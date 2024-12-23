Richard Angus 12th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 13, 2024



Location: Sale at the ranch near Belfield, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sales Manager: Ron Frye Marketing



Averages:

99 Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $7,753





Another near full house for the 12th Annual Richard Angus Bull Sale. Great set of long age bulls developed to work for the rancher. A lot of repeat customers along with several new faces made for a great sale.



Brandon and Emily Richard and family are very customer oriented, they are active bidders and buyers of their customers feeder cattle.



Lot 1, Richard Legendary 3475, April 17, 2023 son of Richard Legendary 8194 x Connealy Judgement to Luke and Kelly Mowrer, Mobridge, South Dakota, for $18,000.



Lot 6, Richard Cowboy Kind 3199, April 10, 2023 son of HA Cowboy Kind 8157 x Connealy Badlands to Luke & Kelly Mowrer, Mobridge, South Dakota, for $16,500.



Lot 39, Richard Incentive 3179, April 11, 2023 son of Sitz Incentive 704H x KG Solution 0018 to Huechert’s Willow Creek Ranch, Hensel, North Dakota, for $14,000.



Lot 4, Richard Stats 3496, April 9, 2023, son of Mohnen Stats x Sitz Wisdom 481T to Nathan Fischer, Dickinson, North Dakota, for $14,000.



Lot 19, Richard Incentive 3216, April 3, 2023 son of Sitz Incentive 704H x Ellingson Consistent 6235 to Cassidy Jesperson, Ekalaka, Montana, for $14,000.



Brandon and Emily Richard at the 12th Annual Richard Angus Bull sale.





It was a little windy and brisk looking at the great set of Richard Angus bulls.





Full house for the Richard Angus bull sale






