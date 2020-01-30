Results: National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

Denver, Colo., Jan. 16-26

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Riley Duvall, 3.9 seconds, $3,380; 2. (tie) Jace Melvin, Jacob Edler and Dirk Tavenner, 4.0, $2,498 each; 5. Jule Hazen, 4.2, $1,617; 6. (tie) Sterling Lambert, Trell Etbauer and Clayton Hass, 4.3, $734 each. Second round: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.1 seconds, $3,380; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 3.8, $2,939; 3. Justice Johnson, 3.9, $2,498; 4. Bridger Chambers, 4.0, $2,058; 5. (tie) Jake Nelson, Justin Shaffer and Matt Reeves, 4.1, $1,176 each; 8. Jace Melvin, 4.2, $294. Progressive First round: 1. Jake Nelson, 4.0 seconds, $3,429; 2. Dirk Tanenner, 4.4, $2,572; 3. (tie) Cade Goodman, Justice Johnson, Riley Duvall and Taz Olson, 5.3. $643 each. Progressive Second round: 1. Eli Lord, 5.5 seconds, $3,429; 2. Bubba Boots, 5.7, $2,572; 3. (tie) Jacob Edler and Jesse Brown, 6.0, $1,286 each. Progressive Third round: 1. Justin Kimsey, 4.3 seconds, $3,430; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4, $2,572; 3. Chisum Doscheff, 5.2, $857. Finals: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.0 seconds, $4,225; 2. Jesse Brown, 4.1, $3,674; 3. Chisum Docheff, 4.3, $3,123; 4. Justin Kimsey, 4.5, $2,572; 5. Carson Good, 4.6, $2,021; 6. Jake Nelson, 4.7, $1,470; 7. Cade Goodman, 4.8, $919; 8. Bubba Boots, 5.0, $367.

Team roping: First round: 1. Spencer Mitchell/Cesar de la Cruz, 4.4 seconds, $3,354 each; 2. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.6, $2,917; 3. Kade Smith/Levi Tyan, 4.7, $2,479; 4. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.8, $2,042; 5. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.9, $1,604; 6. (tie) Blake Teixeira/Kasper Roy and Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 5.0, $948 each; 8. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson and Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, 5.1, $97 each. Second round: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.1 seconds, $3,354 each; 2. Travis Bounds/Joe Roderick, 4.2, $2,917; 3. (tie) Tucker Menz/Boogie Ray and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.3, $2,261 each; 5. Steven Duby/Jason Duby, 4.5, $1,604; 6. Ty Blasingame/Cody Hintz, 4.6, $1,167; 7. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 4.7, $729; 8. (tie) Paul David Tierney/Cody Doescher, Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod and Peyton Holliday/Carl Sweazea, 4.8, $97 each. Progressive First round: 1. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 4.6 seconds, $3.403 each; 2. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 6.0, $2,552; 3. Steven Duby/Jason Duby, 6.1, $1,701; 4. Turner Harris/Jade Nelson, 6.2, $851. Progressive Second round: 1. Paul David Tierney/Cody Doescher, 5.0 seconds, $3,403 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.5, $2,552; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, $1,701; 4. Spencer Mitchell/Cesar de la Cruz, 9.4, $851. Progressive Third round: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 5.2 seconds, $3,403 each; 2. Cody Snow/Paul Eaves, 5.7, $2,552; 3. Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, 5.8, $1,701; 4. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 6.0, $851. Finals: 1. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long and Cody Snow/Paul Eaves, 4.2 seconds, $3,919 each; 3. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 4.7, $3,099; 4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins, 4.8, $2,552; 5. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 8.9, $2,005; 6. (tie) Paul David Tierney/Cody Doescher and Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 9.9, $1,185 each; 8. Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, 19.1, $365.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 6.9 seconds, $3,380; 2. Ryle Smith, 7.7, $2,939; 3. Hagen Houck, 7.9, $2,498; 4. Ty Harris, 8.1, $2,058; 5. (tie) Tyler Prcin and Monty Lewis, 8.4, $1,396 each; 7. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Clint Cooper, 8.6, $514 each. Second round: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 7.2 seconds, $3,380; 2. (tie) Chase Williams and Ty Harris, 7.3, $2,719 each; 4. Trell Etbauer, 7.7, $2,058; 5. Stetson Vest, 7.8, $1,167; 6. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Westyn Hughes, 8.0, $950 each; 8. (tie) Tyler Milligan and L.D. Meier, 8.1, $147 each. Progressive First round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 7.4 seconds, $3,429; 2. (tie) Adam Gray and Buck Tate, 7.9, $2,143 each; 4. (tie) Stetson Vest and Clay McCuistion, 10.7, $429 each. Progressive Second round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.6 seconds, $3,429; 2. Marty Yates, 7.7, $2,572; 3. Chase Williams, 7.8, $1,715; 4. Taylor Santos, 9.6, $857. Progressive Third round: 1. Preston Pederson, 8.1 seconds, $3,429; 2. John Douch, 8.6, $2,572; 3. Tyler Milligan, 9.3, $1,715; 4. Jarrett Oestmann, 12.7, $857. Finals: 1. Adam Gray, 7.2 seconds, $4,225; 2. (tie) Tyler Milligan and Shad Mayfield, 7.9, $3,399 each; 4. John Douch, 8.1, $2,572; 5. Tuf Cooper, 8.2, $2,021; 6. Taylor Santos, 9.4, $1,470; 7. Stetson Vest, 10.4, $919; 8. Jarrett Oestmann, 12.2, $367.

areback riding: First round: 1. Tim O’Connell, 88 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Black Sunday, $4,341; 2. Craig Wisehart, 87, $3,398; 3. (tie) Cauy Pool, Chance Ames and Garrett Shadbolt, 85, $1,688 each; 6. Mason Clements, 84.5, $724; 7. (tie) Anthony Thomas, Yance Day and Richmond Champion, 84, $338 each. Second round: 1. Will Lowe, 90 points on Burch Rodeo’s Friendly Skies, $4,341; 2. Tim O’Connell, 87.5, $3,328; 3. Taylor Broussard, 87, $2,460; 4. (tie) Bill Tutor and Chad Rutherford, 86.5, $1,302 each; 6. Logan Patterson, 86, $724; 7. (tie) Kory Hart and Spur Lacasse, 85.5, $506 each. Progressive First round: 1. Richmond Champion, 88.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Firefly, $3,377; 2. Tanner Aus, 88, $2,532; 3. Logan Patterson, 86, $1,688; 4. (tie) Bill Tutor and Dantan Bertsch, 84.5, $211 each. Progressive Second round: 1. Tim O’Connell, 90 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Amos Moses, $3,377; 2. Will Lowe, 89, $2,532; 3. Craig Wisehart, 87, $1,688; 4. Jesse Pope, 86, $422. Progressive Third round: 1. Cole Goodine, 90 points, $3,377; 2. Kody Lamb, 86.5, $2,532; 3. Mason Clements and Wyatt Bloom, 86, $1,266 each. Finals: 1. Mason Clements, 89.5 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Gander Goose, $5,427; 2. Tim O’Connell and Tanner Aus, 88.5, $3,618 each; 4. Craig Wisehart, 87.5, $1,990; 5. (tie) Bill Tutor and Richmond Champion, 86, $1,086 each; 7. Wyatt Bloom, 85.5, $724; 8. Kody Lamb, 85, $543.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Jesse Kruse, 86 points on New West Rodeo Productions’ Moderation, $4,152; 2. Leon Fountain, 85.5, $3,184; 3. Wyatt Casper, 84, $2,1253; 4. (tie) Brody Cress, Kobyn Williams, Treyson Antonick and Jade Blackwell, 83, $934 each; 8. Mitch Pollock, 82, $415. Second round: 1. Ryder Wright, 88 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Tank, $4,152; 2. Lefty Holman, 87.5, $3,184; 3. (tie) Ty Manke and Parker Fleet, 86, $1,938 each; 5. (tie) Colt Gordon and Kobyn Williams, 85.5, $830 each; 7. CoBurn Bradshaw, 84.5, $554; 8. Chet Johnson, 84, $415. Progressive First round: 1. Rusty Wright, 87 points on Cervi Rodeo’s On Fire, $3,230; 2. Logan Cook, 82, $2,422; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 79.5, $1,615; no other qualified rides. Progressive Second round: 1. Ben Anderson, 91 points on C5 Rodeo’s Trump Card, $3,230; 2. Leon Fountain, 84.5, $2,422; 3. Wyatt Casper, 83.5, $1,615; 4. Isaac Diaz, 81, $807. Progressive Third round: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 88 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Buckin Crazy, $3,230; 2. Brody Cress, 87.5, $2,422; 3. Lefty Holman, 86.5, $1,615; 4. Hardy Braden, 84.5, $807. Finals: 1. (tie) Rusty Wright, on The Cervi Brothers’ Ricky Bobby and Brody Cress, on Cervi Rodeo’s Avenger, 91 points, $4,585 each; 3. Hardy Braden, 90, $2,941; 4. Jesse Bail, 86, $1,903; 5. (tie) Ben Anderson, Leon Fountain and Isaac Diaz, 85, $923 each; 8. Wyatt Casper, 82, $519.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Tillar Murray, 14.97 seconds, $2,799; 2. Ivy Hurst, 15.03, $2,399; 3. Jimmie Smith, 15.10, $1,999; 4. Hailey Lockwood, 15.19, $1,733; 5. (tie) Sabra O’Quinn and Wendy Hoefer, 15.23, $1,200 each; 7. Jessi Fish, 15.27, $800; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.30, $533; 9. Ryann Pedone, 15.32, $400; 10. (tie) Tiany Schuster and Christine Laughlin, 15.33, $133 each. Second round: 1. Alishea Broussard, 14.94 seconds, $2,799; 2. