Reyes Russell 33rd Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: 02/26/2024

Location: At the MR Angus Ranch in Wheatland, WY

Auctioneer: Lex Madden and Lander Nicodemus

Averages:

226 Bulls Averaged $7,961



The wind blew in a barn full of buyers to a great sale at the MR Angus Ranch in Wheatland, WY. The bulls were big and stout and ready for a great rancher to get ahold of.



Top Bulls



Lot 5, MR General 35172 6/13/22 son of MR General 2566 sold for $36,000



Lot 1, MR Outside 33272 5/29/22 son of KR Outside7687 sold for $25,000



Lot 2, MR Cowboy 36742 6/19/22 son of Kesslers Cowboy Up 8029 sold for $20,000



Lot 8, MR Cowboy 37082 5/27/22 son of Kesslers Cowboy Up 8029 sold for $20,000



Lot 22, MR Cowboy 36762 5/30/22 son of Kesslers Cowboy Up 8029 sold for $19,500



Lot 33, MR General 35042 6/19/22 Son of MR General 2566 sold for $16,000



Lot 80, MR Command 34122 5/27/22 Son of MR Command 25269 sold for $16,000

