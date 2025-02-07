‘Returning to the Farm’ workshop to help farm and ranch families planning transitions

Lincoln, Neb., Feb. 3 — The Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will present Returning to the Farm 2025, a workshop series for families who are in the transition process of bringing members back to the farm or ranch. It will begin with a two-day workshop in for multi-generational families on March 7 and 8, at Central Community College in Hastings, 550 S. Technical Blvd. The series also includes two follow-up workshops, to be held virtually after the in-person meetings.



The workshop will assist families and agricultural operations with developing financial plans and successful working arrangements to meet their unique needs. It will guide families in developing estate and transition plans, setting personal and professional goals and improving the communication process between family members.



“Returning to the Farm gives families the tools and resources to have a successful transition with more family joining the business,” said extension educator Jessica Groskopf. “We really want to have two or three generations come to this together and take that time, as a family, to sit down, learn together and start these important processes.”



Presenters will include extension experts as well as agribusiness and legal professionals. During the program, participants will:



· Learn communication strategies

· Set both personal and professional goals

· Develop a farm or ranch transition plan

· Identify estate planning issues and develop effective strategies for planning

· Review financial feasibility and financial tools



The workshop fee is $75 per person if registration is completed on or before Feb. 28. On March 1, the fee increases to $85 per person. Registration includes dinner on March 7 and lunch on March 8. It also includes two follow-up workshops, to be held virtually (dates/times TBD). Hotel accommodations are not included.



More information and registration are available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website,cap.unl.edu/rtf25 .