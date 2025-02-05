Ridder Hereford Ranch Annual Bull & Heifer Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Jan. 30, 2025



Location: at the ranch – Callaway, Nebraska



Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus



Averages:

11 Yearling Bulls – $9,000

68 2-year-old Bulls – $7,485

55 Yearling Replacement Heifers – $2,782



Top Yearling Bulls

Lot 79M – $14,000. R 2126 North Star 79M ; DOB: 3/27/24 ; Sire: CL 1 Domino 2126K ET ; MGS: CL 1 Domino 8184F 1ET. Sold to Knippling of South Dakota.



Lot 19M – $12,500. R 20J North Star 19M ; DOB: 3/5/24 ; Sire: YV 234F MR Forty Creek ET 20J ; MGS: CL 1 Domino 5184C. Sold to Shawn Weishaar of South Dakota.





It was a great day near Callaway Nebraska for Ridder Hereford Ranch to host their annual production sale. This year marked 118 years of the Ridder family raising Hereford cattle in central Nebraska. The sale offering consisted of stout yearling bulls and heifers, and a very stout set of 2-year-old bulls. There were even rain showers off and on throughout the day, which lightened everyone’s spirits. Congratulations to the Ridder Family on an outstanding sale.

Top 2-year-old Bulls

Lot 81L – $13,250. R 9102G North Star 81L ; DOB: 3/26/23 ; Sire: BCC L1 Advanced 9402G ET ; MGS: HH Advance 3203A. Sold to Crow Creek of Nebraska



Lot 19L – $13,000. R 9102G North Star 19L ; DOB: 3/4/23 ; Sire: BCC L1 Advanced 9102G ET ; MGS: Whitehawk 157K Beefmaker 896U. Sold to Struempler of Nebraska.



Lot 44L – $13,000. R 0140H North Star 44L ; DOB: 3/13/23 ; Sire: CL 1 Domino 0140H ; MGS: HH Advance 2207Z. Sold to Double E of Nebraska.



Lot 94L – $12,000. R 9102G North Star 94L ; DOB: 4/8/23 ; Sire: BCC L1 Advanced 9102G ET ; MGS: CL 1 Domino 330A 1ET. Sold to Valsek of Nebraska.



Lot 73L – $11,750. R 0140H North Star 73L ; DOB: 3/23/23 ; Sire: CL 1 Domino 0140H ; MGS: HH Advance 4105B ET. Sold to Mulbach of Nebraska.



Lot 25L – $11,500. R 620H North Star ER 25L ; DOB: 3/6/23 ; Sire: FE 27C Red Diamond Lad 620H ; MGS: HH advance 3203A. Sold to Valasek of Nebraska.



Top Heifers

Lot 471 – $3,800. R Starlette 471 ; DOB: 4/1/24 ; Sire: CL 1 Domino 2126K 1ET ; MGS: HH Advance 3203A. Sold to B Bar of Texas.



Lot 427 – $3,700. R Starlette 427 ; DOB: 3/8/24 ; Sire: CL 1 Domino 1117J ; MGS: LBH 237B Billy Lad 203E. Sold to Viter of Nebraska.



Lot 422 – $3,600. R Starlette 422 ; DOB: 3/6/24 ; Sire: BCC L1 Advanced 9102G ET ; MGS: HH Advance 4105B ET. Sold to Brush Creek of Tennessee.



Mary Ridder (Right) makes some introductions before starting the sale. a12e28ba154b-Ridder__25_photo_1

The crowd stepped in out of the rain showers to bid on a stout Hereford offering. 04ade42900db-Ridder__25_photo_3



