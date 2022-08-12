Results: South Dakota Summer Spotlight

HURON (August 1, 2022) – The 2022 South Dakota Summer Spotlight, hosted by the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council was held July 27 – 31, 2022 in Huron, S.D. at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. More than 1,400 animals were shown by nearly 800 exhibitors. These junior exhibitors are all South Dakota residents or members of South Dakota 4-H and/or South Dakota FFA programs.

Additionally, more than 30 businesses from across the state help sponsor the event including Platinum Sponsors – AgTegra Cooperative, Groton Ag Partners, Huron Business Improvement District, Sullivan Supply, Inc and Trans Ova Genetics. With these generous financial contributions, the Spotlight Show provides a family-friendly event centered on animal husbandry, fellowship and educational opportunities.

Judge Justin Burns – Galt, California kicked off the week’s events on Thursday, July 28, 2022 with the Breeding Doe, Wether Doe and Market Goat shows. Results are as follows.

Grand Champion Commercial Breeding Doe exhibited by McQuade Beare of Estelline, SD Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Breeding Doe exhibited by Andrew Moe of Bruce, SD Grand Champion Registered Breeding Doe exhibited by Elizabeth Albrecht of Howard, SD Reserve Grand Champion Registered Breeding Doe exhibited by Delaney Zoss of Forestburg, SD Grand Champion Wether Doe exhibited by Paislee Mette of Madison, SD Reserve Grand Champion Wether Doe exhibited by Ashlyn Tangen of Bruce, SD Grand Champion Market Goat, Champion Market Wether exhibited by Matea Gordon of Sturgis, SD Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, Reserve Market Wether exhibited by Bennet Gordon of Sturgis, SD 3rd Overall Market Goat, Champion Market Doe exhibited by McQuade Beare of Estelline, SD 4th Overall Market Goat, Reserve Market Doe exhibited by Swayze Dunsmore of Wessington, SD 5th Overall Market Goat, 3rd Overall Market Wether exhibited by McQuade Beare of Estelline, SD

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 the Beef Cattle entered two show rings in the 4-H Complex. Two judges – Ryan Rash – Crockett, Texas and Brigham Stewart – Washington, Kansas selected the breeding heifer and market animal champions. Results are as follows.

Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer, Champion Purebred Simmental exhibited by Kai Thomsen of Madison, SD Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer, Reserve Purebred Simmental exhibited by Creighten Werning of Emery, SD 3rd Overall Breeding Heifer, Champion Angus exhibited by Sawyer Styles of Brentford, SD 4th Overall Breeding Heifer, Champion Charolais exhibited by Bevin Bertsche of Onida, SD 5th Overall Breeding Heifer, Champion Chianina exhibited by Sam Podzimek of Mitchell, SD

Supreme Champion Market Animal, Champion Crossbred exhibited by Cannon Reimann of Ree Heights, SD Reserve Supreme Champion Market Animal, Champion Maine-Anjou exhibited by Creighten Werning of Emery, SD 3rd Overall Market Animal, Champion Charolais exhibited by Croix Reimann of Ree Heights, SD 4th Overall Market Animal, Champion Chianina exhibited by Brady Beitelspacher of Bowdle, SD 5th Overall Market Animal, Champion Hereford exhibited by Ivy Fawcett of Ree Heights, SD

Joe Hobbs – Newton, Kansas judged the Market Lambs followed by the Breeding Sheep on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Results are as follows.

Grand Champion Market Lamb, Champion Hampshire exhibited by Madison Fairley of Gayville, SD Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, Champion Crossbred exhibited by Raina Johnson of Harrisburg, SD 3rd Overall Market Lamb, Champion AOB exhibited by Madison Fairley of Gayville, SD 4th Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Hampshire exhibited by Elizabeth Olsen of Brookings, SD 5th Overall Market Lamb, Champion Natural Colored exhibited by Cody Larson of Brookings, SD Supreme Champion Breeding Ram, Champion Babydoll exhibited by Torree Olinger of Wessington Springs, SD Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Ram, Champion Suffolk exhibited by Ricky Larson of Aberdeen, SD Supreme Champion Breeding Ewe, Champion Southdown exhibited by Tyson Miller of Estelline, SD Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Ewe, Champion Suffolk exhibited by Raesa Zelinsky of Brookings, SD

The swine show on Sunday wrapped up the 2022 South Dakota Summer Spotlight events. Breeding Gilts, Market Barrows and Market Gilts all showed under judge Will Hilty – Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania. Results are as follows.

Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt, Champion Crossbred exhibited by Kenidey Effling of Highmore, SD Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt, Reserve Crossbred exhibited by Tanner Calmus of Howard, SD 3rd Overall Breeding Gilt, Champion Duroc exhibited by Kase Callies of Howard, SD 4th Overall Breeding Gilt, Reserve Duroc exhibited by Brooklyn Jeratowski of Madison, SD 5th Overall Breeding Gilt, Third Overall Duroc exhibited by Garret Mertens of Milbank, SD

Supreme Champion Market Hog, Champion Crossbred Barrow exhibited by Cayson Bratland of Willow Lake, SD Reserve Supreme Champion Market Hog, Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow exhibited by Ryker Johnke of Madison, SD 3rd Overall Market Hog, Third Overall Crossbred Barrow exhibited by Cayson Bratland of Willow Lake, SD 4th Overall Market Hog, Champion Crossbred Market Gilt exhibited by Melanie Calmus of

Howard, SD 5th Overall Market Hog, Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Gilt exhibited by Ryker Johnke of Madison, SD

Several educational and fellowship opportunities were available throughout the weekend for the youth exhibitors and their families, including a Root Beer Social hosted by the South Dakota Farmers Union and additional Sales Talk, Public Speaking and Cattlemen’s Quiz contests for the SD Junior Simmental Association members.

A scholarship program was created in 2019, and four scholarships — one winner from each species — were announced at the 2022 South Dakota Summer Spotlight Show. These awards were sponsored by Martin-Trudeau Insurance and Dakota Vision Ag.

Goat Scholarship Winner, Tessa Erdmann from Groton, SD Cattle Scholarship Winner, Samantha Podzimek from Mitchell, SD Sheep Scholarship Winner, Kamilla Knippling from South Shore, SD Swine Scholarship Winner, Ashton Ross from Lennox, SD

Sullivan Supply, Inc. conducted Stock Show U Showmanship and Fitting Clinics for all species (beef, goats, sheep and swine) throughout the weekend. Sullivan Supply also provided prizes for the Top 5 Senior (ages 14-21), Junior (ages 11-14) and Beginner (ages 8-10) showmen for each species.

BREEDING DOE SHOWMANSHIP – Judge: Justin Burns

Grand Champion Senior Showman, Kacy Goehring of Parkston, SD Reserve Champion Senior Showman, Elizabeth Albrecht of Howard, SD 3rd Overall Senior Showman, Delaney Zoss of Forestburg, SD 4th Overall Senior Showman, Emma Pierce of Bruce, SD 5th Overall Senior Showman, NaLea Dunsmore of Wessington, SD

Grand Champion Junior Showman, Evan Littau of Winner, SD Reserve Champion Junior Showman, Cooper Bischoff of Huron, SD 3rd Overall Junior Showman, Abby Goehring of Parkston, SD 4th Overall Junior Showman, Owen Pierce of Bruce, SD 5th Overall Junior Showman, Caradee Gorter of Pipestone, MN

Grand Champion Beginner Showman, Jaelynn Janssen of Arlington, SD Reserve Champion Junior Showman, Shaelee Jensen of Ree Heights, SD 3rd Overall Junior Showman, McQuade Beare of Estelline, SD 4th Overall Junior Showman, Allie Littau of Winner, SD 5th Overall Junior Showman, Mayli Forman of Huron, SD

MARKET GOAT SHOWMANSHIP – Judge: Justin Burns – Galt, CA

Grand Champion Senior Showman, Taya Chelmo of Kimball, SD Reserve Champion Senior Showman, Danika Gordon of Sturgis, SD 3rd Overall Senior Showman, Delaney Zoss of Forestburg, SD 4th Overall Senior Showman, Melanie Calmus of Howard, SD 5th Overall Senior Showman, Bennet Gordon of Sturgis, SD

Grand Champion Junior Showman, Teegan Scheel of Alpena, SD Reserve Champion Junior Showman, Ryan Crist of Wakonda, SD 3rd Overall Junior Showman, Jade Twedt of Beresford, SD 4th Overall Junior Showman, Tyler Heinje of Wilmot, SD 5th Overall Junior Showman, Maisy Peterson of Pukwana, SD

Grand Champion Beginner Showman, Swayze Dunsmore of Wessington, SD Reserve Champion Beginner Showman, Sawyer Grace of Salem, SD 3rd Overall Beginner Showman, Hayden Grace of Salem, SD 4th Overall Beginner Showman, McQuade Beare of Estelline, SD 5th Overall Beginner Showman, Addalyn Meier of Lennox, SD

