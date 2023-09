Results: South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Finals

August 18-20, 2023, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota.

“The South Dakota 4H Finals rodeo was a very successful, crazy busy weekend! 665 contestants competing in 29 events across 2 age divisions. We had the largest number of contestants the rodeo has ever seen. The performances ran as smoothly as anyone could have hoped. It was awesome to see all the little and big smiling faces as I made my rounds durning Saturday evenings performance, those smiles are the reason we do this.

“Thank you to all of the sponsors for the 4H finals rodeo!! Thank you to every volunteer who pitched in and helped at the 4H finals!! Thank you to our stock contractors, judges, timers, announcers, pickup men, and bull fighters. Thank you to the Stanley County Fairgrounds (Scott, Toni, and crew) for hosting the rodeo! To the contestants who stepped in to lend a hand when they weren’t tied up with their events, that was awesome, you didn’t go unnoticed thank you!

“Friday evenings performance was dedicated to the Ludemann family. Saturdays performance was dedicated to the Hupp family. Without everyone involved in putting this rodeo on, moments like these wouldn’t be possible.”

Ludemann4Hstory33_n

–Brandon Spencer, South Dakota 4H Rodeo Vice President

Listing includes the top 10 average winners for each event.

Junior Girls Barrels

BREWER, CHARLEIGH (CR) FOUBERG, RAMSEY WILLIAMS, SOPHIA MIKKELSON, LONDYN FISH, TYLEE BRASKAMP, LIVYA FERLEY, TEAGAN SHEARER, PARIS TOUPAL, LILY RAMSEY, CHARLEE

Senior Girls Barrels

STEVENS, LAYNI PRICE, TAYLOR WILSON, SATTYN MOON, LUCY DIEDRICHS, BROOKE FAGERHAUG, ELLA KIEL, HOPE MCGREGOR, TAYLOR FAGERHAUG, RAYLEE MOODY, AUBREY

Junior Girls Poles

PAULI, HAILEY MCGREGOR, HALEY BREWER, CHARLEIGH (CR) FISH, TYLEE COVER, BRECKEN HECK, KORBI MIKKELSON, LONDYN WILSON, PAESYN WHITE, HAYLEE SEXTON, LILY

Senior Girls Poles

WOLLES, CAMI NUTTER, LARAMIE MARONE, MEGAN HANSON, PIPER SPENCER, CAYCI WOODWARD, MINDA AAMOT, CANDICE MOON, EMMY GRAY, MADDIE LOU GEBHART, LAINEE

Junior Girls Goats

FOUBERG, RAMSEY MIKKELSON, LONDYN DONNELLY, HANNAH BREWER, CHARLEIGH (CR) SPENCER, KIERSTEN MILLAR, KOBI HARRIS, HARLEY BACHAND, BRADI NORMAN, AUBRIE ANDAL, LANDRY

Junior Boys Goats

LAMMERS, ACE STUDT, TOMMY STEVENS, AVERY FLOYD, REVYN GROPPER, TEL SHELBOURN, COY MAHER, PETE JENSEN, JP WEST, WYATT RISSE, TAY

Senior Girls Goats

MOUSEL, JOSIE WARD, MATAYA LAMMERS, TRICIA WHEELHOUSE, MAKENZEE PELSTER, SYD PRICE, RYLEE FAGERHAUG, RAYLEE STEVENS, LAYNI CAMMACK, CAPRI STUWE, SIERRA

Junior Girls Breakaway

SHELBOURN, BAILEY HOLZBAUER, HADLI MIKKELSON, LONDYN MANGIS, MESA WENDT, WHITLEY BREWER, CHARLEIGH (CR) BENSON, TYMBER ANDAL, LANDRY LANGE, JAYDEN SACKETT, RAELYN

Junior Boys Breakaway

CONRY, COOPER GRIMES, DALTON SEIDEL, OWEN FLOYD, REVYN RISSE, TAY MITCHELL, BRYLER HEATH, JAKOB HILL, TRESTON 0 FREDERICK, TRIPP SAIENGA, JACK

Senior Girls Breakaway

HENWOOD, CHARLIE CASPERS, JESSICA MERRILL, T JOHNSON, SIDNEY RICHARDSON, CHARLEE WEISHAAR, SHAINE FAGERHAUG, RAYLEE FAGERHAUG, ELLA ANSTINE, JOSEY MCGUIRE, ABILENE

