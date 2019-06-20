Results: South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals

The Top Four Places Advance To The National High School Rodeo Finals At The Sweetwater Events Complex In Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 14-20, 2019.

Bareback Riding

Place, Member Name, City, Season Pts., 1st Go, 2nd Go, Sht Go, Avg., Total, Score, Points, Score, Points, Score, Points, Score, Points, Points

1. Knight, Jhett, Rushville, Ne, 20.00, 42.0, 13.00, 50.0, 13.50, 0.0, 0.00, 92.0, 16.00, 62.50

2. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City, 18.00, 0.0, 0.00, 50.0, 13.50, 60.0, 10.00, 110.0, 18.00, 59.50

3. Alaniz, Jose, Faith, 30.00, 48.0, 14.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 48.0, 12.00, 56.00

4. Wolfe, Cayden, Belle Fourche, 9.00, 67.0, 15.00, 0.0, 0.00, 53.0, 9.00, 120.0, 20.00, 53.00

5. Shelley, Colton, Nisland, 27.00, 0.0, 0.00, 43.0, 12.00, 0.0, 0.00, 43.0, 10.00, 49.00

6. Swallow, Lante, Batesland, 9.00, 0.0, 0.00, 53.0, 15.00, 0.0, 0.00, 53.0, 14.00, 38.00

7. Henry, Willard, St.francis, 10.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 10.00

8. Salazar, Erick, Valentine, Ne, 10.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 10.00

9. Nightpipe, Corbin, Parmelee, 9.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 9.00

Barrel Racing

1. Brown, Wacey, Piedmont, 28.00, 17.516, 13.00, 17.633, 13.00, 17.764, 5.00, 52.913, 20.00, 79.00

2. Brewer, Shantell, Dupree, 15.00, 17.577, 12.00, 17.712, 10.00, 17.837, 4.00, 53.126, 16.00, 57.00

3. Stevens, Layni, St. Lawrence, 28.00, 18.424, 0.00, 17.676, 12.00, 17.746, 7.00, 53.846, 10.00, 57.00

4. Nelson, Shaw, Hartford, 3.00, 17.709, 11.00, 17.562, 15.00, 17.652, 9.00, 52.923, 18.00, 56.00

5. Kolb, Chantel, Belle Fourche, 30.00, 100.000, 0.00, 17.610, 14.00, 17.463, 10.00, 135.073, 0.00, 54.00

6. Vanliere, Megan, Pierre, 19.00, 17.882, 7.00, 17.911, 5.00, 17.655, 8.00, 53.448, 14.00, 53.00

7. Hanson, Brooklyn, Faith, 27.00, 17.853, 8.00, 18.003, 0.00, 18.142, 3.00, 53.998, 8.00, 46.00

8. Pedersen, Sydney, Ludlow, 25.00, 18.227, 0.00, 17.680, 11.00, 18.470, 2.00, 54.377, 6.00, 44.00

9. Kautzman, Coven, Capitol, Mt, 15.00, 17.786, 10.00, 17.978, 0.00, 17.763, 6.00, 53.527, 12.00, 43.00

10. Romey, Bridget, Hot Springs, 30.00, 19.101, 0.00, 17.781, 8.00, 23.776, 0.00, 60.658, 0.00, 38.00

Breakaway Roping

1. Thorstenson, Tayla, Eagle Butte, 23.00, 3.180, 12.00, 3.280, 9.00, 3.070, 10.00, 9.530, 20.00, 74.00

2. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford, 21.00, 3.500, 8.00, 2.900, 11.00, 100.000, 0.00, 106.400, 12.00, 52.00

3. Carey, Tatum, Huron, 21.00, 4.330, 5.00, 3.860, 4.00, 18.320, 6.00, 26.510, 16.00, 52.00

4. Kolb, Chantel, Belle Fourche, 7.00, 3.400, 9.00, 2.670, 12.00, 18.370, 5.00, 24.440, 18.00, 51.00

5. Gilbert, Sawyer, Buffalo, 6.00, 3.380, 10.50, 2.660, 13.00, 100.000, 0.00, 106.040, 14.00, 43.50

6. Williams, Jaicee, Wall, 22.00, 100.000, 0.00, 4.040, 2.00, 3.100, 9.00, 107.140, 10.00, 43.00

7. Carley, Joey, Philip, 18.00, 4.180, 7.00, 3.610, 8.00, 100.000, 0.00, 107.790, 8.00, 41.00

8. Bends, Kelci, Cherry Creek, 13.50, 2.650, 15.00, 100.000, 0.00, 12.450, 8.00, 115.100, 2.00, 38.50

9. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point, 24.00, 100.000, 0.00, 2.340, 14.00, 100.000, 0.00, 202.340, 0.00, 38.00