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 14.95, $2,399; 3. Tillar Murray, 15.00, $1,999; 4. Cindy Smith, 15.03, $1,733; 5. Michelle Alley, 15.04, $1,333; 6. Jimmie Smith, 15.10, $1,066; 7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.12, $800; 8. (tie) Christine Laughlin and Amberleigh Moore, 15.14, $467 each; 10. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.15, $267. Progressive First round: 1. Sissy Winn, 15.12 seconds, $3,456; 2. Carly Taylor, 15.49, $2,592; 3. Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, 15.53, $1,728; 4. Ashley Castleberry, 15.67, $864. Progressive Second round: 1. Tillar Murray, 15.10 seconds, $3,456; 2. Jimmie Smith, 15.16, $2,592; 3. Ryann Pedone, 15.16, $1,728; 4. Tiany Schuster, 15.18, $854. Progressive Third round: 1. Abby Phillips, 15.07 seconds, $3,456; 2. Hailey Lockwood, 15.12, $2,592; 3. Kellie Collier, 15.17, $1,728; 4. Karson Bradley, 15.29, $864. Finals: 1. Carly Taylor, 14.99 seconds, $7,405; 2. Jimmie Smith, 15.07, $5,554; 3. Tillar Murray, 15.11, $3,702; 4. Abby Phillips, 15.19, $1,851.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Dustin Boquet, 88.5 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Rattler, $3,918; 2. Matt Palmer, 86.5, $3,004; 3. (tie) Dillon Tyner and Cole Fischer, 85, $1,828 each; 5. (tie) Trey Benton III and Clayton Sellars, 84.5, $784 each; 7. (tie) Toby Collins, Jake Gowdy and Jimy Marten, 84, $305 each. Second round: 1. Toby Collins, 90 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Rawhide, $3,918; 2. Tyler Bingham, 89.5, $3,004; 3. Sage Kimzey, 88, $2,220; 4. Hawk Whitt, 87.5, $1,437; 5. (tie) Clayton Sellars and Ruger Piva, 86.5, $784 each; 7. (tie) Brody Yeary and Shane Proctor, 86, $457 each. Progressive First round: 1. Dillon Tyner, 87.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Directors Assistant, $3,048; 2. Coy Pollmeier, 84.5, $2,286; 3. (tie) Trey Holson and Trey Benton, 80.5, $1,143 each. Progressive Second round: *1. Sage Kimzey, 74 points on C5 Rodeo’s Grasshopper, $7,619; no other qualified rides. Progressive Third round: 1. Levi Gray, 91 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Rumpshaker, $3,302; 2. Brody Yeary, 84.5, $2,540; 3. Matt Palmer, 77, $1,778; no other qualified rides. Finals: 1. Brody Yeary, 83.5 points on Cervi Rodeo’s Rawhide, $4,898; 2. Sage Kimzey, 80.5, $3,755. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $279,368. Stock contractor: The Cervi Brothers. Sub-contractors: Cervi Championship Rodeo, Big Rafter Rodeo, Bailey Pro Rodeo, Rocky Mountain Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, Pickett Rodeo, 4L & Diamond S Rodeo, Fettig Pro Rodeo, Vold Rodeo, JK Rodeo, C5 Rodeo and New West Rodeo Productions. Rodeo secretary: Sunni Deb Backstrom. Officials: Terry Carlon, Butch Kirby and Steve Knowles. Timers: Tammy Braden and Toby Dunlavy. Announcer: Boyd Polhamus. Specialty acts: Pipes Yule, Madison MacDonald, Justin Rumford and Jessica Routier. Bullfighters: Wacey Munsell and Quirt Hunt. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankmen: Chuck Kite, Scott Pickens, Jack Simmons and Shad Smith. Chute boss: Binion Cervi. Pickup men: Chase Cervi and Gary Rempel. Photographer: Ric Andersen. Music director: Joshua Hilton.

–PRCA