Senior Ribbon Roping

MERRILL, T 0.0 BROOKS, MADISON HILGENKAMP, SIERRA SCHMITZ, LINLEY ANSTINE, KENNEDY MARONE, MEGAN ANDERBERG, ACACIA SIPPEL, SAGE FAGERHAUG, RAYLEE WOLLES, CAMI

Senior Boys Tiedown

HAMMERSTROM, CADE ROUTIER, BRADEN BURRESS, SAGE SPENCER, TRISTAN BRUNS, ROYCE WALN, BILLY BELKHAM, PAYDEN HEALY, AIDAN REIS, SWADE HEATH, SETH

Senior boys Steer Wrestling

WALN, BODEY TALSMA, TERRAN SPENCER, TRISTAN DUNKELBERGER, COLT TALSMA, TREYVAN OLSON, CHASE MOON, QUINN LAMMERS, JIMMY ODENS, KADE BRADFORD, NATHAN

Senior Boys Saddle Bronc

NELSON, CHRISTOPHER ROGHAIR, ROPE BROOKS, LANNY KROLIKOWSKI, TALON SANDQUIST, MARK POWNALL, ASHTON HENWOOD, TJ

Junior Boys Bareback Steer Riding

HOHN, HUNTER PEPPEL, HADLEY ANDERBERG, ARROW STEVENS, AVERY HERNANDEZ, GILBERTO KRCIL, FRANK ELSHERE, TRIK (split 7/8) SCHMIDT, CASEN (split 7/8) CHAVEZ, JD DORRENCE, COLTON

Senior Boys Bareback Riding

PING, TALON HEMMINGSON, GRADY

Senior Boys Bullriding

SANDQUIST, MARK MILLER, LANE CARDA, CHAZ WEBORG, TAOS MEYER, TATE HEMMINGSON, BEAU PING, TALON BROZIK, BO WIMBERLEY, RIGGIN (tied for 9/10) SCHROEDER, AIDEN (tied for 9/10)

Junior Team Roping

CONRY, COOPER

OLSON, JORY HUNT, KANTON

LAWRENCE, WYNN HILL, TRESTON

HILL, TRAVEN WALN, MADI

WALN, REI RISSE, TAY

HARRIS, KADE THORSTENSON, TANNER

MARTIN, ROWDY SAIENGA, JACK

NESS, SYNCH MITCHELL, BRYLER

HARRIS, RHYDER STERKEL, MIKENA

BYRNE, ADDISON STEARNS, SUTTON

CARLSON, RYLAN

Senior Team Roping

HARPER, DREW

HARPER, JESS GAIKOWSKI, SETH

BRUNS, ROYCE BURRESS, HAYES

BURRESS, SAGE HAUGEN, PEYTON

HAUGEN, PRESTYN MOORE, ROPER

MOORE, ROWDY MILLAR, RYLE

SABERS, CASON HILGENKAMP, SIERRA

HARTSHORN, TREVOR AMAN, ADLEY

WHITE, REED WEISHAAR, SHAINE

WEISHAAR, SERN DAY, ZANE

BERGLUND, TACE

Junior Girls Flag Race

WALN, MADI FOUBERG, RAMSEY THOMPSON, RILEY SACKETT, RAELYN WHITE, HAYLEE DEHNING, BAYA FISH, TYLEE BACHAND, BRADI SAIENGA, IDA MCGREGOR, BRINLEE

Junior Boys Flag Race

HEEZEN, JONAH FLOYD, REVYN SOUKUP, AUSTEN THOMPSON, KYSON COOK, YANCY GERMAN, KROSS FISH, THOR WILKING, DESTRY ETZKORN, ELI LAMBLEY, RYGGAN

Junior Boys Cattle Riding

LAURENCE, COY RIDINGS, CORBIN STIRLING, BRIDGER ACHESON, PAYSON ROSKENS, TY MAHER, PETE DORRENCE, COLTON THOMPSON, TILDEN ELSHERE, TRIK SINE, EMERSON

Junior Girls All Around

FOUBERG, RAMSEY

Junior Boys All Around

FLOYD, REVYN

Senior Girls All Around

MERRILL, T

Senior Boys All Around

PING, TALON

–South Dakota 4H Rodeo Finals