10. Kontz, Madison, Flandreau, 27.00, 12.830, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 13.060, 7.00, 125.890, 0.00, 34.00

Bull Riding

1. Rodenbaugh, Jack, Box Elder, 30.00, 60.0, 13.00, 79.0, 15.00, 62.0, 8.00, 201.0, 20.00, 86.00

2. Smith, Stran, Lantry, 9.00, 74.0, 15.00, 76.0, 14.00, 0.0, 0.00, 150.0, 18.00, 56.00

3. Shippy, Riley, Colome,, 16.00, 0.0, 0.00, 68.0, 11.50, 69.0, 10.00, 137.0, 16.00, 53.50

4. Woodward, Jestyn, Custer, 23.50, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 65.0, 9.00, 65.0, 6.00, 38.50

5. Moody, Mason, Letcher, 10.00, 69.0, 14.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 69.0, 13.00, 37.00

6. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo, 10.00, 0.0, 0.00, 69.0, 13.00, 0.0, 0.00, 69.0, 13.00, 36.00

7. Johnson, Hudson, Kadoka, 10.00, 0.0, 0.00, 68.0, 11.50, 0.0, 0.00, 68.0, 10.00, 31.50

8. Shippy, Riggin, Colome, 29.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 29.00

9. Swallow, Lante, Batesland, 10.00, 0.0, 0.00, 67.0, 10.00, 0.0, 0.00, 67.0, 8.00, 28.00

10. Grant, Kane, Whitewood, 14.50, 0.0, 0.00, 60.0, 9.00, 0.0, 0.00, 60.0, 4.00, 27.50

Boy’s Cutting

1. Birkeland, Cain, Belle Fourche, 29.00, 142.0, 14.00, 142.5, 13.00, 139.0, 6.50, 423.5, 20.00, 82.50

2. Volmer, Brandon, Winner, 29.00, 130.0, 6.00, 144.0, 14.50, 139.0, 6.50, 413.0, 18.00, 74.00

3. Labrier, Bradey, Belle Fourche, 28.00, 133.0, 10.00, 137.5, 9.00, 141.5, 10.00, 412.0, 15.00, 72.00

4. Ullerich, Jace, Humboldt, 30.00, 134.0, 11.50, 140.0, 11.50, 135.0, 4.00, 409.0, 12.00, 69.00

5. Carmichael, Kyler, Faith, 20.00, 140.0, 13.00, 144.0, 14.50, 128.0, 3.00, 412.0, 15.00, 65.50

6. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis, 30.00, 132.0, 8.50, 137.0, 8.00, 138.0, 5.00, 407.0, 10.00, 61.50

7. Grimes, Jackson, Kadoka, 25.00, 131.0, 7.00, 133.0, 4.50, 140.0, 8.50, 404.0, 8.00, 53.00

8. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt, 28.00, 143.0, 15.00, 129.0, 3.00, 122.0, 1.00, 394.0, 4.00, 51.00

