Richard Angus 11th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 15, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch, near Belfield, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

116 Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,647

Richard Angus, Brandon and Emily, Byron and Kathy held their 11th Annual Richard Angus Bull Sale at the ranch near Belfield, ND. This was a strong, solid set of two year old bulls, developed for the rancher and backed by high quality genetics. The Richards back up their genetics by helping their customers with the marketing of their calves.



Lot 15, Richard Legendary 2497, April 9, 2022 son of Richard Legendary 8194 to Luke and Kelly Mowrer, Mobridge, SD for $10,500.



Lot 19, Richard Logo 2568, April 19, 2022 son of Sitz Logo 12964 to Edgar Bros., Rockham, SD, for $10,000.



Lot 55, Richard Cowboy Kind 2062, April 7, 2022 son of HA Cowboy Kind 8157 to Luke and Kelly Mowrer, Mobridge, SD for $10,000.



Lot 20, Richard Logo 2577, April 19, 2022 son of Sitz Logo 12964 to Edgar Bros., Rockham, SD for $9,500.



Lot 11, Richard Legendary 2226, April 20, 2022 son of Richard Legendary 8194 to Luke and Kelly Mowrer, Mobridge, SD for $9,500.



Brandon Richard with bull buyers Mike Isaak and Hugh Connolly, Dodge, ND and Byron Richard.





Trey and Jeff Smeenk got a couple Richard Angus bulls.




