Rex Rammell, Constitution WY Gov Candidate

1. Wyoming had a spending deficit of 1.15 billion dollars during the last budget session. Would increasing property taxes be one way you would ensure that government is funded?

The Rich States Poor States 2018 report has Wyoming's property tax burden at 8th highest in the nation. The last thing we should do is raise property taxes or any other taxes. The report also ranks Wyoming's economic performance from 2006 to 2016 as 43rd in the

nation with GDP growth ranked 46th. With a coal industry in the decline and Wyoming's general fund revenue based 70% on the fossil fuel industry, Wyoming is in TROUBLE! The status quo will no longer work in Wyoming. Balancing the budget with rainy day money

is no long term solution. Wyoming's investment portfolio of approximately 20 billion has been riding the Trump bull market, but already hedge fund managers are warning an imminent correction is on the horizon. Wyoming desperately needs a safe strategy to

energize the economy for the future. If elected governor, my plan is to petition the people to charter a new Bank of Wyoming after the model of North Dakota. Not a typical bank, but a bank that loans money to startup and existing businesses. If Wyoming had

an infusion of 10 to 20 billion dollars into her economy, the engine of capitalism would ignite and a firestorm of prosperity would ensue.

2. Do you feel environmental groups like the Sierra Club have helped or hurt the ag industry? How will you work with them to ensure Wyoming agriculture is promoted not crippled by their actions?

Groups like Sierra Club, Friends of Earth, Rocky Mountain Institute, and Nature Conservancy, all groups Mr. Gordon has supported, cannot be worked with. They are extreme radical environmental groups where reason falls on deaf ears. They are anti fossil fuels and

anti grazing. The way to deal with them is to remove federal jurisdiction over our public lands so their voice is muted.

3. What are some of the solutions you see to the challenges in Wyoming agriculture today?

Too much government interference, too many regulations. Unfortunately, the federal government and its policies affect many of the prices. The best thing the state can do is make sure we do not add to the problem. State regulations should be kept at a minimum

along with taxes. There may also be opportunity to add value to some of our products at the state level. All laws and regulations enabling our ag sector would be supported by me. I am a veterinarian by profession. I raise cattle and horses and have personal

interest in agriculture's success.

4. What is your position on a state Country of Origin Labeling law?

I support the concept, but do not believe it should be mandated by law. It should be industry driven.

5. What are your thoughts on the recent return of the grizzly bear to the Endangered Species List? Will this help or hurt agriculture? How?

It is yet another example of why federal jurisdiction over Wyoming public lands should not be recognized. If I had been the governor we would have continued with the hunt. I believe it is time to challenge federal jurisdiction over our public lands. If Wyoming

had control over the 30 million acres of public land we would also get the ~1 billion dollars in mineral royalties, lease bonuses, and other land use fees that go with it. For more information please go to my website

http://www.rexrammell.com

6. Do you support any changes to the Wyoming brand law? Specifically, do you support county-to-county inspection?

I believe county to county inspections should stop. It is burdensome to the producers and not necessary. Other states do not have county to county and get along just fine.

7. How important are private property rights? Do you believe energy companies should have the right to use eminent domain to gain access to private land for energy development? How should those landowners be compensated?

The proper role of government is to protect our rights to life, liberty, and property. Energy companies do not have the right to eminent domain. If they want access they must pay for it. Compensation should be negotiated between the landowners and the energy

companies.