Rhodes Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 17, 2022

Location: at the ranch, Faulkton, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

53 Red Angus Bulls – $7,392

We had great January day for the annual Rhodes Red Angus Bull Sale. The bulls sold to many repeat and new buyers.

Lot 34 at $30,000, RREDS RED BLOOD J13, Dob 1-3-2021, Reg 4516487, Duff Red Blood x RREDS Enchantress G95, sold to Lonestar Cattle, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Lot 5 at $15,000, RREDS COMMON SENSE J1135, Dob 3-10-2021, Reg 4516391, RREDS Common Sense G933 x RREDS Primrose 6817, sold to Clark Rainey, Bronood, Georgia.

Lot 12 at $15,000, RREDS TOWNSHIP J191, Dob 2-25-2021 17G, Reg 4515889, RREDS U2 Township J91 x RREDS Primrose 420B, sold to U2 Red Angus, Redvers, SK, Canada.

Lot 25 at $15,000, RREDS PATHFINDER J121, Dob 1-14-2021, Reg 4516365, RREDS Pathfinder F811 x RREDS Lana 402B, sold to Dalton Ellefson, Eureka, South Dakota.

Rhodes Red Angus donation lots for the Faulkton FFA:

* Flush sold to Cole & Trish Cotton

* Semen sold to Paul & Jackie McCormick

* Breeding Service sold to Aesoph Farms

Total of $9,800