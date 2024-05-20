Out West Events 2024 | Return of the Corn Palace Stampede 

This year brings more than just the thrill of the rodeo back to Mitchell, South Dakota — it marks a new era with the unveiling of the new grounds for the annual Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo.

The 53rd annual event is scheduled for July 18-21 at its new facility, which is located at 6320 North Ohlman Street — North of Pepsi Soccer Complex and West of Mitchell Airport

Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo has entered into a long-term lease with the city of Mitchell to construct the new rodeo facility. Since its start in 1971, the rodeo had been held at Horseman’s Sports Arena, but after an ongoing legal battle that escalated last year with its former landlord, the rodeo was forced to cancel in 2023. In April, the verdict ruled that the Rodeo was able to take several purchased property pieces from the property it had rented from Horseman’s Sports Arena to their new rodeo grounds.

This year marks a significant milestone in not only the change of venue but the continued 50-plus-year commitment to elevating the rodeo experience for participants and spectators alike.

Rodeo Committee President and longstanding committee member Jim Miskimins remembers seeing the original program from the first rodeo in 1971.

“My father and his business were sponsors from the very beginning, so I had a family connection to this event and one that I cherish,” he said. “My first rodeo as a member of the committee was in 1990. I didn’t grow up participating in rodeo, but for 30-plus years now, I’ve grown to be a tremendous fan of this sport and this event.”

Miskimins said he can feel the excitement from the community and surrounding area, especially from many who drive by the new facility daily to see progress in anticipation of the event this summer.

But for those who might not be nearby, there are some exciting updates come July. Not only has there been progress in installing bleachers and other structures from the old grounds, but the new arena is progressing.

“The arena itself is going to be bigger than the arena that we’ve utilized for the last 50 years,” Miskimins said. “We’re going to have state-of-the-art lighting, LED lighting for the arena, a brand-new crow’s nest, VIP suite seating for sign sponsors as well as video boards for enjoyment and education. There are many special additions to really dress up the rodeo arena. There will also be a party zone to stand and enjoy the event, which will be some of the best seats in the house for many of the timed events that come out right in front of their eyes.”

These additions will enhance the overall experience for spectators and competitors.

“But it’s not just about infrastructure,” Miskimins added. “The setting of the land that we’ve leased from the city of Mitchell is really beautiful. Surrounded by Colorado blue spruce trees, the new ground offers a scenic backdrop that enhances the overall atmosphere of the event. There will also be a lot of great entertainment this year, including the return of a motorcycle act with amazing speed and tricks. Excellent stock is being provided again by the Sutton family from Onida, South Dakota.”

The new grounds also mean the opportunity to produce other events in addition to the annual Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo.

“We can envision monster truck races, Native American Pow Wows, and many other events that people can enjoy outside,” Miskimins said. “We also have a long-range plan to build a supplemental arena which will allow us the opportunity to host high school rodeo events where more space is needed.”

It’s been a big undertaking, and one that hasn’t been taken lightly, but support has fueled the committee’s determination to make the rodeo a resounding success at the new grounds.

“We did a lot of financial analyses to make sure that we had a plan in place that would allow cash flow,” he said. “The significant help of our business community has been amazing and we’re going to continue to make this work long-term.”

The rodeo operates as a nonprofit, so most funds, other than investing in the facilities, are raised annually to be given back to youth events and other important causes in the community.

“It’s nice to have this environment which allows our many volunteers to continue to donate their time and effort to the community,” Miskimins said.

With the rodeo just around the corner, excitement is nearing.

“The show itself is going to be great and we can’t wait to kick it off to everyone who has been along for the journey,” Miskimins said. “We’ve been around 50-plus years and the Mitchell community and our city leaders have demonstrated over the years they appreciate what the rodeo brings to Mitchell. They’ve supported us in the past and, most recently, with this new lease of city land, so we are very appreciative of our community and the surrounding area that continues to support us into the future.”

To learn more about all events and for updates, visit http://www.cornpalacestampede.com .

Photos courtesy of Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo