, 66.00, 0.00, 0.00, 16.210, 6.00, 6.00, 12.090, 16.00, 16.00, 51.740, 16.00, 16.00, 104.00

5. Maclain Cathey, Hammond, 12.730, 69.00, 12.00, 12.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 14.700, 10.00, 10.00, 127.430, 6.00, 6.00, 97.00

6. Jhet Murphy, Helena, 15.760, 69.00, 4.00, 4.00, 21.230, 0.00, 0.00, 15.860, 8.00, 8.00, 52.850, 14.00, 14.00, 95.00

7. Logan Beattie, Helena, 21.290, 66.00, 0.00, 0.00, 25.820, 0.00, 0.00, 12.740, 14.00, 14.00, 59.850, 10.00, 10.00, 90.00

8. Luke Murphy, Helena, 12.590, 63.00, 14.00, 14.00, 20.870, 0.00, 0.00, 19.450, 0.00, 0.00, 52.910, 12.00, 12.00, 89.00

9. Taylor Harris, Florence, 14.240, 65.00, 6.00, 6.00, 14.820, 14.00, 14.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 129.060, 4.00, 4.00, 89.00

10. Clay Johnson, Manhattan, 100.000, 70.00, 0.00, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 0.00, 14.030, 12.00, 12.00, 214.030, 0.00, 0.00, 82.00

Bareback

1. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 75.00, 70.00, 20.00, 20.00, 71.50, 20.00, 20.00, 66.00, 18.00, 18.00, 212.50, 20.00, 20.00, 148.00

2. Sam Petersen, Helena, 70.50, 70.00, 18.00, 18.00, 68.00, 18.00, 18.00, 71.50, 20.00, 20.00, 210.00, 18.00, 18.00, 144.00

3. Sebastian Hotalen, Belgrade, 58.50, 67.00, 14.00, 14.00, 55.00, 12.00, 12.00, 57.00, 14.00, 14.00, 170.50, 16.00, 16.00, 123.00

4. Ty Owens, Townsend, 66.00, 67.50, 16.00, 16.00, 66.50, 16.00, 16.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 132.50, 14.00, 14.00, 113.50

5. Ethan Frasier, Ashland, 0.00, 59.00, 0.00, 0.00, 59.50, 14.00, 14.00, 64.00, 16.00, 16.00, 123.50, 12.00, 12.00, 101.00

6. Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 0.00, 66.00, 0.00, 0.00, 53.00, 10.00, 10.00, 56.50, 12.00, 12.00, 109.50, 10.00, 10.00, 98.00

7. Bo Vocu, Ashland, 0.00, 68.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 53.50, 10.00, 10.00, 53.50, 8.00, 8.00, 86.00

8. Will Norstrom, East Helena, 0.00, 19.00, 0.00, 0.00, 45.00, 8.00, 8.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 45.00, 6.00, 6.00, 33.00

9. Teegan Shafer, Deer Lodge, 0.00, 10.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 10.00

Boys Cutting

1. Roan Burrows, Miles City, 140.00, 65.00, 20.00, 20.00, 142.00, 19.00, 19.00, 136.50, 18.00, 18.00, 418.50, 20.00, 20.00, 142.00

2. Colton Turbiville, Rhame, ND, 136.00, 68.00, 18.00, 18.00, 123.00, 16.00, 16.00, 128.00, 16.00, 16.00, 387.00, 18.00, 18.00, 136.00

3, Gage Murray, Miles City, 131.00, 68.00, 15.00, 15.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 139.00, 20.00, 20.00, 270.00, 16.00, 16.00, 119.00

4, Nathan Ruth, Big Timber, 0.00, 64.00, 0.00, 0.00, 142.00, 19.00, 19.00, 64.00, 12.00, 12.00, 206.00, 12.00, 12.00, 107.00

5. Ryan Seaman, Geraldine, 131.00, 19.00, 15.00, 15.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 127.00, 14.00, 14.00, 258.00, 14.00, 14.00, 62.00

Bull Riding

1. Clayton Haverland, Columbus, 70.00, 70.00, 16.00, 16.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 70.00, 16.00, 16.00, 102.00

2. Cole Hould, Havre, 78.50, 60.00, 20.00, 20.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 78.50, 20.00, 20.00, 100.00

3. Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson, 0.00, 66.50, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 65.00, 18.00, 18.00, 65.00, 11.00, 11.00, 95.50

4. Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 0.00, 63.50, 0.00, 0.00, 63.00, 20.00, 20.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 63.00, 8.00, 8.00, 91.50

5. Tucker Atkinson, Great Falls, 0.00, 36.50, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 68.00, 20.00, 20.00, 68.00, 14.00, 14.00, 70.50

