Results: Rodeo Rapid City

Rapid City, S.D., Feb. 2-4

All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $3,290, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Tanner Aus, 88 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Hot Mocha, $5,006; 2. Keenan Hayes, 86, $3,838; 3. Tyler Berghuis, 83.5, $2,836; 4. Ty Owens, 82, $1,835; 5. Richmond Champion, 81.5, $1,168; 6. Steven DeWolfe-Shedeed, 80, $834; 7. (tie) Jacek Frost, Ben Kramer and Bobby Reynolds, 79, $389 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Billy Boldon, 4.1 seconds, $3,216; 2. Justice Johnson, 4.3, $2,838; 3. (tie) Trell Etbauer, Nick Guy and Jake Kraupie, 4.5, $2,144 each; 6. Shane Frey, 4.6, $1,703; 7. (tie) Riley Duvall, Gage Hesse and Scott Kleeman, 4.8, $1,324 each; 10. (tie) Austin Anderson and Reed Kraeger, 4.9, $378 each.

Team roping: 1. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 4.6 seconds, $3,224 each; 2. Austin Crist/Cullen Teller, 4.7, $2,994; 3. Cooper White/Tucker White, 4.9, $2,764; 4. Clayton Van Aken/T.J. Watts, 5.0, $2,533; 5. Bodie Mattson/Cash Hetzel, 5.1, $2,303; 6. Wyatt Murray/Jared Fillmore, 5.4, $2,073; 7. Wyatt Bice/Drew Gartner, 5.9, $1,842; 8. Tanner Pallesen/Wes Miller, 6.0, $1,612; 9. Jase Staudt/Jhett Trenary, 6.3, $1,382; 10. Guy Howell/Riley Curuchet, 7.9, $1,152; 11. Clay Holz/Matt Zancanella, 9.7, $691; 12. Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 10.4, $461.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Shorty Garrett, 89.5 points on Sutton Rodeos’ South Point, $4,625; 2. (tie) Brady Hill and Cash Wilson, 84.5, $3,083 each; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 84, $1,696; 5. Jade Blackwell, 83.5, $1,079; 6. Q Taylor, 82.5, $771; 7. Lucas Macza, 81.5, $617; 8. (tie) Houston Brown and Lefty Marvel Holman, 81, $231 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Britt Bedke and Roy Lee, 7.7 seconds, $4,362 each; 3. Trevor Hale, 7.9, $3,544; 4. Trent Creager, 8.3, $2,999; 5. Hunter Herrin, 8.5, $2,453; 6. Ben Robinson, 8.6, $2,181; 7. Jase Staudt, 9.2, $1,908; 8. J.D. McCuistion, 9.3, $1,636; 9. Reid Zapalac, 9.4, $1,363; 10. J.C. Crowley, 9.5, $1,090; 11. Tom Crouse, 9.6, $818; 12. Stetson Vest, 9.7, $545.

Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Kelly Allen and Bobbi Olson, 13.08 seconds, $4,191 each; 3. Ellie Bard, 13.14, $3,027; 4. Taylor Hanson, 13.16, $2,328; 5. Shali Lord, 13.22, $1,863; 6. Jessica Routier, 13.28, $1,397; 7. Abigail Knight, 13.32, $1,164; 8. Jennifer Kalafatic, 13.39, $1,048; 9. (tie) Nicole Bice and Tiany Schuster, 13.42, $873 each; 11. (tie) Melissa Brandt and Rachel Werkmen, 13.43, $640 each; 13. (tie) Cindy Baltezore and Alyssa Gabrielson, 13.44, $407 each; 15. Tisha Larsen, 13.51, $233.

Bull riding: 1. Chance Schott, 87.5 points on Sutton Rodeos’ One Chance, $4,399; 2. Levi Schonebaum, 84.5, $3,373; 3. (tie) Parker Breding and Clayton Savage, 84, $2,053 each; 5. T Parker, 82.5, $1,026; 6. Denton Fugate, 82, $733; 7. Lukasey Morris, 81.5, $587; 8. Chauk Dees, 80.5, $440.

Total payoff: $166,886. Stock contractors: Summit Pro Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, Sutton Rodeos, 4L & Diamond S Rodeo and Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Northrop. Officials: Wade Berry, Bruce Keller and Craig Miller. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcers: Wayne Brooks, Kory Keeth and Garrison Allen. Specialty acts: Maddie MacDonald and Haley Procto Proctor. Bullfighters: Tate Rhoads and Nathan Jestes. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankmen: Eric Jensen, Brice Sutton, Rooster Finnell and Chancy Wilson. Chute boss: Matt Scott. Pickup men: Donnie Moore and Brent Sutton. Music director: Jersey Jake Ostrum III. Photographer: Clay Guardipee.

