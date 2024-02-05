Ridder Hereford Ranch Annual Bull & Female Sale



02/01/2024

Location: at the ranch, Callaway, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Joel Birdwell

Averages:

16 Yearling Bulls Ave. $9906

81 2-year-old Bulls Ave $6071

8 Fall Bulls Ave $5968

55 Yearling Heifers Ave. $1996



Top Yearling Bulls

R 0141H North Star 65L, selling for $28,000 to Knippling, SD.

R 1117J North Star 62L for $14,000 to Struempler, NE.

R 0140H North Star 77L sold to Johnson, NE, for $13,500.



Top 2-Year-Old Bulls

R 23H North Star 102K, selling for $14,500 to McTygue, NE.

R 9102 North Star 79K sold for $13,000 to Miles, NE.

Selling for $11,500 was R 236F North Star 68K to Muhlbach, NE.



Top Fall Bulls

R 319C North Star 134K for $8,500 to Wells Enterprises, NE. Paxton, NE, purchased R 0140H North Star 138K for $8,000.



Top Yearling Heifers

Bragg of TX purchased the high selling heifer R Starlette 301 out of C L1 Domino 0186H for $4,500.

Pollard of NE bought R Starlette 327 out of FE 27C Red Diamond Lad 620H for $3100.

R Starlette 309 out of 0186H sold to B Bar Herefords, TX, for $3000.

The Ridder Family held their annual production sale at their ranch near Callaway, NE on February 1st. This year marks the 117th year of the Ridder Family raising Hereford cattle in Central Nebraska. Congratulations to the John and Mary Ridder family on another great sale.

2609f81743d6-Ridder_sale_block

Bringing up a stout set of bulls to their display pens.