BEEF SHOWMANSHIP – Judges: Darla and Kane Aegerter – Seward, NE Grand Champion Senior Beef Showman, Paislee Carlson of Canton, SD Reserve Champion Senior Beef Showman, Samantha Podzimek of Mitchell, SD 3rd Overall Senior Beef Showman, Chloe Hazel of Beresford, SD 4th Overall Senior Beef Showman, Kenidey Effling of Highmore, SD 5th Overall Senior Beef Showman, Memphis Peterson of Pukwana, SD Grand Champion Junior Beef Showman, Emma Caulfield of Bradley, SD Reserve Champion Junior Beef Showman, Maggie Holt of Mina, SD 3rd Overall Junior Beef Showman, Hollis Fawcett of Ree Heights, SD 4th Overall Junior Beef Showman, Kinsly Altena of George, IA 5th Overall Junior Beef Showman, Natalie Marshall of Mitchell, SD Grand Champion Beginner Beef Showman, Bayler Hurlbut of Raymond, SD Reserve Champion Beginner Beef Showman, Alayna Caulfield of Bradley, SD 3rd Overall Beginner Beef Showman, Ivy Fawcett of Ree Heights, SD 4th Overall Beginner Beef Showman, Oaklynn Plamp of Mitchell, SD 5th Overall Beginner Beef Showman, Madison Dragt of Tea, SD

MARKET LAMB SHOWMANSHIP – Judge: Joe Hobbs – Newton, KS

Grand Champion Senior Showman, Raina Johnson of Harrisburg, SD Reserve Champion Senior Showman, Elizabeth Albrecht of Howard, SD 3rd Overall Senior Showman, Logan Tlam of Mount Vernon, SD 4th Overall Senior Showman, Landree Callies of Howard, SD 5th Overall Senior Showman, Jessica Kott of Kimball, SD

Grand Champion Junior Showman, Rayna Chelmo of Kimball, SD Reserve Champion Junior Showman, Maliya Mikkelson of Watertown, SD 3rd Overall Junior Showman, Ava Ruml of Castlewood, SD 4th Overall Junior Showman, Zoey Ford of Bruce, SD 5th Overall Junior Showman, Brooke Howard of Stickney, SD

Grand Champion Beginner Showman, Jake Reppe of Alcester, SD Reserve Champion Beginner Showman, Kamden Junck of Hinton, IA

3rd Overall Beginner Showman, Havanna Mikkelson of Watertown, SD 4th Overall Beginner Showman, Charlee Holt of Aberdeen, SD 5th Overall Beginner Showman, Bostyn Ruml of Castlewood, SD

BREEDING SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP – Judge: Job Hobbs – Newton, KS

Grand Champion Senior Showman, Carissa Scheel of Alpena, SD Reserve Champion Senior Showman, Colton Michalek of Chamberlain, SD 3rd Overall Senior Showman, Raesa Zelinsky of Brookings, SD 4th Overall Senior Showman, Anissa Knippling of South Shore, SD 5th Overall Senior Showman, Emily Robbins of Elkton, SD

Grand Champion Junior Showman, Taygen VanDerVliet of Humboldt, SD Reserve Champion Junior Showman, Maren Bultje of Lake Andes, SD 3rd Overall Junior Showman, Bellamy Westra of Beresford, SD 4th Overall Junior Showman, Adalynn Dale of Parkston, SD 5th Overall Junior Showman, Evan Littau of Winner, SD

Grand Champion Beginner Showman, Kaycee Scheel of Alpena, SD Reserve Champion Beginner Showman, Tenley Olinger of Wessington Springs, SD 3rd Place Beginner Showman, Emerri Gottlob of Salem, SD 4th Place Beginner Showman, Hailey Heinje of Wilmot, SD 5th Place Beginner Showman, Cashlynn VanDerVliet of Humboldt, SD

SWINE SHOWMANSHIP – Judge: Melissa Sprecher – Lone Rock, WI

Grand Champion Senior Showman, Tanner Calmus of Alpena, SD Reserve Champion Senior Showman, Lacie Weber of Rutland, SD 3rd Overall Senior Showman, Lane Krueger of Groton, SD 4th Overall Senior Showman, Melanie Calmus of Howard, SD 5th Overall Senior Showman, Brock Kotalik of Bon Homme, SD

Grand Champion Junior Showman, Jonathan Moe of Bruce, SD Reserve Champion Junior Showman, Clayton Weber of Rutland, SD 3rd Overall Junior Showman, Jacob Jung of Mina, SD 4th Overall Junior Showman, Sutton Murphy of Arlington, SD 5th Overall Junior Showman, Jocelyn Wagner of Redfield, SD

Grand Champion Beginner Showman, Claire Murphy of Arlington, SD Reserve Champion Beginner Showman, Piper Reichert of Parkston, SD 3rd Place Beginner Showman, Lauren Voneschen of Wagner, SD 4th Place Beginner Showman, Andrew Moe of Bruce, SD 5th Place Beginner Showman, Brysen Baloun of Lennox, SD

For more information on the South Dakota Summer Spotlight, visit the website (http://www.sdbeefbreeds.com/sd-summer-spotlight.html ) or the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SDsummerspotlight ).

–South Dakota Summer Spotlight