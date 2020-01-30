Results: National Western Stock Show and Rodeo | TSLN.com

Results: National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

News | January 30, 2020

Denver, Colo., Jan. 16-26

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Riley Duvall, 3.9 seconds, $3,380; 2. (tie) Jace Melvin, Jacob Edler and Dirk Tavenner, 4.0, $2,498 each; 5. Jule Hazen, 4.2, $1,617; 6. (tie) Sterling Lambert, Trell Etbauer and Clayton Hass, 4.3, $734 each. Second round: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.1 seconds, $3,380; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 3.8, $2,939; 3. Justice Johnson, 3.9, $2,498; 4. Bridger Chambers, 4.0, $2,058; 5. (tie) Jake Nelson, Justin Shaffer and Matt Reeves, 4.1, $1,176 each; 8. Jace Melvin, 4.2, $294. Progressive First round: 1. Jake Nelson, 4.0 seconds, $3,429; 2. Dirk Tanenner, 4.4, $2,572; 3. (tie) Cade Goodman, Justice Johnson, Riley Duvall and Taz Olson, 5.3. $643 each. Progressive Second round: 1. Eli Lord, 5.5 seconds, $3,429; 2. Bubba Boots, 5.7, $2,572; 3. (tie) Jacob Edler and Jesse Brown, 6.0, $1,286 each. Progressive Third round: 1. Justin Kimsey, 4.3 seconds, $3,430; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4, $2,572; 3. Chisum Doscheff, 5.2, $857. Finals: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.0 seconds, $4,225; 2. Jesse Brown, 4.1, $3,674; 3. Chisum Docheff, 4.3, $3,123; 4. Justin Kimsey, 4.5, $2,572; 5. Carson Good, 4.6, $2,021; 6. Jake Nelson, 4.7, $1,470; 7. Cade Goodman, 4.8, $919; 8. Bubba Boots, 5.0, $367.

Team roping: First round: 1. Spencer Mitchell/Cesar de la Cruz, 4.4 seconds, $3,354 each; 2. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.6, $2,917; 3. Kade Smith/Levi Tyan, 4.7, $2,479; 4. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.8, $2,042; 5. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.9, $1,604; 6. (tie) Blake Teixeira/Kasper Roy and Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 5.0, $948 each; 8. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson and Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, 5.1, $97 each. Second round: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.1 seconds, $3,354 each; 2. Travis Bounds/Joe Roderick, 4.2, $2,917; 3. (tie) Tucker Menz/Boogie Ray and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.3, $2,261 each; 5. Steven Duby/Jason Duby, 4.5, $1,604; 6. Ty Blasingame/Cody Hintz, 4.6, $1,167; 7. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 4.7, $729; 8. (tie) Paul David Tierney/Cody Doescher, Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod and Peyton Holliday/Carl Sweazea, 4.8, $97 each. Progressive First round: 1. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 4.6 seconds, $3.403 each; 2. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 6.0, $2,552; 3. Steven Duby/Jason Duby, 6.1, $1,701; 4. Turner Harris/Jade Nelson, 6.2, $851. Progressive Second round: 1. Paul David Tierney/Cody Doescher, 5.0 seconds, $3,403 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.5, $2,552; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, $1,701; 4. Spencer Mitchell/Cesar de la Cruz, 9.4, $851. Progressive Third round: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 5.2 seconds, $3,403 each; 2. Cody Snow/Paul Eaves, 5.7, $2,552; 3. Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, 5.8, $1,701; 4. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 6.0, $851. Finals: 1. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long and Cody Snow/Paul Eaves, 4.2 seconds, $3,919 each; 3. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 4.7, $3,099; 4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins, 4.8, $2,552; 5. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 8.9, $2,005; 6. (tie) Paul David Tierney/Cody Doescher and Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 9.9, $1,185 each; 8. Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, 19.1, $365.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 6.9 seconds, $3,380; 2. Ryle Smith, 7.7, $2,939; 3. Hagen Houck, 7.9, $2,498; 4. Ty Harris, 8.1, $2,058; 5. (tie) Tyler Prcin and Monty Lewis, 8.4, $1,396 each; 7. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Clint Cooper, 8.6, $514 each. Second round: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 7.2 seconds, $3,380; 2. (tie) Chase Williams and Ty Harris, 7.3, $2,719 each; 4. Trell Etbauer, 7.7, $2,058; 5. Stetson Vest, 7.8, $1,167; 6. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Westyn Hughes, 8.0, $950 each; 8. (tie) Tyler Milligan and L.D. Meier, 8.1, $147 each. Progressive First round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 7.4 seconds, $3,429; 2. (tie) Adam Gray and Buck Tate, 7.9, $2,143 each; 4. (tie) Stetson Vest and Clay McCuistion, 10.7, $429 each. Progressive Second round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.6 seconds, $3,429; 2. Marty Yates, 7.7, $2,572; 3. Chase Williams, 7.8, $1,715; 4. Taylor Santos, 9.6, $857. Progressive Third round: 1. Preston Pederson, 8.1 seconds, $3,429; 2. John Douch, 8.6, $2,572; 3. Tyler Milligan, 9.3, $1,715; 4. Jarrett Oestmann, 12.7, $857. Finals: 1. Adam Gray, 7.2 seconds, $4,225; 2. (tie) Tyler Milligan and Shad Mayfield, 7.9, $3,399 each; 4. John Douch, 8.1, $2,572; 5. Tuf Cooper, 8.2, $2,021; 6. Taylor Santos, 9.4, $1,470; 7. Stetson Vest, 10.4, $919; 8. Jarrett Oestmann, 12.2, $367.