9. Groves, Hugh, Faith, 26.00, 127.0, 4.50, 134.0, 6.00, 140.0, 8.50, 401.0, 6.00, 51.00

10. Schmidt, Trayer, White River, 24.00, 132.0, 8.50, 133.0, 4.50, 125.0, 2.00, 390.0, 2.00, 41.00

Goat Tying

1. Miller, Mikenzy, Faith, 30.00, 7.520, 15.00, 7.190, 15.00, 7.730, 8.00, 22.440, 20.00, 88.00

2. Gilbert, Sawyer, Buffalo, 30.00, 7.580, 14.00, 7.770, 13.00, 7.840, 7.00, 23.190, 18.00, 82.00

3. Ferguson, Sidni, Dupree, 21.00, 8.810, 8.00, 7.680, 14.00, 7.590, 10.00, 24.080, 16.00, 69.00

4. Risse, Isabel, Martin, 26.00, 8.640, 10.00, 8.370, 9.00, 8.770, 4.00, 25.780, 12.00, 61.00

5. Rokke, Jada, Camp Creek, 21.00, 8.750, 9.00, 7.870, 11.00, 8.900, 3.00, 25.520, 14.00, 58.00

6. Stevens, Layni, St. Lawrence, 30.00, 9.910, 0.00, 8.470, 8.00, 11.150, 0.00, 29.530, 8.00, 46.00

7. Williams, Jaicee, Wall, 17.00, 10.370, 0.00, 7.800, 12.00, 8.700, 5.00, 26.870, 10.00, 44.00

8. Brewer, Shantell, Dupree, 19.00, 8.130, 13.00, 13.820, 0.00, 8.530, 6.00, 30.480, 4.00, 42.00

9. Heitsch, Whitley, Hermosa, 12.00, 8.190, 12.00, 14.680, 0.00, 7.600, 9.00, 30.470, 6.00, 39.00

10. Gabriel, Sage, Quinn, 26.00, 9.230, 5.00, 8.700, 5.00, 100.000, 0.00, 117.930, 0.00, 36.00

Girl’s Cutting

1. Gabriel, Sage, Quinn, 27.00, 145.5, 15.00, 142.5, 12.00, 144.0, 9.00, 432.0, 18.00, 81.00

2. Lopez, Alexis, Keldron, 18.00, 143.5, 12.00, 148.0, 15.00, 144.0, 9.00, 435.5, 20.00, 74.00

3. Fulton, Jenna, St. Lawrence, 26.00, 139.0, 9.00, 144.0, 13.50, 137.0, 3.50, 420.0, 12.00, 64.00

4. Mckay, Jayton, Wall, 23.00, 139.0, 9.00, 141.5, 10.00, 141.5, 6.00, 422.0, 15.00, 63.00

5. Crago, Kylee, Belle Fourche, 25.00, 144.0, 13.00, 134.0, 0.00, 144.0, 9.00, 422.0, 15.00, 62.00

6. Gilbert, Sawyer, Buffalo, 27.00, 140.0, 11.00, 137.0, 3.50, 142.0, 7.00, 419.0, 10.00, 58.50

7. Lopez, Jessica, Keldron, 28.00, 136.0, 7.00, 144.0, 13.50, 133.0, 1.00, 413.0, 8.00, 57.50

8. Stevens, Josi, St. Lawrence, 28.00, 133.0, 2.50, 140.0, 8.00, 135.0, 2.00, 408.0, 5.00, 45.50

9. Rokke, Jada, Camp Creek, 23.00, 129.0, 0.00, 139.0, 7.00, 140.0, 5.00, 408.0, 5.00, 40.00

10. Groves, Kaycee, Faith, 27.00, 128.0, 0.00, 141.5, 10.00, 130.0, 0.00, 399.5, 0.00, 37.00

Pole Bending

1. Howell, Shyanne, Belle Fourche, 20.00, 20.465, 15.00, 20.466, 14.00, 20.578, 10.00, 61.509, 20.00, 79.00

2. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point, 29.00, 21.075, 9.00, 21.271, 6.00, 20.679, 9.00, 63.025, 16.00, 69.00

3. Ryan, Molly, Belle Fourche, 21.00, 20.735, 13.00, 21.481, 0.00, 20.767, 8.00, 62.983, 18.00, 60.00

4. Woodward, Jessica, Custer, 30.00, 20.525, 14.00, 21.030, 12.00, 32.114, 0.00, 73.669, 0.00, 56.00

5. Stevens, Layni, St. Lawrence, 27.00, 25.755, 0.00, 20.995, 13.00, 21.001, 6.00, 67.751, 10.00, 56.00

6. Boyd, Maddy, Sioux Falls, 25.00, 21.593, 0.00, 21.341, 3.00, 21.252, 4.00, 64.186, 14.00, 46.00

7. West, Jaycie, New Underwood, 20.00, 20.914, 10.00, 21.317, 4.00, 25.776, 0.00, 68.007, 8.00, 42.00

8. Caspers, Tessa, New Underwood, 22.00, 21.233, 4.00, 26.314, 0.00, 20.878, 7.00, 68.425, 6.00, 39.00

9. Miller, Mikenzy, Faith, 17.00, 20.809, 12.00, 26.596, 0.00, 21.220, 5.00, 68.625, 4.00, 38.00

10. Lang, Shelby, Chancellor, 20.00, 21.317, 2.00, 21.839, 0.00, 21.507, 3.00, 64.663, 12.00, 37.00

Reined Cow Horse

1. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt, 30.00, 140.0, 12.00, 143.0, 15.00, 144.0, 10.00, 427.0, 18.00, 85.00

2. Grimes, Jackson, Kadoka, 29.00, 146.0, 15.00, 142.0, 14.00, 140.5, 5.00, 428.5, 20.00, 83.00

3. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory, 27.00, 143.5, 14.00, 141.0, 12.00, 141.0, 6.00, 425.5, 16.00, 75.00