6. Ty Owens, Townsend, 65.00, 37.00, 14.00, 14.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 65.00, 11.00, 11.00, 62.00

7. Bo Vocu, Ashland, 71.50, 20.00, 18.00, 18.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 71.50, 18.00, 18.00, 56.00

8. Gavin Knutson, Polson, 0.00, 30.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 30.00

9. Kody Mcclure-Gunderson, Belgrade, 49.00, 10.00, 12.00, 12.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 49.00, 6.00, 6.00, 28.00

10. Ethan Marceau, Browning, 0.00, 27.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 27.00

Cowhorse

1. Gage Murray, Miles City, 270.50, 65.00, 20.00, 20.00, 255.50, 12.00, 12.00, 262.00, 17.00, 17.00, 788.00, 20.00, 20.00, 134.00

2. Chalee Harms, Miles City, 264.00, 57.00, 18.00, 18.00, 259.50, 18.00, 18.00, 262.00, 17.00, 17.00, 785.50, 18.00, 18.00, 128.00

3. Georgia Orahood, Malta, 236.50, 70.00, 12.00, 12.00, 255.50, 12.00, 12.00, 263.00, 20.00, 20.00, 755.00, 12.00, 12.00, 126.00

4. Mattie Mastel, Marmarth, Nd, 249.00, 56.50, 15.00, 15.00, 262.00, 20.00, 20.00, 260.50, 14.00, 14.00, 771.50, 16.00, 16.00, 121.50

5. Colton Turbiville, Rhame, Nd, 0.00, 54.50, 0.00, 0.00, 255.50, 12.00, 12.00, 258.50, 12.00, 12.00, 514.00, 10.00, 10.00, 88.50

6. Erin Mcginley, Bozeman, 249.00, 39.50, 15.00, 15.00, 252.50, 8.00, 8.00, 257.00, 10.00, 10.00, 758.50, 14.00, 14.00, 86.50

7. Trevor Klind, Glasgow, 0.00, 59.00, 0.00, 0.00, 246.50, 6.00, 6.00, 121.00, 6.00, 6.00, 367.50, 6.00, 6.00, 77.00

8. Rayna Warneke, Great Falls, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 257.00, 16.00, 16.00, 123.50, 8.00, 8.00, 380.50, 8.00, 8.00, 32.00

9. Zoie Rost, Willard, 0.00, 17.50, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 17.50

Girls Cutting

1. Chalee Harms, Miles City, 145.00, 69.00, 20.00, 20.00, 132.00, 15.00, 15.00, 138.50, 20.00, 20.00, 415.50, 18.00, 18.00, 142.00

2. Harley Meged, Miles City, 142.00, 60.50, 18.00, 18.00, 144.00, 20.00, 20.00, 138.00, 18.00, 18.00, 424.00, 20.00, 20.00, 136.50

3. Bailey Benson, Laurel, 137.00, 65.50, 16.00, 16.00, 139.00, 18.00, 18.00, 135.00, 14.00, 14.00, 411.00, 16.00, 16.00, 129.50

4. Georgia Orahood, Malta, 130.00, 61.50, 12.00, 12.00, 132.00, 15.00, 15.00, 136.00, 16.00, 16.00, 398.00, 14.00, 14.00, 118.50

5. Mattie Mastel, Marmarth, Nd, 132.00, 56.50, 14.00, 14.00, 124.00, 12.00, 12.00, 134.50, 12.00, 12.00, 390.50, 12.00, 12.00, 106.50

Saddle Bronc

1. Tate Harmon, Powderville, 69.50, 70.00, 16.00, 16.00, 63.50, 20.00, 20.00, 65.00, 20.00, 20.00, 198.00, 20.00, 20.00, 146.00

2. Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, 68.00, 67.50, 14.00, 14.00, 63.00, 18.00, 18.00, 63.50, 18.00, 18.00, 194.50, 18.00, 18.00, 135.50

3. Gavin Nelson, Wibaux, 71.50, 67.00, 19.00, 19.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 71.50, 15.00, 15.00, 101.00

4. Grant Finkbeiner, Grass Range, 0.00, 68.50, 0.00, 0.00, 59.00, 16.00, 16.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 59.00, 10.00, 10.00, 94.50

5. Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 60.50, 68.50, 12.00, 12.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 60.50, 12.00, 12.00, 92.50

6. Bo Vocu, Ashland, 71.50, 55.00, 19.00, 19.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 71.50, 15.00, 15.00, 89.00

7. Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 0.00, 70.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 70.00

8. Orin Muri, Miles City, 0.00, 66.50, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 66.50

9. Cole Trexler, Corvallis, 0.00, 46.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 46.00

10. Dehlyn Franks, Valier, 0.00, 9.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 9.00

–Montan High School Rodeo Finals