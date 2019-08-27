Results: Range Days Rodeo Xtreme Broncs

Brody Cress tied for first place in the average to win the Xtreme Broncs Finals, along with Wade Sundell. Here he is pictured spurring Hell on Hooves, J Bar J Rodeo.



Rapid City, S.D., Aug. 22

First round: 1. (tie) Rusty Wright, on J Bar J’s Painted Commotion, and Brody Cress, on Burch Rodeo’s Professional Lunatic, 88 points, $3,737 each; 3. Jake Watson, 87, $2,397; 4. (tie) JJ Elshere and Wade Sundell, 86, $1,269 each; 6. Ryder Wright, 85.5, $705; 7. Zeke Thurston, 84.5, $564; 8. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Colt Gordon, 84, $212 each. Finals: 1. Wade Sundell, 92 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell, $3,102; 2. Brody Cress, 90, $2,350; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Colt Gordon, 89, $1,410 each; 5. JJ Elshere, 87.5, $658; 6. Jacobs Crawley, 87, $470. Average: 1. (tie) Wade Sundell and Brody Cress, 178 points on two head, $6,228 each; 3. Ryder Wright, 174.5, $3,995; 4. JJ Elshere, 173.5, $2,585; 5. Colt Gordon, 173, $1,645; 6. Rusty Wright, 172.5, $1,175; 7. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Jacobs Crawley, 171, $823 each.

Total payoff: $47,000. Stock contractors: Dakota Rodeo, Brookman Rodeo, Bailey Pro Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, Sutton Rodeos and J Bar J. Officials: Harry Rose Jr, Chuck Hoss and Jim Whiting. Timers: Kim Ridley and Dallas Vos. Announcer: Andy Stewart. Specialty act: Loop Rawlins Hong. Flankmen: Kenny Barringer and Steve Sutton. Pickup men: Tyler Robertson, Shayne Porch and Brent Sutton. Photographers: Alaina Stangle and Clay Guardipee. Music director: Crysta Lemmel.

–PRCA