4. Phillips, Dawson, Winner, 28.00, 141.0, 13.00, 140.5, 11.00, 142.5, 9.00, 424.0, 14.00, 75.00

5. Pedersen, Sydney, Ludlow, 30.00, 139.0, 11.00, 138.5, 10.00, 141.5, 7.00, 419.0, 10.00, 68.00

6. Heath, Saydee, Colone, 14.50, 138.0, 10.00, 141.5, 13.00, 142.0, 8.00, 421.5, 12.00, 57.50

7. Bach, Sage, Florence, 28.00, 137.5, 9.00, 137.0, 9.00, 139.0, 3.00, 413.5, 8.00, 57.00

8. Fox, Abby, Redig, 27.00, 131.0, 8.00, 126.5, 4.00, 132.0, 0.00, 389.5, 4.00, 43.00

9. Gabriel, Sage, Quinn, 23.00, 118.0, 0.00, 135.5, 8.00, 140.0, 4.00, 393.5, 6.00, 41.00

10. Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood, 27.00, 126.0, 4.00, 125.5, 3.00, 134.5, 2.00, 386.0, 2.00, 38.00

Saddle Bronc

1. Wilson, Cash, Wall, 28.00, 67.0, 15.00, 64.0, 15.00, 65.0, 9.00, 196.0, 20.00, 87.00

2. Clark, Teigan, Meadow, 30.00, 49.0, 12.50, 54.0, 14.00, 0.0, 0.00, 103.0, 16.00, 72.50

3. Donaldson, Clint, Sturgis, 30.00, 61.0, 14.00, 0.0, 0.00, 70.0, 10.00, 131.0, 18.00, 72.00

4. Elshere, Talon, Hereford, 23.50, 49.0, 12.50, 47.0, 12.00, 0.0, 0.00, 96.0, 14.00, 62.00

5. Suhr, Dylan, Canton, 20.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 62.0, 8.00, 62.0, 12.00, 40.00

6. Heathershaw, Malcom, Quinn, 17.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 57.0, 7.00, 57.0, 10.00, 34.00

7. Martin, Traylin, Faith, 13.00, 47.0, 11.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 47.0, 6.00, 30.00

8. Ward, Ridge, Martin, 8.00, 0.0, 0.00, 51.0, 13.00, 0.0, 0.00, 51.0, 8.00, 29.00

9. Carmichael, Kyler, Faith, 9.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 9.00

10. Laubach, Kaden, Canton, 9.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 0.0, 0.00, 9.00

Steer Wrestling

1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs, 28.00, 7.810, 15.00, 6.580, 13.00, 6.500, 10.00, 20.890, 20.00, 86.00

2. Schaack, Wynn, Wall, 30.00, 100.000, 0.00, 5.570, 15.00, 10.890, 3.00, 116.460, 8.00, 56.00

3. Kennedy, Carter, Beresford, 10.00, 12.140, 10.00, 8.990, 8.00, 8.640, 9.00, 29.770, 18.00, 55.00

4. Petersek, Linkyn, Colome, 11.00, 14.820, 7.00, 8.340, 11.00, 8.960, 8.00, 32.120, 16.00, 53.00

5. Tekrony, Justin, Clear Lake, 19.00, 15.270, 6.00, 9.640, 7.00, 9.050, 7.00, 33.960, 14.00, 53.00

6. Dean, Beau, Platte, 25.00, 11.300, 12.00, 100.000, 0.00, 9.770, 5.00, 121.070, 4.00, 46.00

7. Hanson, Finn, Burke, 26.00, 13.350, 8.00, 8.770, 9.00, 100.000, 0.00, 122.120, 2.00, 45.00

8. Adams, Samuel, Bufffalo, 28.00, 8.510, 14.00, 100.000, 0.00, 100.000, 0.00, 208.510, 0.00, 42.00

9. Andersen, Shane, Hurley, 17.00, 9.880, 13.00, 100.000, 0.00, 9.650, 6.00, 119.530, 6.00, 42.00

10. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo, 28.00, 12.420, 9.00, 11.020, 5.00, 100.000, 0.00, 123.440, 0.00, 42.00

Team Roping

1. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City, 28.00, 15.520, 8.00, 7.890, 14.00, 14.840, 6.00, 38.250, 20.00, 76.00

2. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis, 28.00, 15.520, 8.00, 7.890, 14.00, 14.840, 6.00, 38.250, 20.00, 76.00

3. Pirrung, Payton, Hartford, 30.00, 8.120, 15.00, 26.300, 0.00, 13.930, 8.00, 48.350, 18.00, 71.00

4. Fuhrer, Lan, Belle Fourche, 30.00, 8.120, 15.00, 26.300, 0.00, 13.930, 8.00, 48.350, 18.00, 71.00

5. Good, Denton, Long Valley, 19.00, 14.310, 11.00, 14.830, 11.00, 100.000, 0.00, 129.140, 12.00, 53.00

6. Hannum, Riley, Ft Pierre, 19.00, 14.310, 11.00, 14.830, 11.00, 100.000, 0.00, 129.140, 12.00, 53.00

7. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs, 18.00, 16.030, 7.00, 100.000, 0.00, 12.680, 9.00, 128.710, 14.00, 48.00

8. Olson, Tracer, White River, 18.00, 16.030, 7.00, 100.000, 0.00, 12.680, 9.00, 128.710, 14.00, 48.00

9. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory, 29.00, 100.000, 0.00, 7.820, 15.00, 100.000, 0.00, 207.820, 2.00, 46.00

10. Dean, Beau, Platte, 29.00, 100.000, 0.00, 7.820, 15.00, 100.000, 0.00, 207.820, 2.00, 46.00

11. Bach, Sage, Florence, 14.00, 11.830, 12.00, 18.570, 8.00, 100.000, 0.00, 130.400, 10.00, 44.00

12. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford, 14.00, 11.830, 12.00, 18.570, 8.00, 100.000, 0.00, 130.400, 10.00, 44.00

13. Amiotte, Bridger, Wall, 17.00, 15.120, 9.00, 16.050, 9.00, 100.000, 0.00, 131.170, 8.00, 43.00

14. Wilson, Cash, Wall, 17.00, 15.120, 9.00, 16.050, 9.00, 100.000, 0.00, 131.170, 8.00, 43.00

15. Stevens, Josi, St. Lawrence, 8.00, 17.980, 5.00, 9.990, 12.00, 100.000, 0.00, 127.970, 16.00, 41.00

16. Tibbs, Jayda, Fort Pierre, 8.00, 17.980, 5.00, 9.990, 12.00, 100.000, 0.00, 127.970, 16.00, 41.00

17. Kolb, Chantel, Belle Fourche, 17.00, 100.000, 0.00, 9.640, 13.00, 25.510, 5.00, 135.150, 4.00, 39.00

18. Podzimek, Sadie, Ludlow, 17.00, 100.000, 0.00, 9.640, 13.00, 25.510, 5.00, 135.150, 4.00, 39.00

19. Bergeson, Ryan, Mitchell, 21.00, 100.000, 0.00, 20.270, 4.00, 14.250, 7.00, 134.520, 6.00, 38.00

20., Kennedy, Carter, Beresford, 21.00, 100.000, 0.00, 20.270, 4.00, 14.250, 7.00, 134.520, 6.00, 38.00

Tiedown

1. Fite, Tanner, Hermosa, 27.00, 10.660, 13.00, 10.070, 14.00, 11.870, 8.00, 32.600, 20.00, 82.00

2. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory, 29.00, 10.470, 14.00, 12.220, 9.00, 14.740, 3.00, 37.430, 18.00, 73.00

3. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt, 23.00, 11.900, 12.00, 13.420, 7.00, 12.990, 6.00, 38.310, 16.00, 64.00

4. Lockhart, Thane, Oelrichs, 26.00, 12.830, 10.00, 12.190, 10.00, 15.540, 2.00, 40.560, 12.00, 60.00

5. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs, 16.00, 13.720, 7.00, 14.700, 3.00, 11.270, 10.00, 39.690, 14.00, 50.00

6. Schaack, Wynn, Wall, 23.00, 13.880, 6.00, 9.740, 15.00, 100.000, 0.00, 123.620, 6.00, 50.00

7. Derner, Chance, New Underwood, 24.00, 100.000, 0.00, 11.910, 12.00, 11.770, 9.00, 123.680, 4.00, 49.00

8. Hunter, Tristan, Ardmore, 13.00, 10.170, 15.00, 18.630, 0.00, 13.680, 5.00, 42.480, 10.00, 43.00

9. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis, 17.00, 24.680, 0.00, 11.570, 13.00, 14.060, 4.00, 50.310, 8.00, 42.00

10. Sackett, Dillon, Alcester, 28.00, 14.020, 5.00, 13.660, 6.00, 100.000, 0.00, 127.680, 0.00, 39.00

–South Dakota High School Rodeo