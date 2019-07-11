Reviving the Past: Medieval Traditions Come to Life in Regent, North Dakota

The tiny town of Regent, North Dakota is gearing up for big times. The North Dakota Renaissance Festival is coming to town for the summer. Talented performers and crafters are preparing to dazzle and tempt visitors every weekend July 13th through September 1st. If you follow the Enchanted Highway south from Interstate 94 all the way to the drawbridge of the Enchanted Castle, and you will find knights in armor, war horses, D’Artagnon himself, medieval style feasts, and a variety of entertainers.

Randy Jones, ND, was the inspiration behind the event. He got a team of people together to help bring his idea to life. After two years of planning and working behind the scenes, North Dakota Renaissance Festival’s first event is about to begin.

Jayde Hecker, ND, volunteered her time initially to help get the festival off the ground, and has become the ND Renaissance Festival’s President of Operations and Vendor Coordinator.

“My thing is marketing/promotion/PR work,” she said. With a degree in Art Entrepreneurship she is the perfect fit for promoting the festival, and her passion about the potential the Renaissance Festival can bring to North Dakota’s tourism industry and the Regent area is contagious.

“I think our biggest challenge was that people didn’t think we were real,” Jayde said. “All we had as a facebook presence, and a meager one at that. People would ask, ‘Where’s Regent???’ ‘North Dakota?? What???’ and even, here in rodeo country, ‘What’s a Renaissance Festival???’ But after I got on television and on the radio with advertising they knew we were in earnest and interest has picked up.”

One of the main features at the ND Renaissance Festival will be the ‘Knights of Mayhem,’ a group of heavy armor jousters from Bastrop, Texas. Founder and Captain, Charlie Andrews, is a thirteen time World Champion Heavy Armor Jouster and has won over fifty-five tournaments to date on his Belgian partner, Jagermeister.

“Charlie is a really neat guy, and so much fun to visit with,” Jayde said. “The knights will be here every weekend and will perform three times each day of the festival. The cool thing is this isn’t theatrical jousting, where they cut grooves in the lances to make them splinter. This is real. These guys can get hurt. When I heard about Charlie’s list of broken bones I realized this was definitely ‘blood, guts and glory!’”

While jousting is no longer a means of settling disputes between warring parties, it still holds the thrill and excitement for participants and spectators that it has for centuries. Today jousting is considered a full-contact extreme professional sport within the Professional Jousting League. Between jousts at the ND Renaissance Festival, the Knights of Mayhem will be available for the public to meet in person, and spectators will have the opportunity to try on a suit of armor or ride a war horse if they so desire.

Another feature at the ND Renaissance Festival will be the Minnesota based Fandazzi Fire Circus. They will display their unique talent in performances during the first, third, and fourth weeks of the Festival. Also appearing every weekend will be the ‘Lovely Dozen,’ a troupe of belly dancers from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Other featured performers include the mysterious ‘mascot’ Mephis, portrayed by a woman who wishes to remain an enigma, ‘D’Artagon,’ a Robin Hood style character portrayed by Hecker’s son, and ‘Mother and Father Goose’ with their gaggle of performing geese! Local talents will be displayed as well. ‘Queenie Heart,’ gymnast Katie Hicks from Fargo, ND, will be the festival’s jester. A bagpiper from New Salem, ND ??NAME?? will be on hand, and students from Trinity High School in Dickinson have created a children’s show that they will be performing beginning at the August 1st event. Hecker’s father, Albert Kilber, will be on hand with his team of Percheron horses to give hay rides around Regent. “I’m trying to talk him into bringing a four-horse hitch,” she said. Gary Greff, creator of the Enchanted Highway sculptures and owner of the Enchanted Castle, will have a booth at the festival and will share stories about his work during Q/A sessions.

Vendors are coming from all over North Dakota and beyond. Name??______, a henna tattoo artist from Florida, heard about the upcoming festival and called Jayde to get her spot. Other vendors are bringing handcrafted jewelry, homemade soaps, and even cute crocheted dragons. It is not too late for more vendors to sign up for a booth.

“If you create it, give me a call,” Jayde said. “We can accommodate homemade anything.”

There is still room for more participants in the Festival as well.

“Southwest North Dakota is rich with people who can tell stories and share their talents,” Hecker said. “We are always on the lookout for more local talent and entertainers. If you can tell jokes, call me. If you are a 4-H kid with an animal trained to do cool tricks, give us a call. If you can play the fiddle, play the harp, play the flute—any instrument—and would like to wear Renaissance garb and perform for us we need you, we want you! We would love to see where this goes.”

There are other ways to get involved.

“We are super thankful for our sponsors,” she said. “Anyone who wants to help sponsor us can still donate money or supplies. We are also hiring staff: ticket takers, parking staff, bartenders, kitchen help. If you need a weekend job, get in touch.”

Hecker is grateful to everyone who has played a part in getting the ND Renaissance Festival off the ground. “Everybody involved in this project is awesome. So many people have done so much.”

Tickets for the ND Renaissance Festival can be purchased at http://www.ndrenfest.com. Tickets can also be purchased for the RenFeast. Each Saturday after the park closes the feast will feature a Medieval style meal with a different meat and a variety of breads, cheeses, fruits and vegetables. “The mead will flow,” Jayde said.

For anyone interested in participating in the ND Renaissance Festival, Jayde can be reached at 701-590-0251.

“This is like your childhood dream of joining the circus, but it’s coming to your back yard,” Jayde said. “People all over the country are talking about us. This is so much bigger than southwest North Dakota.”