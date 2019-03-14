Valley City, N.D., March 9-10

All-around cowboy: Jason Vohs, $1,147, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Jake Kesl, 82 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Easy Money, $1,458; 2. (tie) Blake Smith and Nate McFadden, 76, $950 each; 4. Tucker Zingg, 74.5, $530; 5. Clint Griffis, 69.5, $309; 6. Skyler Erickson, 65, $221.

Steer wrestling: 1. Taz Olson, 3.5 seconds, $1,138; 2. Joe King Dr., 3.6, $942; 3. Scott Kleeman, 4.3, $746; 4. Riley Reiss, 4.9, $549; 5. Jayce Doan, 5.0, $353; 6. Tyler Thorson, 9.0, $196.

Team roping: 1. Jon Peterson/Levi O'Keeffe, 6.1 seconds, $1,090 each; 2. Cole Peterson/Chase Peterson, 7.1, $902; 3. Tucker Dale/Chad Ystaas, 11.5, $714; 4. Nate Horner/Jesse Dale, 12.5, $526; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Shorty Garrett, 87.5 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Big Casino, $1,871; 2. Cole Elshere, 83.5, $1,417; 3. Jesse Wilson, 82, $1,020; 4. Josh Davison, 81, $680; 5. Taygen Schuelke, 80.5, $397; 6. Ty Manke, 80, $283.

Tie-down roping: 1. Jason Vohs, 9.2 seconds, $1,147; 2. Chase Lako, 11.4, $860; 3. Rex Treeby, 14.2, $573; 4. Keenan Pierce, 16.6, $287.

Barrel racing: 1. Amanda Harris, 12.43 seconds, $1,049; 2. Brittany Fellows, 12.54, $899; 3. (tie) Cathy Roesler and Kristi Steffes, 12.55, $700 each; 5. Shelly Christensen, 12.68, $500; 6. Nikki Hansen, 12.74, $400; 7. Cody Holmes, 12.81, $300; 8. Jenna Humble, 12.89, $200; 9. Rae Lynn Roesler, 12.91, $150; 10. Cindy Baltezore, 12.92, $100.

Bull riding: * 1. Coy Thorson, 85 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Bismarck Demon, $2,068; 2. Riley Blankenship, 83.5, $1,604; 3. Cole Wagner, 82, $1,205; 4. Casey Fredericks, 78.5, $807; 5. CJ Simms, 73, $542; 6. Levi Berends, 49, $409; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $38,548. Stock contractor: Bailey Pro Rodeo. Sub-contractor: Championship Pro Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Rowena Nelson. Officials: Johnnie Barlogio Jr and Mark McKinlay. Timers: Roxanne Gunderson and Rowena Nelson. Announcer: Racer Botkin. Bullfighters: Kaleb Barrett and Justin Ward. Clown/barrelman: Denny Halstead. Flankmen: Shane Gunderson and Sparky Dreesen. Chute boss: Cauy Gunderson. Pickup men: Kelly Klein and Ryan Hanna. Music director: Alec Whipple.

–PRCA