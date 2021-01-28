Rhodes Red Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Jan. 27, 2021
Location: at the Ranch, Faulkton, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
71 Red Angus Bulls – $5,979
The Rhodes family and crew had a great January day for the Rhodes Red Angus production sale. A big crowd spent time viewing and bidding on the bulls.
Sale Highlights
Lot 1 at $55,000, RREDS BLUE PRINT H007 Dob 1-9-2021, Reg 4287851 Glacier Chateau 744 x RREDS Primrose F835, Sold to Twedt Red Angus, McHenery, ND; Nordling Stock Farms, Clearbrook, MN; and Cutting Edge Ranch, Steele, ND.
Lot 3 at $10,500, RREDS Masterpiece H045 Dob 2-23-2020, RREDS Pathfinder F811 x STRA Colleen 616, sold to Gene Brown, Ross, ND.
Lot 46 at $10,000, RREDS RENOVATION H037, Dob 2-14-2020, Reg 4287859, SAV Renovation 6822 x RREDS Primrose F817, sold to Sonstengard Cattle Company, Montevideo, MN.
Lot 7 at $9,500, RREDS SENECA H0217, Dob, 3-9-2020, Reg 4343429, RREDS Seneca 731C v C-Bar Abigrace 214Z, sold to Lynn Stradinger, Isabel, SD.
Lot 71 at $9,500, D HEAVY HITTER H0702, Dob 1-26-2020, SAV Rainfall 6846 x Bushs The Duke, sold to Dale Sprague, Mud Butte, SD.