areback riding: First round: 1. Tim O’Connell, 88 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Black Sunday, $4,341; 2. Craig Wisehart, 87, $3,398; 3. (tie) Cauy Pool, Chance Ames and Garrett Shadbolt, 85, $1,688 each; 6. Mason Clements, 84.5, $724; 7. (tie) Anthony Thomas, Yance Day and Richmond Champion, 84, $338 each. Second round: 1. Will Lowe, 90 points on Burch Rodeo’s Friendly Skies, $4,341; 2. Tim O’Connell, 87.5, $3,328; 3. Taylor Broussard, 87, $2,460; 4. (tie) Bill Tutor and Chad Rutherford, 86.5, $1,302 each; 6. Logan Patterson, 86, $724; 7. (tie) Kory Hart and Spur Lacasse, 85.5, $506 each. Progressive First round: 1. Richmond Champion, 88.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Firefly, $3,377; 2. Tanner Aus, 88, $2,532; 3. Logan Patterson, 86, $1,688; 4. (tie) Bill Tutor and Dantan Bertsch, 84.5, $211 each. Progressive Second round: 1. Tim O’Connell, 90 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Amos Moses, $3,377; 2. Will Lowe, 89, $2,532; 3. Craig Wisehart, 87, $1,688; 4. Jesse Pope, 86, $422. Progressive Third round: 1. Cole Goodine, 90 points, $3,377; 2. Kody Lamb, 86.5, $2,532; 3. Mason Clements and Wyatt Bloom, 86, $1,266 each. Finals: 1. Mason Clements, 89.5 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Gander Goose, $5,427; 2. Tim O’Connell and Tanner Aus, 88.5, $3,618 each; 4. Craig Wisehart, 87.5, $1,990; 5. (tie) Bill Tutor and Richmond Champion, 86, $1,086 each; 7. Wyatt Bloom, 85.5, $724; 8. Kody Lamb, 85, $543.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Jesse Kruse, 86 points on New West Rodeo Productions’ Moderation, $4,152; 2. Leon Fountain, 85.5, $3,184; 3. Wyatt Casper, 84, $2,1253; 4. (tie) Brody Cress, Kobyn Williams, Treyson Antonick and Jade Blackwell, 83, $934 each; 8. Mitch Pollock, 82, $415. Second round: 1. Ryder Wright, 88 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Tank, $4,152; 2. Lefty Holman, 87.5, $3,184; 3. (tie) Ty Manke and Parker Fleet, 86, $1,938 each; 5. (tie) Colt Gordon and Kobyn Williams, 85.5, $830 each; 7. CoBurn Bradshaw, 84.5, $554; 8. Chet Johnson, 84, $415. Progressive First round: 1. Rusty Wright, 87 points on Cervi Rodeo’s On Fire, $3,230; 2. Logan Cook, 82, $2,422; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 79.5, $1,615; no other qualified rides. Progressive Second round: 1. Ben Anderson, 91 points on C5 Rodeo’s Trump Card, $3,230; 2. Leon Fountain, 84.5, $2,422; 3. Wyatt Casper, 83.5, $1,615; 4. Isaac Diaz, 81, $807. Progressive Third round: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 88 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Buckin Crazy, $3,230; 2. Brody Cress, 87.5, $2,422; 3. Lefty Holman, 86.5, $1,615; 4. Hardy Braden, 84.5, $807. Finals: 1. (tie) Rusty Wright, on The Cervi Brothers’ Ricky Bobby and Brody Cress, on Cervi Rodeo’s Avenger, 91 points, $4,585 each; 3. Hardy Braden, 90, $2,941; 4. Jesse Bail, 86, $1,903; 5. (tie) Ben Anderson, Leon Fountain and Isaac Diaz, 85, $923 each; 8. Wyatt Casper, 82, $519.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Tillar Murray, 14.97 seconds, $2,799; 2. Ivy Hurst, 15.03, $2,399; 3. Jimmie Smith, 15.10, $1,999; 4. Hailey Lockwood, 15.19, $1,733; 5. (tie) Sabra O’Quinn and Wendy Hoefer, 15.23, $1,200 each; 7. Jessi Fish, 15.27, $800; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.30, $533; 9. Ryann Pedone, 15.32, $400; 10. (tie) Tiany Schuster and Christine Laughlin, 15.33, $133 each. Second round: 1. Alishea Broussard, 14.94 seconds, $2,799; 2. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 14.95, $2,399; 3. Tillar Murray, 15.00, $1,999; 4. Cindy Smith, 15.03, $1,733; 5. Michelle Alley, 15.04, $1,333; 6. Jimmie Smith, 15.10, $1,066; 7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.12, $800; 8. (tie) Christine Laughlin and Amberleigh Moore, 15.14, $467 each; 10. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.15, $267. Progressive First round: 1. Sissy Winn, 15.12 seconds, $3,456; 2. Carly Taylor, 15.49, $2,592; 3. Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, 15.53, $1,728; 4. Ashley Castleberry, 15.67, $864. Progressive Second round: 1. Tillar Murray, 15.10 seconds, $3,456; 2. Jimmie Smith, 15.16, $2,592; 3. Ryann Pedone, 15.16, $1,728; 4. Tiany Schuster, 15.18, $854. Progressive Third round: 1. Abby Phillips, 15.07 seconds, $3,456; 2. Hailey Lockwood, 15.12, $2,592; 3. Kellie Collier, 15.17, $1,728; 4. Karson Bradley, 15.29, $864. Finals: 1. Carly Taylor, 14.99 seconds, $7,405; 2. Jimmie Smith, 15.07, $5,554; 3. Tillar Murray, 15.11, $3,702; 4. Abby Phillips, 15.19, $1,851.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Dustin Boquet, 88.5 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Rattler, $3,918; 2. Matt Palmer, 86.5, $3,004; 3. (tie) Dillon Tyner and Cole Fischer, 85, $1,828 each; 5. (tie) Trey Benton III and Clayton Sellars, 84.5, $784 each; 7. (tie) Toby Collins, Jake Gowdy and Jimy Marten, 84, $305 each. Second round: 1. Toby Collins, 90 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Rawhide, $3,918; 2. Tyler Bingham, 89.5, $3,004; 3. Sage Kimzey, 88, $2,220; 4. Hawk Whitt, 87.5, $1,437; 5. (tie) Clayton Sellars and Ruger Piva, 86.5, $784 each; 7. (tie) Brody Yeary and Shane Proctor, 86, $457 each. Progressive First round: 1. Dillon Tyner, 87.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Directors Assistant, $3,048; 2. Coy Pollmeier, 84.5, $2,286; 3. (tie) Trey Holson and Trey Benton, 80.5, $1,143 each. Progressive Second round: *1. Sage Kimzey, 74 points on C5 Rodeo’s Grasshopper, $7,619; no other qualified rides. Progressive Third round: 1. Levi Gray, 91 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Rumpshaker, $3,302; 2. Brody Yeary, 84.5, $2,540; 3. Matt Palmer, 77, $1,778; no other qualified rides. Finals: 1. Brody Yeary, 83.5 points on Cervi Rodeo’s Rawhide, $4,898; 2. Sage Kimzey, 80.5, $3,755. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $279,368. Stock contractor: The Cervi Brothers. Sub-contractors: Cervi Championship Rodeo, Big Rafter Rodeo, Bailey Pro Rodeo, Rocky Mountain Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, Pickett Rodeo, 4L & Diamond S Rodeo, Fettig Pro Rodeo, Vold Rodeo, JK Rodeo, C5 Rodeo and New West Rodeo Productions. Rodeo secretary: Sunni Deb Backstrom. Officials: Terry Carlon, Butch Kirby and Steve Knowles. Timers: Tammy Braden and Toby Dunlavy. Announcer: Boyd Polhamus. Specialty acts: Pipes Yule, Madison MacDonald, Justin Rumford and Jessica Routier. Bullfighters: Wacey Munsell and Quirt Hunt. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankmen: Chuck Kite, Scott Pickens, Jack Simmons and Shad Smith. Chute boss: Binion Cervi. Pickup men: Chase Cervi and Gary Rempel. Photographer: Ric Andersen. Music director: Joshua Hilton.

January 30, 2020

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee has approved the use of Zimeta (dipyrone injection) as a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the Official AQHA Handbook of Rules and Registrations, effective immediately.Zimeta, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is approved for use in horses for the control of pyrexia (fever) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary medicine. Read the FDA announcement, including precautions for humans administering Zimeta and the history of dipyrone use in horses.Conditions of AdministrationThe use of Zimeta will require, per VIO403, a properly filed medication report form documenting a 24-hour withdrawal completed and submitted to show management at an AQHA-approved show. Administration of dipyrone will not constitute the use of a second non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is prohibited by AQHA rules.About Conditionally Permitted Therapeutic MedicationAny drug, medication or substance that could affect the performance of a horse that is used for the legitimate treatment of illness or injury and is not specified as a prohibited substance as defined in VIO401.1, VIO401.5, VIO401.6 or VIO410.7 shall be considered a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication. However, conditionally permitted therapeutic medications are prohibited and use thereof subjects the person to disciplinary action, unless all conditions of their administration are met.Additional information regarding conditionally permitted therapeutic medications can be found under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the AQHA Rulebook at www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook. –AQHA

January 30, 2020

January 9, 2020

January 1, 2020

