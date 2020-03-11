Results: RFD-TV’s The America
This weekend at RFD-TV’s The American tie-down roper Shad Mayfield and saddle bronc rider were the big winners, splitting the $1,000,000 side pot for athletes who qualified through the semi-finals. Here are the full results.
Bareback Riding
Place, Name, Score
1. Kaycee Feild, 93.00
2. Clayton Biglow, 91.75
3. Tim O’Connell, 90.50
4. Anthony Barrington, 67.00
Barrel Racing
Place, Name, Time
1. Stevi Hillman, 15.405
2. Dona Kay Rule, 15.472
3. Wenda Johnson, 15.763
4. Kassie Mowry, 16.344
Breakaway Roping
Place, Name, Time
1. Kaycee Hollingback, 2.17
2. Katie White, 2.84
3. Jade Kenney, 3.05
4. Kelsie Chace, 11.91
Bull Riding
Place, Name, Score
T1. Sage Kimzey, NS
T1. Joao Ricardo Vieira, NS
3. Boudreaux Campbell, NS
4. Trey Benton III, NS
Sage Kimzey and Joao Ricardo Vieira tied for first via tiebreakers
Saddle Bronc Riding
Place, Name, Score
1. Wyatt Casper, 91.25
2. Ryder Wright, 90.25
3. Cole Elshere, 86.00
Steer Wrestling
Place, Name, Time
1. Matt Reeves, 4.05
2. Dakota Eldridge, 4.80
3. Tyler Pearson, 4.93
4. Tyler Waguespack, 6.30
Team Roping
Place, Name, Time
1. Brown/Harrison, 4.30
2. Lovell/Fillmore, 4.61
3. Smith/Corkill, 5.98
Tie-Down Roping
Place, Name, Time
1. Shad Mayfield, 7.75
2. Caddo Lewallen, 8.25
3. Haven Meged, 8.46
4. Tyson Durfey, 10.09
–The American